आर्मेनिया युद्ध में फंसे भारतीय:जंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पूनम कौशल
  • कॉपी लिंक
आर्मेनिया और अजरबैजान के बीच 27 सितंबर को शुरू हुई लड़ाई अब भी जारी है।
  • बड़ी संख्या में भारतीय भी आर्मेनिया में रहते हैं, इसमें बिजनेस मैन से लेकर स्टूडेंट और डॉक्टर तक शामिल हैं, वे भी युद्ध में मदद कर रहे हैं
  • आर्मेनिया में 18 साल से ज्यादा उम्र का हर व्यक्ति सेना का हिस्सा है, जरूरत पड़ने पर सरकार किसी को भी लड़ने के लिए बुला सकती है

नागार्नो-काराबाख में अजरबैजान और आर्मेनिया के बीच छिड़ी जंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं। हर बीतते दिन के साथ मरने वालों की तादाद बढ़ रही है। आर्मेनिया के एक हजार से अधिक सैनिक अब तक मारे जा चुके हैं। अजरबैजान ने मारे गए अपने सैनिकों की संख्या जारी नहीं की है। सिर्फ नागरिकों की मौत का ही ब्योरा दिया है। वहीं, आर्तसाख से 90 हजार से अधिक लोग जान बचाकर आर्मेनिया पहुंच चुके हैं। बड़ी संख्या में भारतीय भी आर्मेनिया में रहते हैं। इसमें बिजनेस मैन से लेकर स्टूडेंट और डॉक्टर तक शामिल हैं। सभी अपनी तरफ से युद्ध में सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

अभिषेक एक मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में ऑफिसर हैं। हाल ही में वे काराबाख के स्तेपनेकार्ट होकर आए हैं। उन्होंने आर्मेनिया से फोन पर बात करते हुए बताया, 'यहां हर जगह बर्बादी के निशान दिखते हैं। जो सिटीसेंटर लोगों से भरा रहता था, अभी खाली है। साल 2016 में जब यहां तीन दिन का युद्ध हुआ था, तब मैं यहीं फंसा था। हम लोगों को यहां से निकालकर ले जाया गया था। तब युद्ध जल्द ही रुक गया था, लेकिन इस बार जंग रुकने के संकेत नहीं नजर आ रहे हैं। कई ऐसे गांव हैं, जो पहले हुई लड़ाइयों में पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो चुके हैं।'

नागार्नो-काराबाख अधिकारिक तौर पर अजरबैजान का इलाका है, जिसमें आर्मेनियाई मूल के लोग रहते हैं और इस समय यहां आर्मेनियाई लोगों का ही नियंत्रण है। आर्मेनिया में इस इलाके को आर्तसाख कहा जाता है और वो इसे अपने लिए पवित्र भूमि मानते हैं। पंजाब के मलेरकोटला का रहने वाली अक्शा खान का परिवार येरेवान में इंडियन महक रेस्त्रां चलाता है। अक्शा के मुताबिक, उनका रेस्त्रां युद्ध से प्रभावित लोगों के लिए खाना पैक करके भिजवा रहा है।

आर्मेनिया में बड़ी संख्या में भारतीय समुदाय के लोग रहते हैं। वे युद्ध में हर स्तर पर अपनी भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।
येरेवान से बात करते हुए अक्शा ने बताया, 'यहां ऐसा भी नहीं है कि सबकुछ रुक गया है। जिंदगी अपनी रफ्तार से चल रही है, लेकिन जो कुछ भी हो रहा है, वो किसी न किसी तरह युद्ध से ही जुड़ा है। मैं यूनिवर्सिटी में हूं क्लास कर रही हूं। सरकार ये कोशिश कर रही है कि जिंदगी सामान्य रूप से चलती रहे। यूनिवर्सिटी पहले की तरह चल रही है।'

इंडिया-आर्मेनिया फ्रेंडशिप एनजीओ से जुड़े केरेन मैक्रतश्यान भारत के जेएनयू में पढ़े हैं और इन दिनों भारत और आर्मेनियाई लोगों के बीच कल्चरल रिलेशन को मजबूत करने के लिए काम करते हैं। वो कहते हैं, 'हमने येरेवान से आए शरणार्थी बच्चों को इंडियन कल्चर के रंग दिखाने के लिए अपने केंद्र बुलाया। युद्ध ग्रस्त इलाके से आए इन बच्चों को अच्छा महसूस कराने के लिए हमने भारतीय नृत्य दिखाए और मेहंदी कार्यक्रम किया।'

तुर्की और अजरबैजान के पास कॉकेशस पहाड़ियों में बसा आर्मेनिया एक छोटा देश है और यहां 18 साल से अधिक उम्र का हर व्यक्ति सेना का हिस्सा है। जरूरत पड़ने पर सरकार किसी को भी लड़ने के लिए बुला सकती है। यही वजह है कि आर्मेनिया का हर परिवार युद्ध से प्रभावित है।

आर्मेनिया वॉर-जोन की कहानी:भारतीय डॉक्टर बोलीं- पूरी रात हाथ-पैर गंवा चुके सैनिक आते हैं, वो युद्ध में लौटने की जिद करते हैं

केरेन बताते हैं, 'युद्ध को अब एक महीने से अधिक समय हो गया है। बहुत से लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, जो सीमा पर नहीं हैं, वो वहां जाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। आम लोग सैन्य ट्रेनिंग ले रहे हैं और सरकार की ओर से सीमा पर जाने का बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। जो लोग लड़ नहीं सकते हैं, वो स्वयंसेवा कर रहे हैं। सुबह जागने से लेकर सोने तक सभी युद्ध से जुड़ी गतिविधियों में ही लगे रहते हैं।'

वो बताते हैं, 'जिस दिन से युद्ध शुरू हुआ है, सीमा पर मारे गए हमारे सैनिकों के शव आ रहे हैं। उनके अंतिम संस्कारों में भीड़ जुट रही है। लोगों ने अपने राजनीतिक मतभेदों को किनारे रख दिया है और युद्ध के इस समय पूरा देश एकजुट है। विपक्ष की सभी पार्टियां, पूर्व में सत्ता में रहे दल, प्रधानमंत्री और सरकार के आलोचक, सभी मजबूती से सरकार के पीछे खड़े हैं।'

भारतीय समुदाय के लोग खाना बनाने से लेकर घायल सैनिकों की जान बचाने में आर्मेनिया की मदद कर रहे हैं।
केरेन कहते हैं, 'अजरबैजान और आर्मेनिया की तुलना करें तो हालात हमारे खिलाफ हैं। हमारी आबादी तीस लाख के आसपास है, उनकी एक करोड़ है। उनकी सेना का बजट ही हमारी जीडीपी से ज्यादा है। उनके साथ तुर्की और पाकिस्तान जैसे देश भी हैं। यही वजह है कि आर्मेनिया में हर इंसान अब एक सैनिक है, जो अपने देश के लिए लड़ रहा है।'

केरेन कहते हैं कि इस युद्ध का आर्मेनिया की अर्थव्यवस्था पर भी गहरा असर हुआ है। वो बताते हैं, 'कोरोना वायरस की वजह से देश की अर्थव्यवस्था पहले से ही खराब थी। बहुत से छोटे और लघु उद्योग बंद हो गए हैं। लोगों की नौकरियां चली गई हैं। अब युद्ध की वजह से विदेशी निवेश आने में भी देर होगी। युद्ध की वजह से देश में बहुत कुछ बर्बाद हो गया है।

वो कहते हैं, 'फिलहाल, इस वक्त सबकुछ आर्तसाख को बचाने से ही जुड़ा हुआ है। आर्मेनिया के लोग अपनी जमीन को बचाने की हरसंभव कोशिश कर रहे हैं। आर्मेनिया और येरेवान एक खुशहाल जगह है। येरेवान में लोग जश्न के मूड में रहते हैं। आप जहां जाएं, संगीत बजता मिलेगा, लोग नाचते-गाते दिखेंगे, लेकिन इस युद्ध की वजह से आर्मेनिया के संगीत फव्वारे बंद हैं। लोगों ने जश्न मनाना बंद कर दिया है।'

केरेन कहते हैं, 'आर्मेनिया में भारतीय समुदाय हर स्तर पर अपनी भूमिका निभा रहा है। भारत से सोशल मीडिया पर भी हमें सहयोग मिल रहा है। लोग आर्मेनियाई युद्ध के बारे में लिख रहे हैं और पढ़ रहे हैं।'

इंडिया-आर्मेनिया फ्रेंडशिप एनजीओ के संस्थापक रनंजय आनंद कहते हैं, 'हम आर्मेनिया के युद्ध के बारे में लोगों में जागरूकता फैला रहे हैं। हम आर्मेनिया के हालात के बारे में भारतीय लोगों को भी बता रहे हैं। ये सिर्फ युद्ध नहीं है, बल्कि आर्मेनिया के अस्तित्व की लड़ाई है। यहां के लोग अपनी संस्कृति और परंपराओं को बचाने के लिए लड़ रहे हैं। इस समय पूरा आर्मेनिया एकजुट है और भारतीय समुदाय भी अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभा रहा है।'

अक्शा बताती हैं कि उनका रेस्त्रां युद्ध से प्रभावित लोगों के लिए खाना पैक करके भिजवा रहा है।
भारतीय मूल के प्रगनेश शाह येरेवान में रहते हैं और व्यापार करते हैं। वो बताते हैं, 'हमें नहीं पता कि ये युद्ध कब खत्म होगा। हमारे व्यापार पर असर पड़ा है। हम पहले की तरह ट्रैवल नहीं कर सकते हैं। हमारा व्यापार दूसरे देशों से जुड़ा है, बाहरी लोग हमारे साथ व्यापार करने से डरे हुए हैं। हमें नहीं पता कि आगे क्या होगा।'

प्रगनेश की पत्नी दीपाली शाह कहती हैं, 'ये युद्ध बहुत दर्दनाक है। यहां के लोगों के लिए बहुत भारी है। कई बार लगता है कि आर्मेनिया को किसी की नजर लग गई है। ये एक बहुत सुंदर देश है। लोगों का स्वभाव बहुत अच्छा है। लोग अपनी जिंदगी में मस्त रहते हैं। अब युद्ध ने इस खूबसूरत देश के जीवन को पूरी तरह बदल दिया है। बहुत से परिवार ऐसे हैं, जिनके घर से लोग लड़ने गए हैं और उनके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। उनके दुख को देखना बहुत दर्दनाक है। अब ये युद्ध समाप्त होना चाहिए। जो भी नतीजा हो, आना चाहिए।'

येरेवान में मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर रहे भारतीय छात्र भरत के मुताबिक, इस युद्ध का उनके जीवन पर तो असर नहीं पड़ा है, लेकिन जितने भी आर्मेनियाई लोगों को वो जानते हैं, वो सब युद्ध से प्रभावित हैं। वो बताते हैं, 'येरेवान हमारे लिए सुरक्षित है। हम पर बहुत ज्यादा असर नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन यहां के जिन भी लोगों को हम जानते हैं, वो सब युद्ध से प्रभावित हैं। उनका दर्द देखकर दुख होता है। '

आर्मेनिया की सरकार हर दिन युद्ध में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के नाम प्रकाशित करती है। लोग इस सूची में अपनों के नाम तलाशते हैं। जिनके अपने मारे जाते हैं, वो दुख में डूब जाते हैं, जिनका अपनों का नाम नहीं होता वो एक और दिन के लिए राहत की सांस लेते हैं।

