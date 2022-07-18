ये दो घटनाएं तो सिर्फ बानगी हैं। आज मंडे मेगा स्टोरी में आजादी के बाद बने 14 अलग-अलग राष्ट्रपतियों की लेगसी के ऐसे ही ऐतिहासिक और दिलचस्प किस्से जानेंगे…
आपने पूरी खबर पढ़ ली है तो आइए अब पोल में हिस्सा लेते हैं...
सहयोग: शुभम शर्मा, ग्राफिक्स: हर्ष साहनी, इलस्ट्रेशन: गौतम चक्रवर्ती
References:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/obituary-zail-singh-1388722.html
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/Deep_Focus/Distant_dads/articleshow/2274611.cms
https://www.indiatoday.in/magazine/nation/story/20081229-10-stories-that-changed-in-our-lifetime-738583-2008-12-19
https://ceodelhi.gov.in/eLearningv2/admin/HindiPDF/President_Election_08062017.pdf
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/how-indias-presidents-changed-the-nation/articleshow/92254837.cms
https://indianexpress.com/article/research/hindu-revivalism-why-jawaharlal-nehru-disapproved-rajendra-prasads-presence-at-somnath-temple-inauguration-6539918/
https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/presidential-elections-election-commission-of-india-7961182/
https://www.rediff.com/news/special/when-a-us-president-wanted-indian-minister-sacked/20200121.htm
Copyright © 2022-23 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved
This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.