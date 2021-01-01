पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Opened My Company When I Got A Job In Lockdown, Now Saving 1.25 Lakh Rupees Every Month; Opened Outlets In 6 Cities Also Employed 22 People

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो अपनी कंपनी खोली, अब हर महीने सवा लाख रुपए की बचत; 6 शहरों में आउटलेट्स

लखनऊएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: रवि श्रीवास्तव
लाॅकडाउन से पहले प्रशांत एक ऑप्टिकल कंपनी में काम करते थे, वहां उनकी सैलरी 50 हजार रुपए महीना थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
लाॅकडाउन से पहले प्रशांत एक ऑप्टिकल कंपनी में काम करते थे, वहां उनकी सैलरी 50 हजार रुपए महीना थी।

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में फैजाबाद रोड पर मटियारी गांव से पहले बालाजीपुरम काॅलोनी के एक टू बीएचके घर में ऑप्टिकल कंपनी का ऑफिस बना हुआ है। बाहर से देखने में लगेगा ही नहीं कि यह किसी कंपनी का ऑफिस है, लेकिन यहां कंपनी के एमडी से लेकर अकाउंटेंट तक बैठते हैं और एक छोटे से कमरे से अपना आउटलेट भी चला रहे हैं। ऑप्टिकल पॉइंट कंपनी के एमडी प्रशांत श्रीवास्तव कहते हैं कि ऑफिस अभी भले ही छोटा लग रहा हो, लेकिन हमारी प्लानिंग है कि साल 2025 तक देश के हर बड़े शहर में अपना एक ऑफिस खोलें। यही नहीं, प्रशांत की कंपनी में पूरे प्रदेश में अभी 22 लोगों की टीम काम कर रही है।

लॉकडाउन में नौकरी जाने के बाद प्रशांत ने अपना बिजनेस करने का रिस्क लिया और ऑप्टिकल कंपनी की शुरुआत की।
लॉकडाउन में नौकरी जाने के बाद प्रशांत ने अपना बिजनेस करने का रिस्क लिया और ऑप्टिकल कंपनी की शुरुआत की।

50 हजार की नौकरी गई तो खुद का बिजनेस करने का रिस्क लिया

प्रशांत बताते हैं, ‘मैं मूलतः महाराजगंज जिले के एक छोटे से गांव का रहने वाला हूं। बहुत जमीन-जायदाद नही है। इसलिए मैं जल्द ही नौकरी के लिए शहर आ गया। हालांकि कोई प्रेशर नहीं था, लेकिन 4 बहनों की शादी का बोझ और पापा अकेले कमाने वाले, तो कम उम्र में ही मैं समझदार बन गया था। मैंने शुरुआत से ऑप्टिकल कंपनी में ही काम किया। 16 साल तक काम करने के बाद कोरोना के चलते लगे लॉकडाउन में मेरी नौकरी चली गई। जिस कंपनी में काम करता था, वहां मेरी 50 हजार रुपए महीना सैलरी थी। नौकरी जाने के बाद समझ आया कि अपना बिजनेस होना चाहिए।

अब अपना बिजनेस क्या किया जाए, इसके लिए सोचने लगा। बहुत कुछ जमापूंजी नहीं थी और जिम्मेदारी बहुत थी, कुछ सूझ नहीं रहा था, क्योंकि कोरोनाकाल में कोई भी बिजनेस करना, उस समय रिस्क ही लग रहा था। समय निकल रहा था और मैं परेशान हो रहा था।’

डेयरी से लेकर फार्मिंग तक सोचा, लेकिन कहीं मन नहीं बैठा

प्रशांत बताते है कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान उन्होंने कई अलग-अलग बिजनेस के बारे में सोचना शुरू किया। चूंकि गांव से जुड़े थे तो डेयरी और फार्मिंग के लिए भी सोचा, लेकिन सामने बच्चों का भविष्य था। गांव में शिफ्ट होने से परिवार को दिक्कत होती। ऐसे में कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा था। फिर जो लड़के उनके साथ कंपनी में पहले काम कर रहे थे, उनसे चर्चा की तो सबने राय दी कि ऑप्टिकल में ही कुछ अपना करना चाहिए। चूंकि अनुभव तो था, लेकिन एक कंपनी शुरू करने के लिए जमापूंजी की जरूरत होती है। साथ ही उन्हें रिस्क लेने से भी डर लग रहा था। ऐसे वक्त में उन्होंने अपने पिता से बात की।

ओम प्रकाश लाल श्रीवास्तव ने बेटे प्रशांत को बिजनेस शुरू करने के लिए अपना पूरा रिटायरमेंट फंड दे दिया।
ओम प्रकाश लाल श्रीवास्तव ने बेटे प्रशांत को बिजनेस शुरू करने के लिए अपना पूरा रिटायरमेंट फंड दे दिया।

पिता ने कहा- जिसमें परफेक्ट हो वही काम करो

प्रशांत के पिता ओम प्रकाश लाल श्रीवास्तव कहते हैं, ‘उस समय लॉकडाउन चल रहा था। मैं और मेरी पत्नी गांव में ही थे। प्रशांत की नौकरी का सोच कर हम सभी टेंशन में थे। जब लॉकडाउन में थोड़ी छूट मिली तो हम भी लखनऊ आ गए। फिर मैंने कहा जिसमें परफेक्ट हो वही काम करो। ऑप्टिकल की अपनी कंपनी डालो। चूंकि अभी 2 साल पहले मैं रिटायर हुआ था। थोड़ा बहुत मेरे पास फंड भी था, वह मैंने प्रशांत को दे दिया। साथ ही मैं भी रिटायर होने के बाद खाली हो गया था। इसलिए मैंने सोचा इसी बहाने मैं भी बिजी हो जाऊंगा और उम्र के आखिरी पड़ाव में कुछ सीखने का मौका मिलेगा।’

एफडी तुड़वाई, वाइफ की सेविंग्स ली, कुछ उधार लिया, तब शुरू हुई कंपनी

प्रशांत बताते हैं कि जब बिजनेस करने का पूरा मन बनाया, तब तक जून आ चुका था। कई लोगों ने उस दौरान कोई बिजनेस शुरू करने से मना भी किया, लेकिन मैंने ठान लिया था। पैसे बहुत ज्यादा नहीं थे, पिता का रिटायरमेंट फंड था, कुछ एफडी करवाई थी, उसे तुड़वाया और वाइफ की सेविंग्स भी ली और साथ में कुछ उधार लेकर जुलाई से अपनी कंपनी शुरू कर दी।

जब प्रशांत ने जुलाई 2020 में अपनी ऑप्टिकल कंपनी शुरू की तो इसमें उन्होंने अपने साथ बेरोजगार हुए साथियों को भी जॉब दी। आज उनकी कंपनी में 22 लोग काम करते हैं।
जब प्रशांत ने जुलाई 2020 में अपनी ऑप्टिकल कंपनी शुरू की तो इसमें उन्होंने अपने साथ बेरोजगार हुए साथियों को भी जॉब दी। आज उनकी कंपनी में 22 लोग काम करते हैं।

मेरे साथ जो बेरोजगार हुए, उन्हें अपनी कंपनी में मौका दिया

प्रशांत बताते हैं कि पिछली कंपनी में मैं यूपी बिजनेस हेड की भूमिका में काम करता था। तब मेरी टीम में 20-22 लोग काम करते थे। सबने मेरे कहने पर अलग-अलग कंपनी की नौकरी छोड़ उस कंपनी को ज्वॉइन किया था। उन्हें भी कोरोनाकाल में नौकरी से हाथ धोना पड़ा। ऐसे में जब मैंने अपनी कंपनी शुरू की तो पहले अपने टीम मेम्बर्स को कंपनी ज्वाॅइन करने का ऑफर दिया। चूंकि नई कंपनी थी इसलिए मैंने किसी पर प्रेशर नही बनाया, लेकिन उन लड़कों ने मेरे ऊपर विश्वास किया और मुझे ज्वॉइन किया।

हर महीने 25 लाख रुपए की सेल और सवा लाख रुपए की बचत

प्रशांत बताते हैं, ‘अलग-अलग शहरों में अपने परिचित डॉक्टर्स से बात कर उनके क्लिनिक, हॉस्पिटल में अपना आउटलेट खोला। लगभग आधा दर्जन शहरों में हमारे आउटलेट हैं। उन आउटलेट पर डॉक्टर द्वारा लिखे गए चश्मे मरीजों को बेचे जाते हैं। हमने बाजार में उतरने के लिए अच्छी क्वालिटी और कम दाम में चश्मा उपलब्ध कराने की कोशिश की। इससे डॉक्टर पर मरीजों का भरोसा बढ़ता है और हमें भी नए कस्टमर मिलते हैं। अब हर महीने लगभग 22 से 25 लाख की सेल चश्मे और लेंस की होती है। सबकी सैलरी, कंपनी का फायदा और सारे खर्चे निकाल कर मेरे पास सवा लाख रुपए बचते हैं। अब सोचता हूं कि यह फैसला मैंने पहले क्यों नहीं लिया।’

