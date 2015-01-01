पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर:दिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राहुल कोटियाल
दिल्‍ली सरकार ने एक प्रस्‍ताव केंद्र सरकार को भेजा है, जिसमें छोटे स्‍तर पर लॉकडाउन की इजाजत मांगी गई है।
  • दिल्ली में इस वक्त कोरोना से होने वाली मृत्यु दर 1.23% है और पॉजिटिविटी रेट 15.33% है
  • विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक, आने वाले दिनों में दिल्ली में प्रतिदिन 15 हजार तक नए मरीज मिल सकते हैं

दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने सोमवार को कोरोना को लेकर कई जरूरी बातें कही। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर का पीक निकल चुका है। बढ़ते मामलों के बीच प्रदेश में दोबारा लॉकडाउन लगाए जाने की आशंकाओं को नकारते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'जब लॉकडाउन किया गया था तो हम सीखने की प्रक्रिया में थे। उस लॉकडाउन से जो सीख मिली, उसका फायदा लेना है, वो मास्क से भी लिया जा सकता है। इसलिए लॉकडाउन का कोई चांस नहीं है।'

दिल्ली सरकार की तरफ से इस बात को कहे 24 घंटे भी पूरे नहीं हुए थे कि मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने प्रेस वार्ता करते हुए इन सभी बातों को खारिज कर दिया। मंगलवार को उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में कोरोना के मामले अगर इसी तेजी से बढ़ते रहे तो शहर के कई प्रमुख बाजार दोबारा बंद किए जा सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही शादी समारोह जैसे आयोजनों में जहां दो सौ लोगों तक को शामिल होने की अनुमति दी गई थी, वहीं अब इसे घटाकर केवल 50 लोगों तक ही सीमित किया जा रहा है।

दिल्ली सरकार को यह फैसला लेने की जरूरत क्यों पड़ी, इसे कुछ आंकड़ों से समझा जा सकता है। अक्टूबर महीने में अंत में दिल्ली में कुल 3113 कंटेनमेंट जोन थे। लेकिन, बीते एक पखवाड़े में ही यह संख्या 4430 हो गई है। यानी सिर्फ दो हफ्तों में ही करीब 1317 नए कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाने पड़े हैं।

यह इसलिए कि बीते दिनों में दिल्ली में प्रतिदिन कोरोना से सात-आठ हजार नए मामले सामने आए हैं। प्रदेश में जिस तेजी से कोरोना के मामले बढ़े हैं, उसी तेजी से अस्पतालों में उपलब्ध बेड की संख्या कम हुई है। विशेषतौर से आईसीयू वाले बेड बेहद कम बचे हैं और दिल्ली सरकार के लिए यही सबसे बड़ी चिंता की बात है।

दिल्ली में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों में भी तेजी आई है। बीते कुछ दिनों हर रोज 90 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान जा रही है।
दिल्ली सरकार के ही आंकड़ों के अनुसार, मंगलवार की दोपहर तक प्रदेश के कुल 1331 वेंटिलेटर बेड में से 1215 भर चुके हैं और अब सिर्फ 116 वेंटिलेटर ही उपलब्ध हैं। अस्पतालों की बात करें तो लगभग सभी बड़े निजी अस्पतालों में वेंटिलेटर वाले बेड उपलब्ध नहीं है।

बत्रा हॉस्पिटल, मैक्स हॉस्पिटल शालीमार बाग, महाराजा अग्रसेन हॉस्पिटल, अपोलो हॉस्पिटल, मैक्स हॉस्पिटल पड़पड़गंज फोर्टिस हॉस्पिटल वसंतकुंज और मूलचंद जैसे बड़े निजी अस्पतालों में आज एक भी वेंटिलेटर वाला बेड उपलब्ध नहीं है। अन्य निजी अस्पतालों में भी गिने-चुने ही बेड बचे हैं और ये बेहद तेजी से भर रहे हैं।

सरकारी अस्पतालों की स्थिति में लगभग ऐसी ही बनी हुई है। कई अस्पताल के बेड भर चुके हैं और बाकियों में चार-पांच वेंटिलेटर बेड ही बाकी रह गए हैं। यहां तक कि दुनिया का सबसे बड़े कोविड सेंटर, सरदार पटेल कोविड आर्मी हॉस्पिटल में भी एक भी वेंटिलेटर बेड खाली नहीं रह गया है। बिना वेंटिलेटर वाले आईसीयू बेड भी कुल 2235 में से अब सिर्फ 301 ही खाली रह गए हैं।

तेजी से कम हो रहे आईसीयू बेड और वेंटिलेटर की समस्या के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने केंद्र से भी मदद मांगी है। मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने हाल ही में एक प्रेस वार्ता में बताया है कि केंद्र ने दिल्ली में 750 नए आईसीयू बेड देने का आश्वासन दिया है। दिल्ली में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों में भी तेजी आई है।

बीते कुछ दिनों हर रोज 90 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान जा रही है। 15 नवंबर को जारी हुए हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार, दिल्ली में इस वक्त कोरोना से होने वाली मृत्यु दर 1.23% है। इसके अलावा कोरोना का पॉजिटिविटी रेट 15.33% तक हो चुका है।

बीते दिनों में दिल्ली में प्रतिदिन कोरोना से सात-आठ हजार नए मामले सामने आए हैं।
कई विशेषज्ञ मान रहे हैं कि दिल्ली में प्रदूषण का बढ़ना और त्योहारों में लोगों का कोरोना के नियमों का खुलकर उल्लंघन करना भी इस तेजी का बड़ा कारण है। स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में काम करने वाली संस्था चैरिटी बेड्स से जुड़े ललित भाटिया बताते हैं, ‘बीते दिनों बाजारों में जो भीड़ उमड़ कर आई है उससे संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ा है। लोग अब लापरवाह हो रहे हैं और यह सही नहीं है। प्रदेश में स्थिति काफी गम्भीर हैं क्योंकि अस्पताल अब खाली नहीं रह गए हैं और जिन लोगों को कोरोना के चलते अस्पताल जाने की नौबत आ रही है, उनके लिए मुश्किलें काफी बढ़ गई हैं।’

केंद्र सरकार ने सभी राज्य सरकारों के लिए ये अनिवार्य किया है कि कहीं भी लॉकडाउन लगाने से पहले राज्यों को केंद्र से इसकी अनुमति लेनी होगी। दिल्ली सरकार ने इसी अनुमति के लिए उपराज्यपाल को लिखा है। मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने कहा है कि बड़े बाजारों में अगर भीड़ ऐसे ही बढ़ती रही और कोरोना के मामले नियंत्रण से बाहर हुए तो बड़े बाजारों में दोबारा लॉकडाउन करना पड़ सकता है।

दूसरी तरफ व्यापारी वर्ग का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन इसका समाधान नहीं है और लोगों को कोरोना के साथ रहना सीखना होगा। सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष कुलदीप साहनी का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन ने पहले ही व्यापारी वर्ग को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाया है। अगर दोबारा ये हुआ तो अर्थव्यवस्था ठप होने के साथ ही व्यापारी वर्ग पूरी तरह से खत्म हो जाएगा।

स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोग भी लॉकडाउन की पैरवी करते कम ही मिलते हैं। लेकिन कई लोग ये जरूर मानते हैं कि आंशिक तौर से भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगहों को नियंत्रित करना जरूरी है क्योंकि आने वाले दिनों में दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामले और भी तेजी से बढ़ सकते हैं। विशेषज्ञों का अनुमान है कि आने वाले दिनों में दिल्ली में प्रतिदिन 15 हजार तक नए मामले सामने आ सकते हैं और इससे होने वाली मौतों की संख्या भी बढ़ सकती है।

