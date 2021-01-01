पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Indian Oil Corporation Profit Net Profit Double; Here's The Reason Why

भास्कर ओरिजिनल:69 दिन लॉकडाउन रहा और 45 दिन तक पेट्रोल महंगा नहीं हुआ, फिर 9 महीनों में कैसे दोगुना हो गया इंडियन ऑयल का शुद्ध मुनाफा?

13 मिनट पहलेलेखक: जनार्दन पांडेय
पिछले साल कोरोना की वजह से लंबा लॉकडाउन लगा और पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड बिल्कुल घट गई। देश ने वह दौर भी देखा, जब कई दिनों तक पेट्रोल की कीमतों में कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई। फिर भी देश की लीडिंग सरकारी ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनी (OMC) इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन का फायदा दोगुना बढ़ गया। आइए जानते हैं कैसे विपरीत स्थितियों में भी कंपनी ने यह कामयाबी हासिल की...

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन (IOC) ने अक्टूबर से दिसंबर 2020-21 की तिमाही (Q3) का रिजल्ट पेश किया है। इसका शुद्ध मुनाफा 4,917 करोड़ रुपए रहा। इससे पहले के साल की इसी तिमाही में कंपनी का शुद्ध मुनाफा 2,339 करोड़ रुपए था। यानी इसके मुनाफे में इस दौरान दोगुना से ज्यादा की बढ़त हुई है। इससे खुश होकर कंपनी ने अपने इक्विटी शेयरधारकों को 7.5 रुपए प्रति शेयर डिविडेंड देने का फैसला लिया है। डिविडेंड का मतलब कंपनी अपने मुनाफे में से एक थोड़ा सा हिस्सा शेयर धारकों को देती है।

2020-21 के Q1, Q2 और Q3 यानी अप्रैल से लेकर दिसंबर तक के नौ महीनों में शुद्ध मुनाफा 13,055 करोड़ रुपए रहा। जबकि इसके एक साल पहले इन्‍हीं नौ महीनों में शुद्ध मुनाफा 6,499 करोड़ था। कंपनी को 9 महीनों में दोगुना मुनाफा तब हुआ, जब देश में 69 दिन लॉकडाउन रहा। अप्रैल-मई के दौरान 45 दिन तक लगातार पेट्रोल के दाम नहीं बढ़े। फिर ये मुनाफा कहां से आया? इंडियन ऑयल के चेयरमैन एसएम वैद्य कहते हैं कि कंपनी के इस मुनाफे में इसके इन्वेंटरी गेन का योगदान रहा है। साथ ही पेट्रोकेमिकल मार्जिन भी खूब बढ़ा है।

सस्ता खरीदकर जमा करने, फिर महंगा होने पर बेचने से मिलता है इन्वेंटरी गेन

पेट्रोल-डीजल, नेफ्था, केरोसिन, LPG समेत तमाम पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट बनाने के लिए इंडियन ऑयल विदेश से क्रूड ऑयल खरीदती है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेंचमार्क ब्रेंट पर जनवरी 2020 में क्रूड ऑयल 63.65 डॉलर प्रति बैरल था, लेकिन जून में 40.27, जुलाई में 43.24 और दिसंबर तक 49.99 डॉलर प्रति बैरल ही पहुंचा है।

विदेशी बाजार में लगातार क्रूड आयल जब सस्ता हो रहा था, तब इंडियन ऑयल ने कच्चा तेल खरीदकर जमा कर लिया। कंपनी इसे इन्वेंटरी कहती है। जमा किए गए क्रूड ऑयल का इस्तेमाल कंपनी ने तब किया, जब भारत में पेट्रोलियम की खपत बढ़ी और दाम भी बढ़ गए।

पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट की मांग बढ़ी

भारत में एक जून से अनलॉक शुरू हुआ और सितंबर में ही डीजल की मांग 2019 के सितंबर के बराबर हो गई। पेट्रोलियम मंत्रालय के अस्थायी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट की कुल मांग अक्टूबर में 2.5% बढ़कर 1.777 करोड़ टन रही, जो एक साल पहले 1.734 करोड़ टन थी। अक्टूबर में डीजल की मांग पिछले साल के इसी महीने की तुलना में 6.6% बढ़ी। दिसंबर, 2020 में पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट की मांग 1.85 करोड़ टन रही। पिछले साल इसी महीने में 1.89 करोड़ टन थी।

पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़े

एक जून को पेट्रोल 71.30 रुपए प्रति लीटर था, 31 दिसंबर को 83 रुपए प्रति लीटर या इससे ज्यादा हो गया था। यानी इन नौ महीनों में इंडियन ऑयल के पक्ष में तीन चीजें हुईं।

  • पहलीः क्रूड ऑयल के दाम सस्ते हुए।
  • दूसरीः अक्टूबर तक देश में पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट की मांग पिछले साल के बराबर या पहले से ज्यादा हो गई।
  • तीसरीः पेट्रोल-डीजल के भाव पहले से ज्यादा हो गए।

इन्हीं कारणों से इंडियन ऑयल को इन्वेंटरी गेन हुआ। केवल Q3 में IOC के रॉ-मैटेरियल यानी क्रूड ऑयल पर होने वाले खर्च में 18 हजार करोड़ की कमी आई। इंडियन ऑयल को नौ महीने में दोगुने शुद्ध मुनाफे की दूसरी वजह पेट्रोकेमिकल मार्जिन बढ़ना है।

नेफ्था, तारकोल और LPG में भी मुनाफे का मार्जिन बढ़ा

क्रूड ऑयल से पेट्रोल-डीजल के अलावा केरोसिन, बिजली बनाने में इस्तेमाल किया जाना वाला नेफ्था, तारकोल, LPG, प्लेन का ईंधन यानी एविएशन टरबाइन फ्यूल (ATF) और वैसलीन भी बनते हैं। सस्ता क्रूड आयल मिलने से इनकी बिक्री पर मार्जिन भी बढ़ा।

कोरोनाकाल के बाद ATF को छोड़ दें तो अन्य चीजों की मांग 2019 से ज्यादा हो गई है। अक्टूबर में नेफ्था की मांग 15% बढ़कर 13 लाख टन हो गई। इसी महीने में तारकोल की खपत 48% उछलकर 6.62 लाख टन हो गई। LPG की खपत 3% बढ़कर 24 लाख टन हो गई।

दिसंबर में नेफ्था की खपत 2.67% बढ़कर 1.23 मिलियन टन हो गई। बिटुमिन यानी तारकोल की खपत 20% बढ़कर 7.61 लाख टन हो गई। LPG की खपत 7.4% बढ़कर 2.53 मिलियन टन रही। केवल ATF की बिक्री दिसंबर में 41% फिसलकर 4.28 हजार टन रही। नवंबर की तुलना में इसमें 13.5% बढ़ोतरी हो गई है।

यानी एक तरफ कोरोनाकाल के बाद भारत में पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट की मांग पिछले सालों से भी ज्यादा होती गई, दूसरी ओर IOC को क्रूड ऑयल पिछले साल के मुकाबले सस्ते में मिल गया। इसीलिए इसका मुनाफा दोगुना तक बढ़ गया।

इम्पोर्ट होने वाले क्रूड में IOC का सबसे ज्यादा हिस्सा

भारत अपनी जरूरत का 85% से ज्यादा क्रूड ऑयल दूसरे देशों से इम्पोर्ट करता है। इन 9 महीनों में भारत ने 143 मिलियन टन क्रूड ऑयल खरीदा है। स्टेटिस्टा के मुताबिक, इसमें इंडियन ऑयल का हिस्सा सबसे ज्यादा होता है। वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 में सबसे ज्यादा 59.7 मिलियन टन क्रूड ऑयल खरीदा था। इसके पास 69.4 मिलियन टन क्रूड ऑयल रिफाइन करने की क्षमता है।

