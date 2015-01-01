पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:लॉकडाउन में नौकरी छूटी तो पहाड़ी चाय का कारोबार शुरू किया, अब हर महीने एक लाख कमाई

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
उत्तराखंड के रहने वाले दान सिंह पहाड़ी घास से हर्बल टी तैयार करते हैं।
  • दान सिंह ने चाय तैयार करना खुद से ही सीखा है, कहीं ट्रेनिंग नहीं ली, बस एक सीलिंग मशीन खरीदी है और पन्नी में चाय भरकर पैक करने लगे
  • दान सिंह के साथ 5 लोग काम करते हैं, अब यूपी, बिहार, राजस्थान, दिल्ली जैसे राज्यों में उनके ग्राहक हैं, हर महीने 500 किलो बेचने का टारगेट है

उत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा जिले के नौवाड़ा गांव के रहने वाले दान सिंह दिल्ली मेट्रो में जॉब कर रहे थे। लॉकडाउन के दौरान उनकी नौकरी चली गई। कई जगह उन्होंने काम की तलाश की, लेकिन कहीं मौका नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने गांव में ही पहाड़ी घास से हर्बल चाय बनाने का काम शुरू किया। जल्द ही उनके प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड बढ़ गई। आज इससे हर महीने वो एक लाख रुपए कमा रहे हैं।

दान सिंह कहते हैं, 'उत्तराखंड में पलायन सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। यहां अब बहुत कम ही युवा गांवों में बचे हैं, ज्यादातर काम के चलते बड़े शहरों में ही रहते हैं। जब मैं दिल्ली था तो सोचता था कि इनके लिए कुछ किया जाए, लेकिन कुछ निर्णय नहीं ले पा रहा था।'

ये वही कंडाली घास की पत्तियां है, जिससे दान सिंह हर्बल टी तैयार करते हैं।
ये वही कंडाली घास की पत्तियां है, जिससे दान सिंह हर्बल टी तैयार करते हैं।

वो बताते हैं, 'कोरोना से कुछ समय पहले मैं गांव आया हुआ था। जब लॉकडाउन लगा तो मैं वापस बाहर नहीं जा सका। उसी दौरान मुझे सोचने का वक्त मिल गया। तब लोग इम्युनिटी बूस्टर ढूंढ रहे थे, काढ़ा और हर्बल टी की डिमांड बढ़ गई थी। तभी मुझे ध्यान आया कि हमारे यहां पहाड़ों पर जो घास उगती है, उसे बुजुर्ग सर्दी-बुखार होने पर यूज करते थे और उनकी तकलीफ ठीक भी हो जाती थी। मैंने भी इसकी पत्तियों को तोड़कर चाय बनाई और घर के लोगों को पिलाया। उन्हें थोड़ी देर में ही इसका असर दिखने लगा।'

दान सिंह कहते हैं, 'एक दो बार एक्सपेरिमेंट के बाद मेरी चाय सही तरीके से बनने लगी। सबसे पहले मैंने अपने दोस्तों को इसके बारे में जानकारी दी। उन लोगों ने तत्काल ऑर्डर बुक कर लिया। इससे मेरा मनोबल बढ़ा और मैं अब बड़े लेवल पर चाय तैयार करने लगा। इसके बाद फेसबुक और दूसरे सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। लोगों को अपने प्रोडक्ट के बारे में जानकारी दी। बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने ऑर्डर करना शुरू कर दिया। कुछ दिनों बाद अमेजन से भी हमारी डील हो गई।'

ये वही चाय है, जो दान सिंह ने तैयार की है। कोरोना के चलते इसकी डिमांड बढ़ गई है।
ये वही चाय है, जो दान सिंह ने तैयार की है। कोरोना के चलते इसकी डिमांड बढ़ गई है।

दान सिंह ने चाय तैयार करना खुद से ही सीखा है। उन्होंने कहीं ट्रेनिंग नहीं ली है। उन्होंने एक सीलिंग मशीन खरीदी है, जिससे वो पन्नी में चाय भरकर पैक करते हैं। इसके अलावा उन्हें कोई और एक्स्ट्रा खर्च नहीं करना होता है। उन्होंने अपने ब्रांड का नाम माउंटेन टी रखा है।

कैसे तैयार करते हैं चाय

वो रोज सुबह पहाड़ों पर जाते हैं और घास तोड़कर घर लाते हैं। सबसे पहले वे पत्तियों को तोड़ते हैं, फिर उन्हें सुखाते हैं। दो-तीन दिन में पत्तियां सुख जाती हैं। इसके बाद उन्हें हाथ से मसल देते हैं। फिर लेमन ग्रास, तेजपत्ता, तुलसी पत्ता और अदरक मिलाकर पैक तैयार करते हैं। दान सिंह की इस पहल के बाद गांव के दूसरे लोग भी अब इस घास का उपयोग कर रहे हैं।

अपने दोस्तों और टीम मेंबर्स के साथ दान सिंह। सभी मिलकर घास की पत्तियां तोड़ने से लेकर चाय तैयार करने और उसकी मार्केटिंग का काम करते हैं।
अपने दोस्तों और टीम मेंबर्स के साथ दान सिंह। सभी मिलकर घास की पत्तियां तोड़ने से लेकर चाय तैयार करने और उसकी मार्केटिंग का काम करते हैं।

क्यों खास है ये चाय

दान सिंह बताते हैं कि इस पहाड़ी घास को बिच्छू घास या कंडाली बोलते हैं। सर्दी-खांसी के साथ-साथ इसका उपयोग सब्जी बनाने में भी किया जाता है। इसमें विटामिन सी और विटामिन ए भरपूर मात्रा में मिलता है। ये इम्यून बूस्टर होता है। साथ ही डायबिटीज और गठिया रोग में भी यह फायदेमंद होता है।

दान सिंह अब आगे इस कारोबार को बढ़ाना चाहते हैं। हर महीने 500 किलो बेचने का टारगेट है। साथ ही अपने चाय को वे एक ब्रांड के रूप में एस्टेब्लिश करना चाहते हैं, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिल सके और पलायन को कंट्रोल किया जा सके।

