आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:लॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर

श्रीनगरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: हीरा अजमत
  • वेज खाना 100 रुपए, जबकि नॉन वेज 150 रुपए तक में आ जाता है, खाना डिलीवर करने की कोई फीस नहीं
  • मौसम के हिसाब से मेन्यू भी बदलता है, हर महीने 30 डिश शॉर्टलिस्ट करते हैं, हर हफ्ते 5 नई डिश बनाते हैं

फोन की घंटी लगातार बज रही है, डिलीवरी करने वाले लड़के किचन में आ-जा रहे हैं। उनके हाथों में कपड़ों से बने बैग हैं, जो ऊपर तक पैक किए गए डिब्बों से भरे हैं। 29 साल के आंत्रप्रेन्योर रईस अहमद ने श्रीनगर में घर का बना खाने डिलीवर करने के लिए टिफिन सेवा शुरू की है और उन्हें शानदार रिव्यू मिल रहे हैं। श्रीनगर में ही पैदा हुए और यहीं पले-बढ़े रईस हमेशा से अपना कोई काम शुरू करने का सपना देखते थे।

मुस्लिम पब्लिक हाई स्कूल से पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद से ही वो काम तलाशने लगे थे। उन्होंने अनहद इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मीडिया स्टडीज से एडिटिंग, कैमरा, डायरेक्शन और स्क्रिप्ट राइटिंग का कोर्स भी किया, लेकिन कहीं नौकरी नहीं की।

वो कहते हैं, 'मैंने मैट्रिक पास करने के बाद से ही काम करना शुरू कर दिया था। मैंने और मेरे भाई ने मिलकर एडवर्टाइजिंग एजेंसी शुरू की, जिसे हम पिछले 15 साल से चला रहे थे। मैं कभी भी सरकारी नौकरी करना नहीं चाहता था। अपना व्यापार शुरू करना ही मेरा सपना था।'

रईस के इस काम के साथ 6 लोग जुड़े हुए हैं। वे लोग खाना पैक करने से लेकर डिलीवर करने का काम करते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया- घर के बने खाने की होम डिलिवरी करने ख्याल पहली बार उनके दिमाग में तब आया, जब घाटी में आर्टिकल 370 हटने के बाद लॉकडाउन लगा था। सर्दी की एक रात थी, एक दोस्त का करीब 11 बजे मुझे फोन आया। उसने लॉकडाउन के कारण सुबह से कुछ भी नहीं खाया था। भूख से वो परेशान था। उसने मुझसे रिक्वेस्ट की कि क्या मैं उसके लिए खाने का कोई इंतजाम कर सकता हूं।’

रईस बताते हैं कि अपने दोस्त की गुहार सुनते ही मैं किचन में गया और टिफिन तैयार किया। अपने दोस्त को खाना पहुंचाकर रईस जब घर लौट रहे थे, उनके मन में कई तरह के ख्याल आ रहे थे। मुझे ऐसा लगा कि मेरे मन की आवाज ये कह रही है कि मैं ऐसे लोगों के लिए कुछ करूं, जिन्हें अपना काम करते हुए देर हो जाती है और उन्हें अपने खाने के साथ समझौता करना होता है। कई बार वो रेस्त्रां से ऑर्डर करके ऐसा खाना खाते हैं, जो हाईजीनिक नहीं होता या नुकसानदेह होता है।

"महीनों की रिसर्च और माथापच्ची के बाद मैंने अपनी सर्विस 'टिफिन ऑ' शुरू की। एक महीने के भीतर ही मैंने एक छोटी टीम बना ली, जिसमें मेरी मां और एक शेफ हैं। हमने एक मेन्यू डिजाइन किया और खाना बनाना शुरू किया। मैंने इस दौरान डिलीवरी करने के लिए एक नैनो कार भी खरीद ली।"

खाना तैयार करने के बाद उसे डिलिवरी के लिए पैक करते रईस और उनके साथी।

रईस के लिए ये सब कुछ बहुत आसान नहीं था। कई चुनौतियां थीं, जिन्हें उन्हें पार करना था। वो कहते हैं कि सबसे पहले तो उस समय इंटरनेट ही नहीं था। इससे उबरने के लिए हमने ब्रॉशर बांटे और मार्केटिंग का मेरा अनुभव भी इस दौरान काम आया। लोग कहते थे कि इस तरह का काम श्रीनगर में नहीं चलेगा, लेकिन मैंने सबको गलत साबित कर दिया।

रईस की टिफिन सेवा पटरी पर आ ही रही थी कि कोविड महामारी आ गई। वो कहते हैं कि कोविड की वजह से दो महीनों के लिए हमें अपना काम रोकना पड़ा। हालांकि, हमने उम्मीद नहीं छोड़ी और कुछ नई चीजों के साथ फिर से काम शुरू किया।

खाना डिलीवर करने की कोई फीस नहीं लेते हैं

इस समय उनके साथ छह लोग जुड़े हैं और रोजाना सौ के करीब ऑर्डर मिलते हैं। वो श्रीनगर के 70 फीसदी इलाके को कवर कर रहे हैं। श्रीनगर के कई अस्पताल और बैंक उनके ग्राहक हैं। उन्होंने शुरू से ही खाने की कीमत बजट में रखी। वेज खाना 100 रुपए जबकि नॉन वेज 150 रुपए तक में आ जाता है। वो खाना डिलीवर करने की कोई फीस नहीं लेते हैं। इस तरह हर दिन 10 हजार रु. की सेल हो जाती है।

अभी रोजाना सौ के करीब ऑर्डर मिलते हैं। रईस श्रीनगर के 70 फीसदी इलाके को कवर कर रहे हैं।

रईस की टिफिन सर्विस से खाना डिलीवर करने के लिए किसी खास ऐप की जरूरत भी नहीं है। ग्राहक फोन कॉल करके या वॉट्सऐप के जरिए ऑर्डर कर सकते हैं, यह धीमे इंटरनेट पर भी हो सकता है। सिर्फ एसएमएस करके भी ऑर्डर किया जा सकता है। इससे ग्राहकों को भी सहूलियत होती है और ऑर्डर प्रोसेस करने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं होती।

रईस कहते हैं, 'मौसम के हिसाब से हमारा मेन्यू भी बदलता है। हर दो-तीन महीने बाद हम इसे बदल देते हैं। हर महीने हम 30 डिसेज शॉर्ट लिस्ट करते हैं। हर सप्ताह हम पांच नई डिश बनाते हैं। मेन्यू में मटन और अंडे की कई डिश हैं। रविवार को वो बिरयानी भी परोसते हैं। बिरयानी को ग्राहकों का जबरदस्त रिस्पांस मिला है।'

वो खाने में किसी तरह का रंग नहीं मिलाते हैं और मसाले भी कम ही इस्तेमाल करते हैं। रंग के लिए वो मवाल के फूल और केसर मिलाते हैं। खाना पैक करने के लिए वे गन्ने से बने बॉक्स का इस्तेमाल करते हैं और लकड़ी से बनी चम्मच देते हैं। वो बताते हैं कि हम प्लास्टिक का इस्तेमाल नहीं करते, ये पर्यावरण के लिए नुकसानदेह है।

वो खाने में किसी तरह का रंग नहीं मिलाते हैं और मसाले भी कम ही इस्तेमाल करते हैं। रंग के लिए वो मवाल के फूल और केसर मिलाते हैं।

डिलीवरी करते समय कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का ध्यान रखा जाता है

रईस कहते हैं, "जिला प्रशासन ने हमें कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की ट्रेनिंग दी है और कैसे बचाव किया जाए, ये सिखाया है। हम ये सुनिश्चत करते हैं कि कांटेक्ट जीरो हो। हम कैश पेमेंट भी कम ही लेते हैं और अधिकतर पेमेंट डिजिटल ही होते हैं। अगर कैश आता भी है तो हम उसे सैनिटाइज करते हैं। रईस भविष्य में एक वेबसाइट और ऐप लॉन्च करने की योजना बना रहे हैं।" वो कहते हैं, 'मैं अपनी टीम बढ़ा रहा हूं और नई डिश मेन्यू में जोड़ने पर काम कर रहा हूं। जल्द ही हम सभी जिलों में सेवा देंगे।'

