मंडे मेगा स्टोरीराष्ट्रपति के आगे कई मौकों पर झुके प्रधानमंत्री:PM के विरोध के बावजूद रक्षा मंत्री को किया था बर्खास्त, जब महामहिम पर चली गोली

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अनुराग आनंद
  • मई 1962 में जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने अपने पसंदीदा नेता सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन को कांग्रेस से राष्ट्रपति कैंडिडेट बनाया, लेकिन चीन से मिली हार के बाद राधाकृष्णन ने नेहरू सरकार की गलत नीतियों की आलोचना की। इसके बाद उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नेहरू के विरोध के बावजूद रक्षा मंत्री को बर्खास्त कर दिया था।
  • इसी तरह राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के वक्त इंदिरा गांधी के भरोसेमंद रहे ज्ञानी जैल सिंह ने कथित तौर पर कहा था कि मैडम कहेंगी तो झाड़ू तक लगाने के लिए तैयार हूं, लेकिन ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार के बाद उन्होंने इंदिरा गांधी की जमकर आलोचना की।

ये दो घटनाएं तो सिर्फ बानगी हैं। आज मंडे मेगा स्टोरी में आजादी के बाद बने 14 अलग-अलग राष्ट्रपतियों की लेगसी के ऐसे ही ऐतिहासिक और दिलचस्प किस्से जानेंगे…

सहयोग: शुभम शर्मा, ग्राफिक्स: हर्ष साहनी, इलस्ट्रेशन: गौतम चक्रवर्ती

