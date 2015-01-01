पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जो सैनिक नहीं बन सके:बास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे

धनबाद30 मिनट पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
अमित कुमार को ट्रेनिंग के दौरान बास्केटबॉल खेलते वक्त उनके घुटने में चोट लगी और उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा।
  • अमित ने पहले ही प्रयास में NDA क्वालिफाई किया, उन्हें देशभर में 30वां स्थान हासिल हुआ था
  • वो बास्केटबॉल के नेशनल प्लेयर रहे, इसी वजह से उनकी एकेडमिक फीस माफ कर दी गई थी

सेना में ऑफिसर बनकर देश की सेवा करना ज्यादातर युवाओं का सपना होता है। वे युवा इसे पूरा भी करते हैं, लेकिन कई ऐसे भी होते हैं, जो दहलीज पर पहुंचकर भी मंजिल से दूर रह जाते हैं। हर साल कुछ बच्चे NDA और OTA से ट्रेनिंग के दौरान बोर्ड आउट हो जाते हैं। उन्हें तो न कोई मेडिकल सपोर्ट मिलता है और न ही इनके परिवार को कोई सुविधा।

पेंशन के नाम पर एक्स ग्रेशिया मिलता है, जो डिसेबिलिटी के हिसाब से होता है। यह अमाउंट भी कम होता है। 2015 में इसको लेकर एक कमेटी भी बनी। जिसमें सुझाव दिया गया कि एक्स ग्रेशिया का नाम बदलकर डिसेबिलिटी पेंशन कर दिया जाए, लेकिन अभी तक इस ड्राप्ट पर साइन नहीं हुआ है। आज इस कड़ी में पढ़िए अमित कुमार की कहानी...

बिहार के भोजपुर जिले के रहने वाले अमित कुमार की पढ़ाई सैनिक स्कूल तिलैया से हुई। पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ स्पोर्ट्स में भी उनकी रुचि रही। वो बास्केटबॉल के नेशनल प्लेयर रहे। इसी वजह से उनकी एकेडमिक फीस माफ कर दी गई। 2010 में पहले ही प्रयास में उन्होंने NDA क्वालीफाई किया। देशभर में 30वां स्थान मिला। रैंक अच्छी होने की वजह से इंडियन नेवल एकेडमी (INA) के लिए उनका चयन हो गया।

अभी ट्रेनिंग के चंद महीने ही हुए थे कि अमित एक हादसे का शिकार हो गए। ट्रेनिंग के दौरान बास्केट बॉल खेलते वक्त उनके घुटने में चोट लगी और उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा। करीब 6 महीने तक वो अस्पताल में रहे। इसके बाद उन्हें 2011 में INA से बोर्ड आउट कर दिया गया।

ट्रेनिंग के दौरान अमित कुमार अपने सीनियर्स के साथ।
अमित और उनके परिवार के लिए ये सबसे बड़ा सेट बैक था। जवान बेटा जो सेना में ऑफिसर बनने वाला था, वो खाली हाथ घर लौट आया था। अमित के पिता धनबाद में एक सरकारी कर्मचारी थे। बेटे की जॉब से उनको जो हिम्मत मिली थी, अब वो भी टूट गई थी।

वो इस संकट से उबरते कि उससे पहले ही कैंसर की वजह से उनके पिता की मौत हो गई। अमित के ऊपर मुसीबतों का पहाड़ टूट गया। कोई और सोर्स ऑफ इनकम भी नहीं थी। 20 साल के अमित जो खुद के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे थे, उनके ऊपर 4 बहनों की शादी और एक छोटे भाई की पढ़ाई-लिखाई का भार आ गया।

ट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं

अमित कहते हैं, 'मेरे सामने दोहरी मुसीबत थी। एक तरफ परिवार की जिम्मेदारी और दूसरी तरफ खुद के लिए नई शुरुआत करना, फिर से पढ़ाई करना। मुझे फाइनेंशियल दिक्कत थी इसलिए नेवी चीफ को पत्र लिखा। उनसे कहा कि मुझे कम से कम कोई सैटल्ड नौकरी तो दी जाए, ताकि मैं परिवार की जिम्मेदारियों को निभा सकूं। कुछ महीनों बाद भी जब कोई जवाब नहीं मिला तो आरटीआई फाइल की। वहां से उन्हें 30 फीसदी डिसेबिलिटी के साथ एक्स ग्रेशिया और एक्स सर्विस मैन का स्टेटस दिया गया, लेकिन इतने से परिवार का खर्च चलाना मुश्किल था।'

2010 में पहले ही प्रयास में अमित ने NDA क्वालिफाई किया। उन्हें इंडियन नेवल एकेडमी ज्वाइन करने का मौका मिला था।
अमित के पिता कोल इंडिया में थे तो उनकी मौत के बाद अमित को एक जॉब ऑफर की गई। ये ग्रुप डी की जॉब थी, जो वो करना नहीं चाहते थे, लेकिन हालात ही कुछ ऐसे थे कि उन्हें वो नौकरी करनी पड़ी। वो रात में जॉब करते थे और दिन में कॉलेज जाकर पढ़ाई करते थे।

2014 में उन्होंने धनबाद के एक कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने 2015 में CAPF के लिए एग्जाम दिया। उसमें उनका चयन भी हो गया, मेडिकल भी उन्होंने पास कर लिया, लेकिन फाइनल मेरिट बनने से पहले UPSC ने उन्हें यह कहकर अयोग्य करार दे दिया कि आप एक्स सर्विसमैन नहीं हो। जबकि, इंडियन नेवी ने लिखित रूप से अमित को एक्स सर्विसमैन का स्टेटस दिया था।

इस बात को लेकर अमित 2016 में तत्कालीन रक्षा मंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर से मिले। उन्होंने अमित को भरोसा दिलाया और एक फाइल बनाकर डिपार्टमेंट को भेजी, लेकिन कई दफ्तरों में चक्कर काटने के बाद भी उनकी फाइल को अप्रूवल नहीं मिला। हर जगह से उन्हें निराशा ही हाथ लगी।

अपनी बहनों के साथ अमित कुमार। वो 6 बहन और दो भाई हैं। चार की शादी अमित ने की है।
ट्रेनिंग में बॉक्सिंग करते वक्त चोट लगी, बोर्ड आउट होना पड़ा, कई महीने डिप्रेशन में रहे, सुसाइड की कोशिश की

अभी अमित धनबाद में रहते हैं। उनके सभी बहनों की शादी हो गई है। अमित के छोटे भाई की भी नौकरी लग गई है। इससे उन्हें थोड़ी हिम्मत मिली है, लेकिन अपने करियर को लेकर वो आज भी संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। वो कहते हैं कि सेना ये मानती है कि चोट उसकी वजह से लगी है तो फिर वो हमारी जिम्मेदारी क्यों नहीं उठाती।

वो कहते हैं कि देश की पैरामिलिट्री में चोट लगने पर जॉब की सुविधा है तो हमारे लिए क्यों नहीं हो सकती। एक्स सर्विस मैन का भी लाभ नहीं मिलता है। जिस बच्चे का ऑफिसर की पोस्ट के लिए चयन होता है, वो बिना अपनी गलती के खाली हाथ लौट आता है, इससे बड़ी मुसीबत क्या होगी। हम फिजिकल प्रॉब्लम के साथ- साथ मेंटली किस स्ट्रेस से गुजरते हैं, ये सरकार क्यों नहीं समझती।

