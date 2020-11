जाबांज सीमा ढाका:ढाई महीनों में 76 लापता बच्चों को उनके परिवार से मिलवाया, इनमें से 56 की उम्र 14 साल से कम

WHC Seema Dhaka is currently posted in the Outer North District. She has been granted Promotion out-of-turn by CP Delhi for recovery of 76 missing children in the last 3 months @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #WearAMask #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/NvX54FA0a6