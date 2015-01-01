पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बात बराबरी की:औरतों! इस बार तुम मत भूलना कि तुम्हारी मौजूदगी ने कैसे सारे पासे पलटने शुरू कर दिये थे, कैसे तुम्हारे होने-भर से मर्दाना सियासत डोल उठी

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • औरतें मांग तो सकती हैं लेकिन मांग नहीं कर सकतीं, मांग करना यानी हक जताना, जैसे विरासत पर जताई जाती है
  • औरतों के सारे हक छीने जाते रहे हैं, प्रदर्शन तो छोड़ें, वे सारे काम, जो घर से बाहर रहने की मांग करें, औरतों के लिए वर्जित हैं

दिल्ली की सरहदों पर बीते 2 हफ्तों में एकाएक कई बस्तियां उग आईं। आदमकद भगोनों में चाय खौलने से वहां दिन निकलता है और किसी आम गृहस्थी की तरह चल पड़ता है। फर्क बस इतना है कि इन बस्तियों में मकान की जगह ट्रैक्टर और तिरपाल हैं। एक और फर्क भी है, जो एकदम नया है। इन बस्तियों में किसान औरतों की मौजूदगी।

घर छोड़कर आईं ये औरतें मंच के आसपास जमा हैं। मुंह में माइक ठूंसने पर बोलती भी हैं। और कभी-कभार नारे भी लगा लेती हैं। धीरे ही सही, लेकिन औरतें प्रोटेस्ट के मर्दाना चेहरे में थोड़ी मुलामियत ला रही हैं। बीते साल से ही ये सिलसिला तेज हुआ। तब दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग का बड़ा हल्ला था। इसलिए नहीं कि वहां का प्रदर्शन कोई अलग इंकलाब लाने वाला था, बल्कि इसलिए कि वहां औरतें ही औरतें नजर आ रही थीं। जवान काजल से सजी आंखों से लेकर बुजुर्गियत से मिचमिचाती पानीदार आंखें। बहुतों की गोद में दूध पीते बच्चे भी थे। ऐसे ही एक बच्चे की भारी ठंड में मौत हो गई, जिसके बाद हल्ला और तेज हो चला। बच्चे के जनाजे के बाद लौटी मां दोबारा मैदान में बैठी दिखी। लोग-बाग उसकी मिसालें दे रहे थे लेकिन उसकी गोद सूनी और आंखें मुर्दा थीं।

ये उस प्रोटेस्ट में शामिल होने की कीमत थी, जो एक मां को चुकानी पड़ी। बाद के काफी दिनों तक भी यह वाकया शाहीन बाग की सुर्खियां बना रहा। औलाद तो एक पिता ने भी खोई थी, लेकिन बार-बार औरत का ही जिक्र कर मानो प्रदर्शन की धार और तेज हुई।

एक तरह से देखा जाए तो सच ही तो है। प्रदर्शन अपने किस्म की ‘लग्जरी’ है, जो पुरुषों के लिए ‘रिजर्व्ड’ रही। इसमें घर-बार छोड़ना होता है। दुधमुंहे बच्चों को किस्मत के भरोसे भूलना होता है। छत और दीवारों की सुरक्षा से निकल बियाबान में जाना पड़ सकता है। गला फाड़कर चीखना होता है। और जरूरत पड़े तो मारकाट भी मचाई जा सकती है।

औरतों के पास ये छूट नहीं। वे घर से बाहर कदम रखना चाहें तो हजारों साल पहले खिंची कोई रेखा उन्हें चेताती है। बच्चों की जरूरतें नींद में भी झकझोर देती हैं। और तब भी मन को मर्द बना वे निकल पड़ें, तो रास्ते के अलग खतरे हैं।

इन तमाम खतरों को पार करने के बाद जो औरत बाकी रह जाए, उसे औरत मानने से ही इनकार कर दिया जाता है। देखा जाता है कि उसके कितने कम बच्चे हैं या फिर बेऔलाद हो तो और भला। औरत की ठुड्डी पर बाल खोजे जाते हैं या फिर उसके चपटे सीने को नजरों से टटोला जाता है।

दरअसल जज करने वाली बिरादरी की इसमें खास गलती नहीं। प्रदर्शन या किसी भी किस्म की मांग ही पूरी तरह से पुरुषवादी है। मुझे चाहिए और मैं लेकर रहूंगा - मर्दों से ये लाइनें इतनी बार सुनी जा चुकीं कि ये उनकी शख्सियत का हिस्सा हो चुकीं।

वे प्रेम की भी मांग करते हैं, और पूरी न होने पर एसिड फेंक देते हैं। कभी सुना है कि एकतरफा प्यार में पड़ी किसी लड़की ने प्रेमी पर बोतल फेंक मारी हो!

औरतें मांग तो सकती हैं, लेकिन मांग नहीं कर सकतीं। मांग करना यानी हक जताना, जैसे विरासत पर जताया जाता है। औरतों की कोई विरासत नहीं, सिवाय उनके गर्भ के। इसी एक विरासत के हवाले से उनके सारे हक छीने जाते रहे। प्रदर्शन तो छोड़ें, वे सारे काम, जो घर से बाहर रहने की मांग करें, औरतों के लिए वर्जित हैं।

अब मोहल्ले-गलियों में होने वाली दुर्गा या गणेश पूजा को ही लें। कई दिनों तक उत्सव छाया रहता है। रात-जागरण भी होता है और गाना-बजाना भी। लेकिन भयंकर धार्मिक औरतें भी इससे गायब रहती हैं, क्योंकि ये उत्सव घर से बाहर निकलने की मांग करते हैं। विसर्जन के रोज झुंड के झुंड लड़कों ट्रकों-लॉरियों में निकलते हैं, तो सड़क किनारे चलती लड़कियां और दुबक जाती हैं।

कहीं कोई रंग न फेंक दे, या कहीं कोई जुमला न चिपक जाए। बाकी सारे त्योहार औरतें के हिस्से हैं, जो देहरी के भीतर हों। जिनमें पकवान तो बनें, लेकिन खुद खाली पेट रहकर। औरतें रतजगा तो हरदम ही करती आई हैं, लिहाजा इसके लिए कोई अलग त्योहार नहीं बना। लगभग हर मजहब में सार्वजनिक त्योहारों में औरतें अदृश्य रहती हैं।

भली औरतें प्रदर्शन नहीं करतीं। उनके लिए नेकदिल मर्द हैं न! वे बाहर जाएंगे और सारी जरूरतें मनवाकर लौटेंगे। बस्स! औरतें थम जाती हैं। मर्दों के लौटने का इंतजार करती हैं। महीनों-बरसों बाद वापस लौटा मर्द दोबारा मंच पर जाता है तो नर्म आंखों से इशारा करता है- 'अगर इसने घर न संभाला होता तो मैं शायद ये न कर पाता'। औरत को और क्या चाहिए। वो निहाल होकर मर्द के दोबारा जाने की तैयारी में जुट जाती है।

और वैसे भी प्रदर्शन करते हुए चीखना होता है। जबकि औरत में तो चीख दबाने का हुनर है। बच्चे के जन्म के समय असहनीय दर्द सहती औरत को मुंह में कपड़ा डाल चीखने को कहा जाता है ताकि आवाज 'शर्मिंदा' न करे! चीख घोंटने की प्रैक्टिस कर चुकी औरत भला मैदान-मंचों पर हाथ लहराते हुए कैसे चीख सकेगी? लिहाजा, औरत घर में ही रहे।

औरतों के प्रोटेस्ट में न होने की एक वजह राजनीति भी है। अमूमन सारे धरना-प्रदर्शन राजनीति से जुड़े होते हैं। जमीनें चाहिए तो राजनीति। कानून चाहिए तो राजनीति। यहां तक कि विशुद्ध जनाना जरूरत को भी मांग का चोला पहनाकर मर्द राजनीति कर जाते हैं। कम राजनैतिक समझ वाली औरतें को बस दो-चार वाक्य रटाकर सामने खड़ा कर दिया जाता है। कम से कम माना तो यही जाता है।

अब धरनों में औरतें भी हैं। खुद मर्द उन्हें ला रहे हैं। जनाना चेहरों और आवाजों को दिखाते हुए दिल मोम किए जा रहे हैं।

धरना खत्म होगा और औरतें दोबारा घरों में जा बसेंगी। जिन चेहरों के दम पर मांगों को जायज बताया जा रहा है, वे चेहरे खेतों पर शायद ही कोई हक पाएं। जमीन का रक्बा एक से दूसरे मर्द के हाथ तक जाता रहेगा।

चौका-बर्तन-बच्चे करती औरतें नारों के साथ नसों में दौड़ती सनसनाहट को भूलने लगेंगी। लेकिन नहीं। औरतों! इस बार तुम मत भूलना। मत भूलना कि तुम्हारी मौजूदगी ने कैसे सारे पासे पलटने शुरू कर दिये थे। या फिर कैसे तुम्हारे होने-भर से मर्दाना सियासत डोल उठी। ये तुम्हारी मौजूदगी की ताकत है। इसे भूलना मत।

वरना लगातार कोई ज्ञान या फिर कोई हक की तलाश में तुम्हें छोड़ता रहेगा। लौटे हुए उस मर्द के पास बुद्धत्व भले हो या न हो, तुम्हारे पास इंतजार के सिवा कुछ नहीं होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें