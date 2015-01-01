पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Once Used To Work As A Waiter, Today He Owns A Company Of Crores, A Customer Gave Growth

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:कभी वेटर थे, फिर केक बनाने का बिजनेस शुरू किया, आज करोड़ों का टर्नओवर

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
सुनील अपनी पत्नी के साथ नोएडा में केक का बिजनेस करते हैं।
  • दिल्ली के सुनील वशिष्ठ को 10वीं क्लास के बाद पैरेंट्स ने कह दिया था कि आगे की पढ़ाई का इंतजाम खुद करो
  • कोरियर कंपनी में काम किया, फूड स्टॉल लगाया, वेटर का काम किया, दोस्त ने दिया केक का बिजनेस शुरू करने का आइडिया

सुनील वशिष्ठ ने दसवीं क्लास पास की थी, तभी उनके पैरेंट्स ने कह दिया था कि, 'बेटा अब आगे की पढ़ाई, तुम खुद ही देखो।' सुनील ने यहां-वहां काम ढूंढना शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन कहीं काम नहीं मिल रहा था। जहां भी जाते, जवाब मिलता कि, 'अभी तुम 18 साल के नहीं हो, इसलिए काम नहीं दे सकते।' इसी दौरान दूध की एक कंपनी में सुनील को दूध बांटने की जिम्मेदारी मिल गई। महीने की सैलरी थी दो सौ रुपए। इस कमाई से उन्होंने 11वीं-12वीं की पढ़ाई पूरी कर ली।

कॉलेज में गए तो जरूरतों के साथ खर्चे भी बढ़ गए। इसलिए सुनील कोई दूसरा काम ढूंढने लगे। शादियों में वेटर का काम किया करते थे। कुछ साड़ियों के शोरूम में पार्ट टाइम जॉब भी की लेकिन कमाई बहुत कम हो रही थी।

वे कहते हैं, 'उस समय मेरे दिमाग में यही चलता रहता था कि कैसे ज्यादा पैसे कमा सकता हूं। मैंने एक कोरियर कंपनी में इंटरव्यू दिया और उन्होंने मुझे फुल टाइम के लिए रिक्रूट कर लिया। फुल टाइम जॉब मिलते ही मेरी पढ़ाई छूट गई और मैं जॉब में ही लग गया।'

सुनील कहते हैं, मैंने सही टाइम पर फैसला और रिस्क लिया। इसी वजह से खुद की कंपनी खड़ी कर पाया।
कुछ ही साल में सुनील इस नौकरी से भी बोर हो गए क्योंकि वहां न प्रमोशन था और न ही इंक्रीमेंट। सुनील बताते हैं कि 'डोमिनोज पिज्जा उस टाइम शुरू हुआ था और हर कोई उसमें काम करना चाहता था, वहां मैं भी गया।' सुनील ने दो बार इंटरव्यू दिया, लेकिन सिलेक्ट नहीं हुए। इसकी वजह थी इंग्लिश। तीसरी बार फिर टेस्ट देने चले गए तो एचआर ने बुलाकर पूछा कि, आप दो बार पहले ही रिजेक्ट हो चुके हैं और फिर यहां आ गए। इस पर सुनील ने कहा, 'सर एक बार मौका तो दीजिए, इंग्लिश ही सब कुछ थोड़ी होती है।'

यह सुनकर उन्हें नौकरी दे दी गई। सुनील कहते हैं, 'पांच साल में मैं डिलेवरी बॉय से मैनेजर तक पहुंचा। जो लोग सिलेक्शन के टाइम फर्राटेदार इंग्लिश बोल रहे थे, वो पहले ही साल में भाग चुके थे।' हालांकि यहां भी सुनील को नौकरी छोड़नी पड़ी क्योंकि बॉस के साथ इश्यू हो गया था।

इस बारे में वे कहते हैं, 'वाइफ की डिलेवरी होनी थी। मैंने छुट्टी मांगी तो उन्होंने मना कर दिया। मैं अपने जूनियर को काम सौंपकर चला आया। अगले दिन गया तो उन्होंने रिजाइन करने का बोल दिया।' सुनील ने उसी दिन सोच लिया था कि अब कुछ भी हो जाए लेकिन कभी नौकरी नहीं करेंगे।

कभी गुजर बसर भी मुश्किल से हो पाता था, आज कंपनी का टर्नओवर करोड़ों में है।
फिर सुनील ने जेएनयू के सामने खुद का फूड स्टॉल शुरू किया। खुद कुछ बनाना नहीं आता था इसलिए एक कुक रखा। काम अच्छा चल पड़ा था लेकिन आसपास के लोगों ने ही नगर निगम में शिकायत कर दी। उन्होंने सड़क किनारे बने स्टॉल को ढहा दिया। इसके बाद सुनील टूट गए, लेकिन हिम्मत नहीं हारे। सोच रहे थे कि क्या किया जा सकता है।

एक दोस्त ने कहा कि, 'नोएडा में नई कंपनियां आ रही हैं और वहां केक की बहुत डिमांड होती है, तुम चाहो तो केक का बिजनेस शुरू कर दो।' उसकी बात मानकर सुनील ने नोएडा के एक मॉल में ढाई लाख रुपए लगाकर केक का बिजनेस शुरू कर लिया। इसके लिए पत्नी की जूलरी बेची। दोस्त से पैसा उधार लिया और जो था वो सब लगा दिया।

डेढ़ साल तक नो प्रॉफिट नो लॉस में बिजनेस चलता रहा। फिर एक दिन एक लेडी केक लेने आई, उन्हें टेस्ट बहुत पसंद आया। सुनील कहते हैं, 'वो एक दिग्गज आईटी कंपनी की एचआर थीं।

उन्होंने अगले दिन मुझे बुलाया और कंपनी में केक सप्लाई करने के लिए कॉन्ट्रेक्ट कर लिया। बस वहीं से हमारे बिजनेस को जो ग्रोथ मिली तो फिर हमने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा।' आज 15 से ज्यादा आउटलेट हैं। करोड़ों में टर्नओवर है। 2025 तक 50 आउटलेट खोलने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

