रंग ला रहा है नेशनल सैफ्रॉन मिशन:कश्मीर में केसर की उपज ने 30 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, GI टैग के चलते कीमत में करीब दोगुना इजाफा

श्रीनगरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: हारून रशीद
दुनिया के सबसे महंगे मसाले केसर के उत्पादन के इस साल रिकॉर्ड उत्पादन की वजह नेशनल सैफ्रॉन मिशन को माना जा रहा है। (फोटो : आबिद भट)

कश्मीर अपनी खूबसूरती के अलावा केसर की क्यारियों के लिए भी जाना जाता है। इस साल कश्मीर में केसर उत्पादन ने पिछले 30 सालों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। राज्य के कृषि विभाग के मुताबिक, 2020 में केसर की उपज 18 टन हुई है। इससे पहले 1990 में 15 टन केसर का उत्पादन हुआ था। दुनिया के सबसे महंगे मसाले केसर के इस साल रिकॉर्ड उत्पादन की वजह नेशनल सैफ्रॉन मिशन को माना जा रहा है। इस साल पैदा हुए 18 टन केसर में 13 टन केसर उस जमीन से पैदा हुआ, जो इस मिशन के तहत आती है। बाकी जमीन से सिर्फ 5 टन उपज हुई है। इसके अलावा कश्मीरी केसर को GI टैग मिलने के कारण किसानों को इसकी बेहतर कीमत भी मिल रही है। आइए समझते हैं कि इस योजना ने कैसे कश्मीर में केसर की उपज को रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंचा दिया।

इस साल पैदा हुए 18 टन केसर में 13 टन केसर उस जमीन से पैदा हुआ जो इस मिशन के तहत आती है। बाकी जमीन से सिर्फ 5 टन उपज हुई है। (फोटो : आबिद भट)
ज्यादा मेहनत और कम उपज के कारण केसर की खेती से दूर हो रहे थे किसान

केसर की खेती मे मेहनत बहुत ज्यादा लगती है। जमीन ठीक करना, बीज बोना और सिंचाई तक यह सामान्य खेती की तरह होती है, लेकिन असली मेहनत फसल तैयार होने के बाद शुरू होती है। केवल 1 किलोग्राम केसर तैयार करने के लिए किसानों को 1.5 लाख केसर के फूल चुनने पड़ते हैं। फिर हर फूल से स्टिग्मा निकालकर उन्हें सुखाना पड़ता है। इतनी मेहनत के बाद भी उपज का कम मूल्य मिलने के चलते कश्मीरी केसर की खेती से मुंह मोड़ने लगे। केसर की खेती वाली भूमि को सेब के बागों में बदला जाने लगा। कुछ किसानों ने केसर की खेती वाली जमीन बिल्डर्स को भी बेचनी शुरू कर दी। कश्मीर में केसर 1980 में 5500 हेक्टेयर पर उगाया जाता था, जबकि अब केसर की खेती की जमीन सिर्फ 3500 हेक्टेयर रह गई है।

2007 में, राज्य सरकार ने एक अधिनियम के जरिए केसर की खेती वाली जमीन को बेचने या किसी और काम के लिए तब्दील करने पर रोक लगा दी, लेकिन चोरी-छुपे जमीन बेची जाती रही। केंद्र सरकार ने इस समस्या की गंभीरता को समझते हुए 2010 में राष्ट्रीय सैफ्रॉन मिशन को मंजूरी दे दी। हालांकि पहले तो किसानों ने इसमें दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई, लेकिन जैसे-जैसे किसान इस योजना से जुड़ने लगे, केसर की उपज में सुधार आने लगा।

1 किलोग्राम केसर तैयार करने के लिए किसानों को 1.5 लाख केसर के फूल चुनने पड़ते हैं। फिर हर फूल से स्टिग्मा निकालकर उन्हें सुखाना पड़ता है। (फोटो : आबिद भट)
अब दिखने लगा है सैफ्रॉन मिशन का असर

कश्मीर के श्रीनगर, पुलवामा और बड़गाम जिलों मे करीब 3500 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर केसर की खेती होती है। 2010 में राज्य में केसर की खेती से जुड़ी दिक्कतें दूर करने और उपज बढ़ाने के लिए नेशनल सैफ्रॉन मिशन लागू किया गया। इसका बजट 410 करोड़ रुपए था। मिशन के तहत सिंचाई के लिए स्प्रिंकलर सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल किया गया। केसर के बीजों की गुणवत्ता बढ़ाई गई। किसानों को उपज बढ़ाने के लिए प्रशिक्षित किया गया। मिशन के तहत केसर की खेती करने वालों को नई मशीनरी भी दी गई, जिसने उनके काम को आसान बना दिया।

शेर-ए-कश्मीर एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी के केसर विशेषज्ञ बशीर अहमद इलाही कहते हैं, 'हर चार साल में केसर का बीज बदल दिया जाना चाहिए, लेकिन कश्मीर के पारंपरिक किसान इसे दसियों साल नहीं बदलते थे। जिसके चलते उपज घट जाती थी। दूसरे कश्मीर में प्रति हेक्टेयर 2.25 लाख बीज (कोर्म) बोते हैं, जबकि यह 5 लाख तक होना चाहिए। राष्ट्रीय सैफ्रॉन मिशन के बाद इन चीजों में सुधार आया है। जिस वजह से उत्पादन बढ़ा है।'

किसान बशीर अहमद कहते हैं, 'सरकार की तरफ से मिले बीज की क्वालिटी भी बहुत अच्छी है। अक्टूबर के महीने में केसर की फसल को बारिश की बहुत जरूरत होती है, लेकिन कई बार अक्टूबर में बारिश नहीं होती थी, लेकिन नए सिंचाई सिस्टम से आप कभी भी फसल को पानी दे सकते हैं।'

2010 में नेशनल सैफ्रॉन मिशन लागू किया गया। इसका बजट 410 करोड़ रुपए था। मिशन के तहत सिंचाई के लिए स्प्रिंकलर सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल किया गया। (फोटो : आबिद भट)
2010 में प्रति हेक्टेयर 1.8 किग्रा उपज थी, अब 4.8 किग्रा

कश्मीर के कृषि निदेशक चौधरी मोहम्मद इकबाल ने बताया कि 2020 में सबसे अधिक केसर का उत्पादन कई कारणों से हुआ। नवंबर 2019 की बर्फबारी, राष्ट्रीय केसर मिशन के तहत किया गया काम और अच्छी क्वालिटी के बीज ने उत्पादन को बढ़ाया है। 2010 में 1.8 किलोग्राम केसर प्रति हेक्टेयर मिलता था और 2020 में यह औसत 4.8 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर हो गया है। मिशन से जुड़े अधिकारी कहते हैं कि मिशन का टारगेट इसे 6 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर करना है। अधिकारियों को उम्मीद है कि जब पूरा केसर उगाने वाले क्षेत्र सैफ्रॉन मिशन के तहत आ जाएंगे तो यह उत्पादन 1980 के आंकड़े को भी पार कर जाएगा। 1980 में कश्मीर में केसर का उत्पादन 30 टन को छू गया था।

'भारत में केसर की मांग 55 टन की है, जिसमें 6-7 टन कश्मीर से आता है। भारत में केसर की घरेलू खपत का बड़ा हिस्सा अभी भी ईरान से आता है। (फोटो : आबिद भट)
कीमत लगभग दोगुनी हुई

ईरान इस समय लगभग 500 टन केसर उगाता है। कश्मीर 20 से 30 टन के उत्पादन के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर है, लेकिन ईरान से बहुत पीछे है। अफगानिस्तान में भी केसर का उत्पादन 12 टन तक पहुंच गया है। कश्मीरी केसर को जीआई टैग मिलने से पहले बड़े डीलर ईरान से सस्ता केसर ले आते थे और उसे कश्मीरी केसर के नाम पर बेचते थे। वजह यह थी कि ईरान का केसर सस्ता होता है। GI टैग मिलने के बाद कश्मीरी केसर के नाम पर दूसरे केसर नहीं बेचे जा सकते हैं। जिससे कश्मीर के केसर का अब ठीक मूल्य भी मिल रहा है।

कश्मीर केसर उत्पादक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष अब्दुल मजीद वानी कहते हैं, 'भारत में केसर की मांग 55 टन की है, जिसमें 6-7 टन कश्मीर से आता है। कश्मीर का बाकी केसर दुनिया भर में जाता है। भारत में केसर की घरेलू खपत का बड़ा हिस्सा अभी भी ईरान से आता है। अगर कश्मीर का मिशन केसर कामयाब रहा तो यहां इतना केसर पैदा होगा कि ईरानी केसर की जरूरत ही नहीं रहेगी।'

मोगरा केसर का दाम इस साल 2.28 लाख रुपए प्रति किलो तक हो गया है। जबकि पिछले साल इसकी कीमत 1.20 लाख प्रति किलो थी। (फोटो : आबिद भट)
कृषि विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए बाजार के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, कश्मीरी केसर की लच्छा किस्म की कीमत 80 रुपए प्रति ग्राम थी। हालांकि, अब बाजार में यह 185 रुपए प्रति ग्राम तक बिक रहा है। इसी तरह, मोगरा केसर की कीमत 2019 में 120 रुपए प्रति ग्राम थी, जो कि इस साल 228 रुपए प्रति ग्राम तक हो गई। जीआई टैग के चलते कश्मीर के केसर की पहचान बाकी केसर से अलग हुई है। इस वजह से इसकी कीमतों में भी सुधार आया है।

मोगरा केसर का दाम इस साल 2.28 लाख रुपए प्रति किलो तक हो गया है। जबकि पिछले साल इसकी कीमत 1.20 लाख प्रति किलो थी। यानी मोगरा केसर का दाम करीब दोगुना बढ़ा है। कश्मीर के सामान्य केसर की कीमत भी अब 1.85 लाख रुपए प्रति किलो तक पहुंच गई है।

बाकी दुनिया के केसर से अलग है कश्मीर का केसर

दुनिया में केसर कई देशों में उगाया जाता है, लेकिन कश्मीर का केवल इन सबसे महंगा है। इसकी वजह यह है कि कश्मीर का केसर समुद्र तल से 1600-1800 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर उगाया जाता है। इस वजह से इसमें कई ऐसी खूबियां होती हैं, जो बाकी जगहों के केसर में नहीं होती। GI टैग के मुताबिक, कश्मीर का केसर बाकी केसर की तुलना में ज्यादा सुगंधित और मोटा होता है। कश्मीरी केसर में क्रोसिन की मात्रा अधिक होने के कारण इसमें औषधीय गुण भी होते हैं। ईरानी केसर में 6.82 प्रतिशत क्रोसिन होता है, जबकि कश्मीरी केसर में 8.72 प्रतिशत क्रोसिन होता है।

