आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:10 साल पहले जीरे की खेती शुरू की, अब सालाना 50 करोड़ टर्नओवर, अमेरिका-जापान करते हैं सप्लाई

जालोर, राजस्थान40 मिनट पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
योगेश ने सात किसानों के साथ मिलकर 10 साल पहले खेती शुरू की थी। आज उनके साथ 3000 से ज्यादा किसान जुड़े हैं।
  • योगेश ने हैदराबाद की एक कंपनी के साथ 400 टन किनुआ की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग यानी समझौते पर खेती के लिए करार किया है
  • पहले किसान उनसे जुड़ने तक में कतराते थे, लेकिन पिछले 5-7 वर्षों में समूह के 1000 किसान ऑर्गेनिक सर्टिफाइड हो चुके हैं

राजस्थान के जालोर जिले के रहने वाले योगेश जोशी जीरा, सौंफ, धनिया, मेथी व कलौंजी जैसे मसालों की खेती करते हैं। सात किसानों के साथ मिलकर उन्होंने 10 साल पहले खेती शुरू की थी। आज उनके साथ 3000 से ज्यादा किसान जुड़े हैं। अभी 4 हजार एकड़ जमीन पर वो खेती कर रहे हैं। सालाना 50 करोड़ रु से ज्यादा का टर्नओवर है।

35 साल के योगेश कहते हैं,' घर के लोग नहीं चाहते थे कि मैं खेती करूं। वे चाहते थे कि पढ़-लिखकर सरकारी नौकरी करूं। एग्रीकल्चर से ग्रेजुएशन के बाद उनका कहना था कि मुझे इसी फील्ड में सरकारी सर्विस के लिए प्रयास करना चाहिए। उन्हें डर था कि खेती में कुछ नहीं मिला तो फिर आगे मेरा क्या होगा, लेकिन मेरा इरादा खेती करने का था।

योगेश कहते हैं कि ग्रेजुएशन के बाद मैंने ऑर्गेनिक फार्मिंग में मैंने डिप्लोमा किया। इसके बाद मैंने 2009 में खेती करना शुरू किया। मुझे खेती किसानी के बारे में कोई आइडिया नहीं था। ऐसे में सबसे बड़ा सवाल था कि कौन सी फसल लगाई जाए। काफी रिसर्च के बाद मैंने तय किया कि जीरे की खेती करूंगा, क्योंकि जीरा कैश क्रॉप है, इसे कभी भी बेच सकते हैं।

35 साल के योगेश पिछले 10 साल से खेती कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने अपने साथ 3 हजार से ज्यादा किसानों को जोड़ा है।
35 साल के योगेश पिछले 10 साल से खेती कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने अपने साथ 3 हजार से ज्यादा किसानों को जोड़ा है।

वो बताते हैं- पहली बार एक एकड़ जमीन पर मैंने जीरे की खेती की। तब सफलता नहीं मिली, नुकसान हो गया। इसके बाद भी मैंने हिम्मत नहीं हारी। हमें अनुभव और सलाह न होने के चलते शुरुआत में नुकसान हुआ था, इसलिए सेंट्रल एरिड जोन रिसर्च इंस्टिट्यूट (CAZRI) के कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. अरुण के शर्मा की मदद ली। उन्होंने मेरे साथ कई और किसानों को गांव आकर ट्रेनिंग दी, जिसके बाद हम लोगों ने फिर जीरा उगाया और मुनाफा भी हुआ। इसके बाद हमने खेती का दायरा बढ़ा दिया। साथ ही दूसरी फसलों की भी खेती शुरू की।

योगेश ने ऑनलाइन मार्केटिंग के सारे टूल्स यूज किए। इसके अलावा कई कंपनियों से संपर्क किया। फिलहाल वो कई देशी-विदेशी कंपनियों के साथ कर कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने हैदराबाद की एक कंपनी के साथ 400 टन किनोवा की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग यानी समझौते पर खेती के लिए करार किया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने एक जापानी कंपनी के साथ करार किया है। वे उनके लिए जीरे उगाते हैं और सप्लाई करते हैं। जापान से उनके प्रोडक्ट को बेहतर रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। अब उन्होंने अमेरिका में भी सप्लाई करना शुरू किया है।

योगेश को केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से कई सम्मान मिल चुके हैं।
योगेश को केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से कई सम्मान मिल चुके हैं।

योगेश बताते हैं,'ऑर्गेनिक खेती को बिजनेस का रूप देने के लिए मैंने रैपिड ऑर्गेनिक कंपनी बनाई। जिसके जरिए मेरी कोशिश है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा किसानों को इसमें जोड़ा जाए और उन्हें अच्छा मुनाफा दिलाया जा सके। शुरुआत में किसान हमारे साथ जुड़ने से कतराते थे, लेकिन अब वो खुद ही जुड़ने के लिए उत्सुक रहते हैं। ये हमारी लिए उपलब्धि है कि पिछले 5-7 वर्षों में हमारे समूह के 1000 किसान ऑर्गेनिक सर्टिफाइड हो चुके हैं।'

वो कहते हैं- ऑर्गेनिक सर्टिफिकेशन होने पर तो किसानों की उपज बेचने में आसानी होती है। जिन किसानों के पास सर्टिफिकेशन नहीं होता, उन्हें दिक्कत होती है। वो बताते हैं कि ऐसे कई किसान हैं, जो आर्गेनिक खेती करते तो हैं, लेकिन वे अपने प्रोडक्ट बेच नहीं पाते हैं। ऐसे किसानों के लिए इंटीग्रेटेड पेस्ट मैनेजमेंट सुविधा है। इस सुविधा के तहत जिन किसानों के पास सर्टिफिकेशन नहीं होता है, उनकी भी उपज खरीद ली जाती है।

योगेश अभी दो कंपनियों को चला रहे हैं। एक के जरिए वे किसानों को ट्रेनिंग देते हैं। उन्हें खेती के बारे में जानकारी देते हैं और भी जरूरी मदद हो वो पहुंचाते हैं। वो उनके लिए मेडिकल कैंप, एजुकेशनल कैंप और ट्रेनिंग कैंप लगवाते हैं। उनकी दूसरी कंपनी प्रोडक्शन और मार्केटिंग का काम देखती है।

योगेश कई देशी-विदेशी कंपनियों के साथ कर कर रहे हैं, जिसमें हैदराबाद की एक कंपनी के साथ 400 टन किनोवा की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग के लिए करार किया है।
योगेश कई देशी-विदेशी कंपनियों के साथ कर कर रहे हैं, जिसमें हैदराबाद की एक कंपनी के साथ 400 टन किनोवा की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग के लिए करार किया है।

उनकी टीम में अभी 50 लोग काम कर रहे हैं। योगेश की पत्नी भी उनके काम में सहयोग करती हैं और कंपनी में अहम जिम्मेदारी निभा रही हैं। उन्होंने महिला किसानों के लिए एक ग्रुप बनाया है और वो उन्हें ट्रेनिंग दे रही हैं। इसके साथ ही वो यूट्यूब पर खाना बनाने और तरह-तरह की रेसिपीज को लेकर भी प्रोग्राम बनाती हैं।

योगेश बताते हैं कि ऑर्गेनिक खेती में बेहतर करिअर ऑप्शन हैं। जो भी इस फील्ड में काम करना चाहता है, उसे दो-तीन साल समय देना चाहिए। अगर वह समय देता है तो जरूर कामयाब होगा। देश में ऐसे कई लोग हैं, जो इस फील्ड में शानदार काम कर रहे हैं। योगेश को केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से कई सम्मान मिल चुके हैं।

