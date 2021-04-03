पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Quit His Teacher's Job And Started Organic Farming; Now Son Studying From DU Is Also Doing Farming, Earning In Lakhs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:टीचर की नौकरी छोड़ फॉरेस्ट गार्डन लगाया; अब DU से पढ़ा बेटा भी कर रहा खेती, लाखों में है कमाई

शामली, यूपी24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
  • कॉपी लिंक
उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले श्याम सिंह पिछले पांच साल से खेती कर रहे हैं। इस काम में अभय भी अपने पिता की मदद करते हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले श्याम सिंह पिछले पांच साल से खेती कर रहे हैं। इस काम में अभय भी अपने पिता की मदद करते हैं।

फूड फॉरेस्ट या फॉरेस्ट गार्डन। ऐसी जगह जहां एक साथ अलग-अलग वेराइटी के हजारों प्लांट्स हो। यानी एक ही बगीचे में फल-फूल, सब्जियां, मसाले सबकुछ लगे हों। आमतौर पर इसके लिए सेवन लेयर या फाइव लेयर मॉडल पर खेती की जाती है। इसे एडवांस फार्मिंग भी कहा जाता है। इससे कम संसाधनों में ज्यादा कमाई की जा सकती है। इसी मॉडल पर उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जिले के रहने वाले श्याम सिंह खेती कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने अपनी 10 एकड़ जमीन को फूड फॉरेस्ट में बदल दिया है। उनके बगीचे में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा वेराइटी के फ्रूट्स, सभी सीजनल सब्जियां, हल्दी, अदरक जैसे प्लांट्स हैं। पिछले पांच साल से वे खेती कर रहे हैं। इससे प्रति एकड़ एक लाख रुपए का मुनाफा हो रहा है। श्याम सिंह के काम से प्रेरित होकर दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े उनके बेटे अभय ने भी खेती को ही करियर बना लिया है। वे पिता के साथ खेती में हाथ बंटा रहे हैं।

21 साल के अभय ने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से बीकॉम किया है। अब पिता के साथ मिलकर खेती कर रहे हैं।
21 साल के अभय ने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से बीकॉम किया है। अब पिता के साथ मिलकर खेती कर रहे हैं।

श्याम सिंह बताते हैं कि 90 के दशक में परिवार में दो लोगों की कैंसर से जान चली गई थी। कई लोगों की तबीयत भी खराब हो गई थी। तब मुझे एहसास हुआ कि केमिकल वाला खाना इसके पीछे बड़ी वजह हो सकता है। काफी दिनों तक मेरे मन में इस तरह के ख्याल चलते रहे। इसके बाद मैंने टीचर की नौकरी छोड़कर खेती करने का फैसला लिया। श्याम सिंह शुरुआत में पारंपरिक खेती करते थे। 2017 में उन्होंने ऑर्गेनिक तरीके से फलों और सब्जियों की फाइव लेयर मॉडल यानी एक साथ पांच फसलों की खेती करना शुरू किया।

21 साल के अभय कहते हैं कि दिल्ली में रहने के दौरान मुझे खाने-पीने की दिक्कतें हुआ करती थीं। न तो अच्छा खाना मिलता था और न ही शुद्ध पर्यावरण। गांव आने पर पिता जी के साथ खेत पर जाता था तो अजीब ही सुकून मिलता था। 2019 में ग्रेजुएशन करने के बाद मैं वापस दिल्ली नहीं गया और गांव में ही रहकर खेती करने का फैसला किया।

कम लागत और कम वक्त में ज्यादा प्रोडक्शन

फाइव लेयर मॉडल पर खेती का फायदा श्याम सिंह को मिला। कम लागत और कम वक्त में ज्यादा प्रोडक्शन होने लगा। अब एक खास सीजन के बजाय हर दिन उनके खेत से प्रोडक्ट मार्केट में जाने लगा। कई लोग सीधे उनके खेत पर भी आने लगे। आज उनके बगीचे में पांच हजार से ज्यादा प्लांट्स लगे हैं। इसके साथ ही अब वे फूड प्रोसेसिंग पर भी फोकस कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने नींबू और आम का आचार बनाना शुरू किया है। ताकि जो फल बिक नहीं पाएं, वो वेस्ट न हों।

फलों और सब्जियों के साथ पारंपरिक खेती भी

श्याम सिंह के फॉरेस्ट गार्डन को देखने के लिए लोग दूर-दूर से आते हैं। वे किसानों को खेती की ट्रेनिंग भी देते हैं।
श्याम सिंह के फॉरेस्ट गार्डन को देखने के लिए लोग दूर-दूर से आते हैं। वे किसानों को खेती की ट्रेनिंग भी देते हैं।

श्याम लगभग 4 एकड़ जमीन पर 4 किस्म के बासमती धान की खेती कर रहे हैं। इसमें देशी, देहरादूनी, TBW 11/21 और ब्लैक राइस शामिल हैं। ब्लैक राइस उन्होंने मणिपुर से मंगाया है। यह डायबिटिक पेशेंट्स के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होता है। साथ ही दो किस्म के गेहूं बंसी और काला गेहूं की भी खेती कर रहे हैं। बंसी गेहूं में प्रोटीन प्रचुर मात्रा में पाई जाती है और इसमें ग्लूटोन काफी कम होता है। यह 4 से 5 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर पर आसानी से बिक जाता है।

श्याम अपनी खेती के लिए पूरी तरह ऑर्गेनिक खाद का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। वे कहते हैं, ' मैं अपनी मिट्टी तैयार करने के लिए सबसे पहले जमीन पर पेड़-पौधे की पत्तियों को भरता हूं और उन्हें सड़ने के लिए छोड़ देता हूं। इससे जमीन में केंचुआ उत्पन्न होते हैं, जो जमीन के 14-15 फीट तक अंदर जाते हैं और अपने परिवार को बढ़ाते हैं। इसका फायदा ये होता है कि पानी काफी गहराई तक पहुंचता है। इसके अलावा, वह खेतों की उर्वरा शक्ति को बढ़ाने के लिए गुड़, बेशन, गोबर, गोमूत्र का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। जबकि, कीटनाशक के रूप में नीम और हल्दी का उपयोग करते हैं।

फूड गार्डन कैसे तैयार करें?

श्याम सिंह अभी 10 एकड़ जमीन पर खेती कर रहे हैं। उनके बगीचे में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा वेराइटी के प्लांट्स लगे हैं।
श्याम सिंह अभी 10 एकड़ जमीन पर खेती कर रहे हैं। उनके बगीचे में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा वेराइटी के प्लांट्स लगे हैं।

फूड फॉरेस्ट या फूड गार्डन तैयार करने का सबसे आसान तरीका है मल्टी लेयर फार्मिंग। यानी एक साथ कई फसलों की खेती। इसके लिए सबसे पहले अलग-अलग फसलों को कैटिगराइज कर लिया जाता है। इसमें फल, दलहन, जमीन के नीचे उगने वाले, कम हाइट वाले और ज्यादा हाइट वाले प्लांट्स का सेलेक्शन किया जाता है। पहले जमीन के नीचे उगने वाले प्लांट्स जैसे हल्दी, आलू, अदरक को लगाते हैं। फिर कम हाइट वाले और उसके बाद ज्यादा हाइट वाले प्लांट्स को लगाते हैं। ऐसा करते समय इस बात का ध्यान रखना होता है कि दो प्लांट्स के बीच दूरी बनी रहे और वे एक-दूसरे को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा रहे हों।

फूड गार्डन के फायदे

  • एक साथ कई फसलों की खेती से जमीन उपजाऊ बनती है।
  • खेतों में खरपतवार लगने का खतरा कम हो जाता है।
  • खाद की बचत होती है, क्योंकि एक फसल में जितनी खाद पड़ती है, उतनी 4 से 5 फसलों के लिए पर्याप्त होती है।
  • इससे पानी की 70 प्रतिशत तक बचत होती है।
  • इस तरह की खेती में लागत 4 गुना कम होती है।
  • मुनाफा 6 से 8 गुना तक बढ़ जाता है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें