जहरीली होती हवा:इस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पूनम कौशल
CPCB ने भी 11 नवंबर को जारी आदेश में हरियाणा और पंजाब सरकारों से पराली जलाए जाने से रोकने के लिए कहा था।- फाइल फोटो
  • 22 सितंबर से 17 नवंबर के बीच पंजाब में पराली जलाए जाने के 74236 मामले रिकॉर्ड किए गए, 2016 के बाद ये सबसे ज्यादा
  • एग्रीकल्चर एक्सपर्ट देवेंद्र शर्मा कहते हैं कि पंजाब में हर साल 200 लाख टन पराली निकलती है, मैनेज करना आसान नहीं

इन दिनों दिल्ली में घर से बाहर निकलते ही कुछ देर में आपकी आंखों में जलन और सिर भारी सा होने लगेगा। कई लोगों को तो सांस लेने में तकलीफ तक होने लगती है। इस साल दिल्ली में 10 अक्टूबर तक हवा ठीक-ठाक थी, लेकिन इसके बाद से हवा की क्वालिटी खराब होती चली गई और दिवाली के अगले दिन सबसे खराब स्तर पर पहुंच गई। हर साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर आते-आते दिल्ली की हवा दमघोंटू हो जाती है और बीमार लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने लगती है। इसकी एक बड़ी वजह पड़ोसी राज्यों हरियाणा, पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश में पराली जलाए जाने को माना जाता है।

इस समय किसान खेत से धान की फसल काटकर गेहूं बोने की जल्दी में होते हैं और खेत साफ करने के लिए धान की पराली को आग लगा देते हैं। रविवार शाम हुई बारिश की फुहारों और हवा के बदले रुख ने दिल्ली की हवा को कुछ साफ कर दिया और AQI मॉडरेट स्तर पर पहुंच गया। मंगलवार प्रदूषण के मामले में दिल्ली के लिए एक अच्छा दिन था। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 130 तक पहुंच गई, जबकि दिन का औसत 170 रहा।

दिल्ली की हवा में हुए इस बेहतर बदलाव के लिए सरकार की कोई नीति नहीं, बल्कि मौसम ही जिम्मेदार है। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक, अगले एक-दो दिनों में दिल्ली की हवा फिर से खराब होने लगेगी। सिस्टम ऑफ एयर क्वालिटी एंड वेदर फॉर कास्टिंग एंड रिसर्च (सफर) विभाग देश के महानगरों में हवा की गुणवत्ता पर नजर रखता है। सफर के मुताबिक, आने वाले दिनों में हवा और खराब होगी।

आग पर निगरानी रखने वाली संस्थाएं डेटा इकट्ठा करने के लिए सैटेलाइट तस्वीरों का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। सफर के डेटा के मुताबिक, 6 नवंबर को पराली जलाए जाने के 4200 से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज किए गए, लेकिन 17 नवंबर को ये आंकड़ा दस से भी कम था। मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिक वीके सोनी का कहना है कि बहुत संभव है कि बादलों ने सैटेलाइट के विजन को रोक दिया हो।

खरीफ सीजन में पंजाब में 2018 में आग की करीब 50 हजार और 2019 में करीब 52 हजार घटनाएं रिकॉर्ड की गईं थीं।

सफर के डेटा के मुताबिक, बीते शुक्रवार को 14% पीएम 2.5 पराली जलाए जाने की वजह से था, जबकि शनिवार को ये बढ़कर 32% हो गया। मंगलवार को दिल्ली की हवा में पराली जलाए जाने की वजह से होने वाला पीएम 2.5 प्रदूषण सिर्फ 3% था यानी न के बराबर। हवा में घुले पीएम 2.5 कण बेहद सूक्ष्म होते हैं और ये फेफड़ों को गंभीर नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं।

प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए उठाए गए कदम
दिल्ली-NCR में प्रदूषण पर नजर रखने के लिए बनाए गए वायु गुणवत्ता आयोग ने 9 नवंबर को जारी आदेश में तुरंत 10 कदम उठाने को कहा था। इनमें पर्सनल व्हीकल के इस्तेमाल को कम से कम करना, बेहद जरूरी ना होने पर यात्रा ना करना, वर्क फ्रॉम होम को बढ़ावा देना, धूल को कंट्रोल करने के लिए लगाए गए प्रतिबंधों का सख्ती से पालन कराना, बायोमास और सॉलिड वेस्ट को जलाने पर सख्त पाबंदी लगाना शामिल है।

धूल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में पानी का छिड़काव करना, अधिक प्रदूषण वाले इलाकों में एंटी स्मॉग गन का इस्तेमाल करना, आतिशबाजी और पराली जलाए जाने को लेकर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के प्रतिबंधों को सख्ती से लागू करवाने के दिशा-निर्देश भी आयोग ने दिए थे।

केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (CPCB) ने भी 11 नवंबर को जारी आदेश में हरियाणा और पंजाब सरकारों से पराली और दिल्ली में कचरा जलाए जाने से रोकने के लिए कहा था। CPCB अपने समीर मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए AQI की जानकारी देता है। इस ऐप पर लोग पॉल्यूशन से जुड़े निर्देशों और नियमों के उल्लंघन की शिकायत भी कर सकते हैं। हालांकि, हमने जब इस ऐप को दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में चेक किया, तो कोई शिकायत दर्ज नहीं मिली।

वाहनों का प्रदूषण
नोएडा के जिस इलाके में मैं रहती हूं, वहां तक आते-आते रास्ते में पुलिस के कम से कम पांच बैरीकेड मिलते हैं, जहां मास्क की चेकिंग की जाती है। बैरिकेड लगे होने की वजह से कई जगह वाहन रोकने की स्थिति बन जाती है और जाम सा लग जाता है। इस दौरान वाहनों से धुआं निकलता रहता है।

बैरीकेड पर रुके एक कार सवार कहते हैं, 'बेवजह हो रहे इस प्रदूषण की तरफ किसी का ध्यान नहीं जा रहा है। प्रशासन का फोकस जुर्माना वसूलने पर है, समस्या के समाधान पर नहीं। सफर से जुड़े वैज्ञानिक कहते हैं, 'पराली जलाया जाना NCR में होने वाले प्रदूषण का एक कारण तो है, लेकिन सिर्फ यही वजह नहीं है। वाहनों से निकलता धुआं भी हवा में जहरीले तत्व घुलने की बड़ी वजह है।

इस साल पंजाब में जली सबसे ज्यादा पराली

सफर के डेटा के मुताबिक, 6 नवंबर को पराली जलाए जाने के 4200 से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज किए गए।

पंजाब रिमोट सेंसिंग सेंटर के मुताबिक, इस साल 22 सितंबर से 17 नवंबर के बीच सिर्फ पंजाब में ही पराली जलाए जाने के 74,236 मामले रिकॉर्ड किए गए। 2016 के बाद से ये सबसे ज्यादा है। खरीफ के सीजन में 2016 में पंजाब में आग की 80,879 घटनाएं रिकॉर्ड की गईं थीं। 2017 में आंकड़ा 43,660, 2018 में 49,905 और 2019 में 51,946 था।

कृषि विशेषज्ञ देवेंद्र शर्मा पराली जलाए जाने में हुई बढ़ोतरी के पीछे किसानों के गुस्से को देखते हैं। शर्मा कहते हैं, 'पंजाब के किसानों में सरकार की नीतियों को लेकर गुस्सा है। ये भी पराली ज्यादा जलाए जाने की एक वजह हो सकती है।' वहीं, भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता हरिंदर सिंह लखोवाल कहते हैं कि कृषि विधेयकों को लेकर किसानों में भड़का गुस्सा ज्यादा पराली जलाए जाने की सबसे बड़ी वजह है।

देवेंद्र शर्मा कहते हैं, 'प्रदूषण की वजह सिर्फ पराली ही नहीं है, बल्कि कई और कारण हैं। किसान जानते हैं कि पराली जलाने से सबसे पहले नुकसान किसान परिवार को ही होता है। किसान जानता है, लेकिन पराली जलाना उसकी मजबूरी है, क्योंकि उसे जल्द से जल्द गेहूं की बुवाई के लिए खेत साफ करना होता है। पंजाब सरकार ने पराली जलाए जाने से रोकने के लिए किसानों को मशीनें बेची हैं। अब तक 74 हजार मशीनें बेची जा चुकी हैं, लेकिन ये समाधान नहीं है।'

शर्मा कहते हैं, 'किसान आर्थिक मदद की मांग करते हैं। पिछले साल सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किसानों को 100 रुपए क्विंटल के हिसाब से इन्सेंटिव देने का आदेश दिया था। लेकिन, सरकारों ने इसे भी लागू नहीं किया।' पंजाब में हर साल 200 लाख टन पराली निकलती है। किसी भी सरकार या निजी कंपनी के लिए इसे मैनेज करना बहुत मुश्किल होगा।

देवेंद्र शर्मा कहते हैं, 'सरकार को ह्यूमन कैपिटल में इन्वेस्ट करना होगा, लेकिन सरकार का जोर मशीनों में इन्वेस्ट करने पर है। अगर सरकार जुलाई-अगस्त में किसानों को सौ रुपए क्विंटल का इन्सेंटिव देने का वादा करती, तो किसान सितंबर तक कुछ ना कुछ इंतजाम कर लेते। नीतियां बनाने वालों को समझना होगा कि गलती उनकी भी है। जब तक प्रभावी नीतियां नहीं बनेंगी, ये समस्या और बढ़ती रहेगी।'

