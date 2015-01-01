पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:तंबाकू में घाटा हुआ तो सहजन की खेती की, इसके पाउडर से सालाना 40 लाख रु. कमा रहे

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
गुजरात के आनंद जिले के रहने वाले दीपेन शाह सहजन की पत्तियों और फलियों का पाउडर बनाकर बेचते हैं।
  • दीपेन को दो दर्जन से ज्यादा पुरस्कार मिल चुके हैं, 2015 में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने उन्हें पटना में सम्मानित किया था
  • दीपेन यूरोप, अमेरिका सहित चार देशों में प्रोडक्ट सप्लाई कर रहे, हर साल 25 हजार टन पाउडर तैयार करते हैं

गुजरात के आनंद जिले के रहने वाले दीपेन शाह बचपन से ही खेती करना चाहते थे। 12वीं के बाद ही वो अपने पिता के साथ खेती-किसानी करने लगे। वे पिता के साथ तंबाकू की खेती करते थे। इसमें ज्यादा फायदा नहीं हो रहा था। फिर उन्होंने सब्जियों की खेती शुरू की। हालांकि, दीपेन को इसमें भी बहुत लाभ नहीं हुआ। फिर उन्होंने सहजन की खेती शुरू की। अब वो इसकी पत्तियों और फलियों से पाउडर तैयार करके मार्केट में बेचते हैं। इससे सालाना 40 लाख रु. की कमाई हो रही है।

47 साल के दीपेन कहते हैं,'जब मैं सब्जियों की खेती कर रहा था, तभी मुझे कुछ लोग मिले जो सहजन की खेती करते थे। उन्हें अच्छी कमाई होती थी। तो मैंने भी तय किया कि एक बार सहजन भी उगाया जाए। घर वालों से बात करने के बाद 2010 में सहजन की खेती शुरू की। पहली बार में ही प्रोडक्शन तो अच्छा हुआ लेकिन उस हिसाब से मार्केट नहीं मिल पाया। घर वाले इसे बंद करने की बात कहने लगे।'

वो बताते हैं कि गर्मी के सीजन में यहां सहजन खूब होता है। इसलिए उस समय मार्केट में अच्छी कीमत नहीं मिल पाती है। फिर मेरे दिमाग में एक आइडिया आया। मैंने सोचा कि जब हल्दी, मिर्च आदि का पाउडर बनाया जा सकता है तो सहजन की सूखी हुई फलियों का पाउडर क्यों नहीं बन सकता।

इसके बाद मैंने ग्राइंडर मिक्सर में फलियों को पीसकर पाउडर बनाया। इस पाउडर को अपने घर में दाल, सब्जियों में डाला। इससे उनका स्वाद और बढ़ गया। इसके बाद दीपेन ने कुछ और लोगों को भी इसका टेस्ट कराया। उन लोगों ने भी पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स दिया।

दीपेन के इस काम से 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिला है। ये लोग पत्तियों और फलियों को तोड़ने से लेकर उन्हें पाउडर तैयार करने में दीपेन की मदद करते हैं।
दीपेन के इस काम से 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिला है। ये लोग पत्तियों और फलियों को तोड़ने से लेकर उन्हें पाउडर तैयार करने में दीपेन की मदद करते हैं।

कुुुछ दिनों के बाद दीपेन इस पाउडर को लेकर आनंद एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंचे। वहां इसकी न्यूट्रीशन वैल्यू निकाली गई। वहां पर एक्सपर्ट्स ने कहा कि ये तो ‘देसी पॉवरहाउस’ है। इसके आगे सभी तरह के सप्लीमेंट फेल हैं। वो कहते हैं, 'एक्सपर्ट्स की तारीफ सुनकर तो अच्छा लगा लेकिन मेरे सामने नई चुनौती ये थी कि एक किसान आदमी लोगों को कैसे समझा पाएगा कि इसकी इतनी सारी खूबियां हैं।

मार्केट कहां मिलेगा, कौन इसे खरीदेगा। उस समय सोशल मीडिया भी आज की तरह लोकप्रिय नहीं था। मेरे मन में ये बातें चल ही रहीं थी कि मुझे एक कृषि महोत्सव में जाने का मौका मिला। उस महोत्सव में गुजरात के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलने का मौका मिला। मैंने उन्हें इसकी खूबियों के बारे में बताया। करीब 15 मिनट तक हमारी बात हुई। उन्होंने मेरे काम की तारीफ की।'

कुछ दिनों बाद मुझे सीएमओ से बुलावा आया। मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने के बाद मैंने उन्हें अपनी परेशानी बताई। मैंने कहा कि मुझे इसका मार्केट नहीं मिल रहा है, मैं धंधा बंद करना चाहता हूं। उन्होंने मेरी हिम्मत बढ़ाई। मुझे आज भी याद है उन्होंने कहा था मोदी सपने दिखाता नहीं है, सपने बोता है। उन्होंने कहा कि गुजरात सरकार तुम्हारे साथ है, ये बिजनेस नहीं छोड़ना है।

इसके बाद गुजरात में जितने भी कृषि महोत्सव लगे मुझे उसमें शामिल होने का मौका मिला। वहां लोगों ने मेरे प्रोडक्ट को देखा। कई लोगों ने इसे खरीदने में दिलचस्पी दिखाई। फिर सरकार की तरफ से मुझे पाउडर बनाने की मशीन भी मिल गई। इस तरह धीरे-धीरे कारोबार बढ़ता गया। दीपेन अभी इंडिया के साथ साथ यूरोप, अमेरिका सहित चार देशों में अपने प्रोडक्ट की सप्लाई कर रहे हैं। उनके दोनों पाउडर ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध हैं। हर साल 25 हजार टन पाउडर का प्रोडक्शन वो करते हैं।

2015 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दीपेन को पटना में सम्मानित किया था।
2015 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दीपेन को पटना में सम्मानित किया था।

इसके साथ ही दीपेन उन किसानों के भी सहजन खरीदते हैं, जिन्हें मार्केट नहीं मिल पाता है। दीपेन के इस काम से 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिला है। आगे वो बच्चों के लिए चॉकलेट, सूप जैसे प्रोडक्ट लाने की योजना बना रहे हैं। ताकि बच्चों को टेस्ट के साथ एनर्जी भी मिल सके। दीपेन को दो दर्जन से ज्यादा पुरस्कार मिल चुके हैं। पीएम मोदी से भी वो कई बार सम्मानित हो चुके हैं। 2015 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उन्हें पटना में सम्मानित किया था।

क्यों खास है ये पाउडर

दीपेन बताते हैं कि 20 किलो फली से एक किलो और 7 किलो पत्तियों से एक किलो पाउडर तैयार होता है। ये दोनों ही पाउडर हेल्थ के लिए काफी फायदेमंद हैं। ये एंटी इन्फ्लेमेटरी और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट होता है। यह इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत करने के साथ-साथ मेटाबॉलिज्म को भी बूस्ट करता है। इससे आप मोटापे के साथ पेट, लीवर, ब्रेन और आंखों की समस्याओं से भी बच सकते हैं। साथ ही यह कुपोषण को दूर करने में भी फायदेमंद होता है।

