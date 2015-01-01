पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बात बराबरी की:औरत यानी जंघाओं और कूल्हों से बना मांसपिंड, जिसे अपना नेता चुनने जैसा दिमागी हक नहीं दिया जा सकता

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस अमेरिका में एक महिला की जीत का जश्न मनाया जा रहा है, वहां 1920 तक आम चुनावों में पुरुष ही वोट करते रहे हैं
  • जिस स्विट्जरलैंड की मोहक तस्वीरें देखकर आप-हम उस पर फिदा हुए जाते हैं, वहां औरतों को वोटिंग राइट 1974 में मिला

एक तस्वीर है, जिसमें अमेरिकी उप-राष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस अपने पति डगलस एमहॉफ के गले लगी हुई हैं। साथ में दो सुर्ख दिल चमक रहे हैं और लिखा है- मुझे तुम पर गर्व है यानी पति डगलस को पत्नी कमला पर गर्व है। गर्व का ये ताज पहने हुए ही जनवरी में डगलस अमेरिका के पहले 'सेकंड जेंटलमैन' बन जाएंगे। इधर, ट्विटर पर तस्वीर आते ही लोग टूट पड़े। एक खेमा तस्वीर के मकसद को सराहता हुआ, तो दूसरा उसके बहाने आम मर्द मानसिकता को लताड़ता हुआ।

छत्ते पर पत्थर लगते ही जैसे बर्र बिदकते हैं, वैसे ही भन्नाए मर्द भी छतरियों से निकल पड़े। युद्ध का बिगुल बज गया। तीर-बर्छियों के बीच एक जनाब अपनी मासूमियत में लबालब राज खोलते हैं- सारे मर्द एक से नहीं होते। बिल्कुल ठीक। सारे मर्द कतई एक जैसे नहीं। अंगुलियों के पोरों की तरह सबकी शक्ल-सूरत और दिल-दिमाग भी अलग-अलग हैं। बस एक ही बात में लगभग सारे पुरुषों की मानसिकता ठहर जाती है, वो है औरतों के आगे बढ़ने को लेकर, खासकर जब बात राजनीति की हो, तब तो बड़े-बड़े शेर खां के दम फूल जाते हैं।

औरतें पढ़-लिख लें, कुछ गा-गवा लें, थोड़े फूल-पत्ते उकेर लें और बहुत हुआ तो कोर्ट-कचहरी कर लें, लेकिन राजनीति! मियां, औरतों की राजनीति रसोई तक ही ठीक है। वो तक तो नहीं संभलती, मुल्क क्या खाक संभालेंगी। वैसे देखा जाए तो ये बात भी ठीक है। मुल्क संभालना कोई कड़ाही-करछी का खेल नहीं कि पल्लू खोंसा और लग गए। उसके लिए तो ढेरों-ढेर किताबें देखनी होती हैं। हजारों लोगों से मिलना होता है और करोड़ों सपने याद रखने होते हैं। औरतें ये जिगरा कहां से पाएंगी। वे तो आपके सपनों को ही पूरा हुआ देखने को होम हुए जाती हैं।

और वैसे भी राजनीति बड़ा गंदा खेल है। औरतें बेचारी सीधी-सी होती हैं। क्या पता कौन धमका दे, कौन मार-कूट दे या कोई बहकाकर नक्शा ही नाम करा ले तो! लिहाजा, राजनीति को मर्दों ने मर्दाना खेल बना डाला। ठीक वैसे ही, जैसे मर्दाना चुटकुले होते हैं। अपने गांवों को देखिए। सरपंच की जगह रामरती देवी का नाम होगा, लेकिन गांव में चलेगी उसके पति की। सबकुछ सरपंच पति तय करेगा। रामरती घर-दुआर संभालेगी और उपले पाथते हुए पति के बताए कागजों पर दस्तखत कर देगी। हद तो ये है कि जिला स्तर के दफ्तरों में भी रामरती की जगह उसका पति ही फाइलें लिए रुआब से खड़ा दिखेगा। अफसरों तक को इसपर कोई ऐतराज नहीं। और होगा भी क्यों, आखिर उनके यहां भी तो यही रीति होगी।

जिस अमेरिका में एक महिला की जीत का जश्न मनाया जा रहा है, वहां साथ में एक सवाल भी उठ रहा है। साल 1804 में उस देश में पहला आम चुनाव हुआ। तब से लेकर 1920 तक केवल पुरुष ही वोट करते रहे। महिलाओं का मुद्दा उठने पर सीनेट के एक सदस्य ने कह दिया- नो ब्रॉड्स प्लीज। तब ब्रॉड अमेरिका में औरतों को अश्लील ढंग से पुकारने का एक तरीका था। औरत यानी जंघाओं और कूल्हों से बना मांसपिंड, जिसे अपना नेता चुनने जैसा दिमागी हक नहीं दिया जा सकता। तब वहां की औरतों को इस हक के लिए लगभग डेढ़ सौ साल रुकना पड़ा। और तो और, जिस स्विट्जरलैंड की मोहक तस्वीरें देखकर आप-हम उसपर फिदा हुए जाते हैं, वहां औरतों को वोटिंग राइट 1974 में मिला।

अमेरिका और स्विस मुल्क की ये हवा हमारे यहां गांव-गांव बहती है। एक कहावत है, 'जिस घर औरत मुखिया, उस घर डूबी लुटिया। अब भला घर की लुटिया कोई क्यों कोई डुबोना चाहेगा। तो लीजिए साहब, औरत को वहां तक पहुंचने ही न दो, जहां वो कोई फैसला ले सके। उन्हें घर-दुआरे के फेर में इतना लगा दो कि सुध ही बिसार दे। और भूले-भटके किसी जनानी को राजनीति का कीड़ा काट ही ले तो टोपी पहनाकर उसे रसोई में नारे बुलंद करने दो। ज्यादा से ज्यादा क्या होगा, शाम को घर लौटकर शिकायतें सुनकर माथा भन्नाएगा। यही न!

अब आप कहिएगा कि तुम औरतें न ढेर किटकिट करती हो। दे तो रहे हैं अधिकार। वोट देती हो। सुविधा मिले तो नेतागिरी भी कर लेना, लेकिन घर के कामों में कोई हील-हुज्जत न हो। औरत मुंडी हिला देती है। कर लूंगी। चक्करघिन्नी बन अपने-तई सब कर भी डालती है, लेकिन आप कहां मानेंगे। वो भागती हुई पार्टी ऑफिस जा रही है। पीछे से आप कहेंगे- सुनो, आज कटहल के कोफ्ते और खीर भी पका जाना। औरत दिमाग में देश के नक्शे उतार रही है, उधर लताड़ आती है कि थोड़ा मुन्नू को भी गिनती सिखा जाओ।

मने गजब है भायाजी। रात तुम मुर्गे का रोस्ट खाओ और सुबह-तड़के उसे अजान के लिए भी झकझोर दो। मारने का इलजाम लिए बिना जायका लेना कोई तुमसे सीखे। ये तुम्हारा हुनर ही है, जो औरत मुल्क संभालते-संभालते गृहस्थी में रम जाती है। या कभी भूले-बिसरे सपना सिर उठाने लगे तो आपका प्यार तो है ही उसे वापस भुलाने के लिए। पता नहीं, कितने साल पहले मर्द-औरत बने। दोनों में दायरों का बंटवारा कब हुआ, कोई नहीं जानता। ये भी नहीं पता कि पहली आवाज किस औरत की थी। लेकिन आवाजें बढ़ रही हैं। अब चाहे शतरंज का खेल हो या राजनीति, औरतें भी पासे चलेंगी। शुरुआत हो चुकी है। जैसा कमला हैरिस कहती हैं- मैं पहली औरत हूं, लेकिन आखिरी नहीं... और यकीन जानिए, ये हादसा नहीं, जो टाला जा सकेगा।

