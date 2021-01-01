पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलवान में शहीद हुए संतोष बाबू के पिता बोले:बेटे ने चीन के सैनिकों को एक इंच भी अंदर घुसने नहीं दिया, फिर परमवीर चक्र क्यों नहीं ?

हैदराबाद10 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
  • गलवान घाटी में चीन के साथ हुई झड़प में शहीद हुए थे सेना के 20 जवान, इसमें शहीद कर्नल संतोष बाबू भी शामिल थे
  • सरकार ने शहीद कर्नल संतोष बाबू को महावीर चक्र देने की घोषणा की है, बाकी जवानों को वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया जाएगा

लद्दाख की गलवान घाटी में 15 जून 2020 को चीनी सैनिकों के साथ भारतीय जांबाजों की झड़प हुई थी। इसमें कर्नल संतोष बाबू सहित 20 भारतीय जवान शहीद हुए थे। सरकार ने संतोष बाबू को सेना के दूसरे सबसे बड़े सम्मान महावीर चक्र से सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की है। उनके साथ शहीद हुए पांच जवानों को वीर चक्र देने की घोषणा की गई है। लेकिन शहीद कर्नल संतोष बाबू के पिता इस अवॉर्ड से खुश नहीं हैं। भास्कर से खास बातचीत में उन्होंने अपनी बात रखी। पढ़िए प्रमुख अंश...

बेटे को परमवीर चक्र दिया जाना चाहिए था
शहीद कर्नल संतोष बाबू के पिता बिक्कुमला उपेंद्र ने कहा कि,'गलवान की घाटी में सैनिकों का सबसे पहला दुश्मन क्लाइमेट था। बहुत ही विषम परिस्थितियों में संतोष बाबू और उनकी टीम ने अदम्य साहस दिखाते हुए, चीन को धूल चटाई। उन्होंने चीनी सैनिकों को देश की सीमा के अंदर घुसने नहीं दिया। इसलिए संतोष बाबू को परमवीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया जाना था।'

शहीद कर्नल संतोष बाबू के परिवार में माता-पिता के अलावा उनकी पत्नी और दो बच्चे हैं। उनकी पत्नी संतोषी को सरकार ने डिप्टी कलेक्टर के पद पर अपॉइंट किया है।
उन्होंने कहा कि, '2004 में संतोष बाबू की पोस्टिंग जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुई थी। इसके बाद से लगातार उन्होंने अलग-अलग बॉर्डर पर सेवाएं दीं। उन्होंने अपनी फिटनेस को बरकरार रखा था, तभी वो चीनी सैनिकों को हमारे देश में घुसने से रोक सके। चीनी सैनिकों को रोकने से हमारे देश की इमेज दुनियाभर में मजबूत हुई और हमारे देश का कॉन्फिडेंस भी बढ़ा क्योंकि मानसिक तौर पर हम चीन को सुपीरियर समझते आ रहे थे। लेकिन गलवान ने देश को यकीन दिलाया कि, हमारे सैनिकों से बढ़कर कोई नहीं। इससे सैनिकों का भी मनोबल बढ़ा।'

पत्नी को तेलंगाना सरकार ने बनाया डिप्टी कलेक्टर

शहीद कर्नल संतोष बाबू की पत्नी संतोषी को तेलंगाना सरकार ने रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट में डिप्टी कलेक्टर के पद पर अपॉइंट किया है। मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव पिछले साल अगस्त में ही उन्हें यह पद दे चुके हैं। तेलंगाना सरकार ने परिवार को 5 करोड़ रुपए की सहायता भी दी थी।

परमवीर चक्र वीरता का सबसे बड़ा सम्मान
परमवीर चक्र भारत का सर्वोच्च शौर्य सैन्य अलंकरण है। यह उच्चकोटि की शूरवीरता और त्याग के लिए प्रदान किया जाता है। परमवीर चक्र के बाद सेना में दूसरा सबसे बड़ा सम्मान महावीर चक्र होता है। इसके बाद वीर चक्र होता है। यह गैलेंट्री अवॉर्ड्स कहलाते हैं जो स्वतंत्रता दिवस और गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर अनाउंस किए जाते हैं।

गलवान में क्या हुआ था?
लद्दाख की गलवान घाटी में चीनी सैनिक भारतीय सीमा में घुस आए थे। कमांडिंग ऑफिसर कर्नल संतोष बाबू की अगुवाई में बिहार रेजीमेंट के जवानों ने उन्हें खदेड़ दिया था। इस दौरान जवानों की चीनी सैनिकों से हिंसक झड़प हुई थी। हमारे 20 जवान शहीद हुए, जबकि चीन के 40 से ज्यादा सैनिक मारे गए थे। हालांकि चीन ने आज तक अपने मारे गए सैनिकों के आंकड़ों का खुलासा नहीं किया है।

