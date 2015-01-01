पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजरबैजान-आर्मेनिया युद्ध:अजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पूनम कौशल
अजरबैजान और आर्मेनिया के बीच अब रूस ने शांति समझौता कर दिया है। ये एक तरह से इस जंग में अजरबैजान की जीत है।
  • आर्मेनिया को अब नागार्नों-काराबाख से पीछे हटना होगा, अजरबैजान ने अपनी 'छीन ली गई जमीन' वापस ले ली है
  • लड़ाई का असर सभी तरह के बिजनेस पर पड़ा, दफ्तर और रेस्टोरेंट बंद हो गए, भारतीय भी इससे प्रभावित हुए हैं

कॉकेशस की पहाड़ियों में बसे नागार्नो-काराबाख में दिन-रात गूंज रही बम धमाकों की आवाज अब शांत हो जाएगी। खूबसूरत वादियों वाले इस इलाके पर कब्जे के लिए लड़ रहे अजरबैजान और आर्मेनिया के बीच अब रूस ने शांति समझौता कर दिया है। ये एक तरह से इस जंग में अजरबैजान की जीत है। आर्मेनिया को अब नागार्नों-काराबाख से पीछे हटना होगा। कैस्पियन सागर के तट पर बसे अजरबैजान ने छह हफ्ते चली लड़ाई में अपनी 'छीन ली गई जमीन' को वापस हासिल कर लिया है।

इस लड़ाई में अजरबैजान में रह रहे भारतीयों ने भी अपनी भूमिका निभाई है। भारतीय यहां ऑयल एंड गैस इंडस्ट्री में काम करते हैं या अपने बिजनेस चलाते हैं। भारतीय डॉक्टर भी अजरबैजान में रहते हैं। डॉ. रजनी डीमेलो पेशे से डॉक्टर हैं और राजधानी बाकू में इंडियन क्लिनिक नाम से अस्पताल चलाती हैं। उनके पति रोनाल्ड डीमेलो भी उनके साथ काम करते हैं। डीमेलो दंपती युद्ध से प्रभावित लोगों की मदद कर रहे हैं।

राजधानी बाकू में रहने वाले भारतीय समुदाय ने अजरबैजान के समर्थन में रैलियां भी की हैं और सेना के लिए फंड भी जुटाया है। डॉ. रजनी बताती हैं, 'इंडियन कम्यूनिटी ने आर्मी वेलफेयर फंड के लिए दस हजार मनात जुटाए हैं। अजरबैजान के समर्थन में कार रैली भी की है। हम आगे भी और फंड जुटा रहे हैं।' अजरबैजान में रह रहे कई भारतीयों ने भास्कर को भेजे संदेश में कहा है कि भारतीय समुदाय पूरी तरह अजरबैजान के साथ है और इस लड़ाई में जो भी उनसे हो रहा है, वो कर रहे हैं।

इस युद्ध में शहीद होने वाले जवान की मां, जिन्होंने अपने बेटे की पार्थिव शरीर को कंधा दिया।
डॉ. रोनाल्ड डीमेलो कहते हैं, 'मैं मूल रूप से मुंबई से हूं। 25 सालों से अजरबैजान में अस्पताल चला रहा हूं। ये बहुत अच्छा देश है, जो युद्ध में फंस गया है। हम उन लोगों से मिल रहे हैं, जिनके परिजन मारे गए हैं और मदद कर रहे हैं।' फिजूली इलाके के 19 साल के एलएकबर इस्जेंदर ओकलू युद्ध में मारे गए हैं। उनकी मां जब उनके जनाजे को कंधा दे रहीं थी तो उनकी आंखों में आंसू नहीं थे। अंतिम विदाई के दौरान जोशीली नारेबाजी हो रही थी। डीमेलो दंपती इस परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे थे।

डॉ. रजनी कहती हैं, 'हम एक मां से मिले, जिसने अपना बेटा गंवा दिया है। हम उनका दुख बांटने के लिए गए थे, लेकिन अपनों को खोने का गम ऐसा है, जो बढ़ता ही जाता है। हम कोशिश करते हैं कि परिवारों की आर्थिक मदद भी कर सकें। सबसे मुश्किल होता है, उन बच्चों से मिलना, जिनके अपने इस जंग में मारे जा रहे हैं। छोटे-छोटे बच्चों के मासूम दिलों में नफरत के बीज बोये जा रहे हैं। ये युद्ध का सबसे त्रासद पहलू है।'

अजरबैजान का आरोप है कि आर्मेनिया ने अक्टूबर में नागार्नो-काराबाख सीमा से करीब 70 किलोमीटर दूर गांजा शहर की आबादी भरे इलाके में मिसाइल हमला किया। इस हमले में कई अजरबैजानी नागरिक मारे गए थे। डॉ. रजनी और उनके पति डॉ. रोनाल्ड डीमेलो गांजा में मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों से मिलने भी गए थे। डॉ. रजनी कहती हैं, 'हम तीन साल की नायला से मिले, जिसके घर पर क्लस्टर बम गिराए गए। वो बच्ची अब इस दुनिया में अकेली रह गई है। उसके मां, बाप, दादा-दादी सब मिसाइल हमले में मारे गए। अब वो रिश्तेदारों के साथ है।'

युद्ध से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों के लोगों की मदद के लिए राहत सामग्री पैक की जा रही है।
डॉ. रजनी कहती हैं, 'उस दिन को याद करते हुए वो बच्ची बता रहा थी कि मेरे मुंह पर मिट्टी गिरी और उसके बाद मेरी मां गायब हो गईं। उस पल के बाद उसने अपनी मां को देखा ही नहीं है। इस जंग ने लोगों का बहुत कुछ छीना है। पहले जो लोग टीवी पर फिल्म या सीरियल देखते थे, वो अब हर समय न्यूज देखते हैं। ये जंग सिर्फ बॉर्डर पर ही नहीं है, बल्कि लोगों के दिलों-दिमाग में भी चल रही है। अजरबैजान में ऐसा कोई नहीं है, जिस पर जंग का असर न पड़ा हो।'

टीवी या सोशल मीडिया पर जब अजरबैजान की सेना के आगे बढ़ने की खबरें आती हैं तो उसका असर सड़कों पर भी दिखता है। लोग एक-दूसरे को संदेश भेजकर बधाई दे रहे हैं। अहम शहर शूशा पर अजरबैजान की जीत की खबर के बाद पूरा बाकू शहर सड़कों पर उतर आया। अब शांति समझौते की घोषणा के बाद लोग एक-दूसरे को बधाई दे रहे हैं। काराबाख की जीत ने अजरबैजान में नया जोश फूंक दिया है।

आर्मेनिया और अजरबैजान के बीच ये लड़ाई ऐसे समय छिड़ी है, जब दुनिया कोरोना महामारी झेल रही है। डॉ. रजनी कहती हैं, 'इस लड़ाई की वजह से सभी बिजनेस प्रभावित हैं। हर चीज पर इसका असर है। बहुत से दफ्तर और रेस्टोरेंट बंद हो गए हैं। भारतीय भी इससे प्रभावित हैं।'

डॉ. रजनी डीमेलो पेशे से डॉक्टर हैं और राजधानी बाकू में इंडियन क्लिनिक नाम से अस्पताल चलाती हैं।
अजरबैजान में पहले कोरोना को लेकर सख्त नियम लागू थे। लोगों के जुटने पर रोक थी, लेकिन अब जंग में मारे जा रहे लोगों के अंतिम संस्कार में भीड़ जुट रही है। डॉ. रजनी कहती हैं कि इससे अजरबैजान में कोरोना और बढ़ने का खतरा भी पैदा हो गया है। अजरबैजान में 18 साल से अधिक उम्र के किसी भी व्यक्ति को सेना लड़ने के लिए बुला सकती हैं। यहां अधिकतर परिवारों के लोग नागार्नो-काराबाख में लड़ने गए हैं। डॉ. रजनी बताती हैं, 'हमारे कलीग, उनके रिश्तेदारों या घर में काम करने वालों के घरों से जवान-जवान बच्चे लड़ाई में गए हैं। उन घरों में गम का माहौल है। उनकी माएं रोती रहती हैं। उन्हें लगता है कि वो लौटकर नहीं आएंगी।'

बहुत से लोगों को अधिकारिक तौर पर लड़ने के लिए बुलाया गया है, जबकि बहुत से अपनी मर्जी से लड़ाई में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं। अजरबैजान और आर्मेनिया दोनों ही देशों के आम लोग भी इस जंग में हथियार लेकर पहुंचे हैं। यहां राष्ट्रवाद की भावना हावी है।

डॉ. रजनी बताती हैं, ' हम जंग में मारे गए जिन दो लोगों के परिवारों से मिले, उनमें से एक सैनिक था और एक अपनी मर्जी से लड़ने के लिए गया था। वो इंजीनियरिंग का स्टूडेंट था और रात में जॉब करता था। उसने एक हफ्ता पहले ही अपनी मां को फोन पर दिलासा दिया था कि उसे कुछ नहीं होगा, लेकिन जब आखिरी बार उसने अपनी मां से बात की तो कहा था कि अब मैं लौटकर नहीं आ पाउंगा। उसने अपनी मां से कहा कि आप शहीद की मां कहलाएंगी।'

