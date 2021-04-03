पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • LIC BPCL IDBI; Bank PSU Disinvestment | Will Narendra Modi Government Raise 1.75 Lakh Crore By Selling Stakes In Government Companies

भास्कर ओरिजिनल:इस साल मिले सिर्फ 19 हजार करोड़, क्या 2021-22 में सरकारी कंपनियों की हिस्सेदारी बेचकर 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटा पाएगी मोदी सरकार?

23 मिनट पहले
आजादी के बाद से ही सरकारी कंपनियां भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था का मजबूत आधार रही हैं। सरकारी कंपनियों से सरकार को सालाना करीब 1.5 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध मुनाफा होता है। हालांकि 1991 के आर्थिक सुधारों के बाद से सरकारी कंपनियों का वर्चस्व लगातार घटता जा रहा है।

2014 में मोदी सरकार आने के बाद सरकारी कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 36% कम हो गया है। सरकार ने 121 से ज्यादा कंपनियों में अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेचकर करीब साढ़े तीन लाख करोड़ रुपए की कमाई की है। जब सरकार किसी सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनी यानी PSU में अपनी कुछ हिस्सेदारी बेचती है तो इसे विनिवेश या डिस-इन्वेस्टमेंट कहते हैं।

इसी नीति पर चलते हुए सरकार ने 2020-21 के लिए रिकॉर्ड 2.10 लाख करोड़ रुपए के विनिवेश का लक्ष्य रखा था। हालांकि वित्त वर्ष खत्म होने वाला है और जनवरी तक सरकार महज 19 हजार करोड़ रुपए ही जुटा सकी है। तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी सरकार न तो LIC का IPO ला सकी है, न ही IDBI बैंक की हिस्सेदारी बेच सकी है। एअर इंडिया और भारत पेट्रोलियम का भी कोई सौदा नहीं हो सका है।

2021-22 का बजट पेश करते हुए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए विनिवेश का लक्ष्य रखा है। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि क्या सरकार इस साल इतनी रकम जुटा पाएगी?

BPCL और LIC से ही मिल सकते हैं करीब 1.20 लाख करोड़
वित्त मंत्री का कहना है कि भारत पेट्रोलियम, एअर इंडिया, शिपिंग कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, कंटेनर कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, IDBI बैंक, पवन हंस, नीलांचल इस्पात निगम लिमिटेड और अन्य कंपनियों में सरकार अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेचेगी। लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कॉर्पोरेशन का IPO भी लॉन्च किया जाएगा। IRCTC के 15-20% शेयर बेचने की भी तैयारी है।

वित्त मंत्री का कहना है कि चार स्ट्रैटजिक सेक्टर को छोड़कर अन्य सरकारी कंपनियां खत्म की जाएंगी। जिन चार सेक्टर में सरकार अपनी उपस्थिति बरकरार रखेगी वो ये रहीं...

1. परमाणु ऊर्जा, अंतरिक्ष और डिफेंस

2. ट्रांसपोर्ट और टेलीकम्युनिकेशन

3. पॉवर, पेट्रोलियम, कोएला और अन्य खनिज

4. बैंकिंग, इंश्योरेंस और फाइनेंशियल सर्विस

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ इनवेस्टमेंट एंड पब्लिक एसेट मैनेजमेंट यानी DIPAM के सेक्रेटरी तुहिन कांत पांडेय का कहना है कि भारत पेट्रोलियम का सौदा जून तक जबकि LIC का IPO दिसंबर से पहले आ सकता है।

भारत पेट्रोलियम में सरकार की 53% हिस्सेदारी है जिसकी कीमत करीब 40 हजार करोड़ रुपए है। LIC का अगर 10% IPO भी लॉन्च किया जाता है तो इसकी कीमत करीब 80 हजार करोड़ रुपए होगी। एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि अगर ये दोनों डील हो गई तो विनिवेश का लक्ष्य आसानी से हासिल हो जाएगा।

सरकार ने विनिवेश का इतना बड़ा लक्ष्य क्यों रखा?

अपने बजट भाषण में वित्त मंत्री ने स्वीकार किया कि इस साल का राजकोषीय घाटा GDP के 9.5% के बराबर रह सकता है जिसे 6.8% लाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। सरकार के सामने राजकोषीय घाटे को कम करने और अर्थव्यवस्था की ग्रोथ को तेज करने की दोहरी चुनौती है। JNU के प्रोफेसर संतोष मेहरोत्रा कहते हैं कि सरकार अपने खाली राजस्व के लिए विनिवेश को उपाय के तौर पर देख रही है। डच बैंक के चीफ इकोनॉमिस्ट कौशिक दास का कहना है कि बाजार को इससे भी ज्यादा विनिवेश लक्ष्य की उम्मीद थी।

बिजनेस जर्नलिस्ट शिशिर सिन्हा कहते हैं कि एअर इंडिया और हॉस्पिटैलिटी के क्षेत्र में काम कर रही सरकारी कंपनियों को प्राइवेट किया ही जाना चाहिए, क्योंकि इसका कोई तुक नहीं बनता कि टैक्स भरने वाले नागरिकों के पैसे से लग्जरी सेवाओं के लिए सब्‍सिडी दी जाए।

नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार के मुताबिक सरकारी कंपनियों की नई लिस्ट बनाई जा रही है, जिनमें विनिवेश किया जाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। अगले कुछ हफ्तों में कंपनियों की लिस्ट और प्रक्रिया की पूरी जानकारी दी जाएगी।

