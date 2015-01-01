पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:IIT से पढ़ीं, 22 लाख की नौकरी छोड़ खेती शुरू की, इनसे जुड़े किसानों की कमाई 20 हजार महीना

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पूनम कौशल
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार के नालांदा जिले की रहने वाली पूजा भारती अभी ओडिशा में ऑर्गेनिक खेती कर रही हैं।
  • मनीष और पूजा ने मिलकर ओडिशा में दस ऐसे केंद्र खोले हैं, जहां किसानों को ऑर्गेनिक खेती की ट्रेनिंग मिलती है
  • कोरोना से पहले इनके साथ 21 लोग काम करते थे, अभी 14 लोगों की टीम पूजा के साथ काम कर रही है

IIT से पासआउट पूजा भारत की बड़ी सरकारी कंपनी गेल (गैस अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड) में शानदार नौकरी कर रहीं थीं। लेकिन जब-जब उन्हें अपने गांव की याद आती, उनका मन उदास हो जाता। मूलरूप से नालंदा जिले के बिहारशरीफ की रहने वाली पूजा भारती एक होनहार छात्रा थीं। 2005 में उन्होंने IIT की प्रवेश परीक्षा पास की और 2009 में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग में ग्रेजुएट होते ही उनकी नौकरी गेल में लग गई। पूजा का गांव में बड़ा घर था। खेत थे, बाग-बगीचे थे। शहर की नौकरी में उन्हें पैसा तो मिला, लेकिन सुकून नहीं।

यही वजह थी कि नौकरी में रहते हुए उन्हें जब भी प्रकृति के करीब जाने का मौका मिलता, वो जातीं। IIT में पूजा के बैचमेट रहे मनीष ने पास आउट होने के बाद नौकरी करने के बजाए बिहार लौटकर खेती से जुड़ा स्टार्टअप शुरू किया। मनीष गांव में बेरोजगारी से दुखी थे और गांव के लोगों के लिए कुछ करना चाहते थे। पूजा को जब भी मौका मिलता, वो मनीष से ऑर्गेनिक खेती के बारे में बात करतीं। उन्होंने कई ऐसे गांवों का दौरा भी किया, जहां किसान ऑर्गेनिक खेती कर रहे थे।

पूजा बताती हैं, 'मैं और मनीष खेती को लेकर बातें करते थे। मुझे ये एहसास हुआ कि कृषि क्षेत्र में ऐसे लोगों की जरूरत है, जो सोच-समझकर खेती करते हों, क्योंकि खेती से अधिकतर वो ही लोग जुड़े हैं, जिनके पास नौकरी या अपना कारोबार नहीं होता है। कोई और विकल्प ना होने की वजह से वे खेती करते हैं।' वो कहती हैं, 'मैंने 2015 में जॉब छोड़ी और उसके बाद अगले एक साल तक जैविक कृषि के बारे में सीखा। दीपक सचदे मेरे गुरू थे, पिछले साल अक्टूबर में उनकी मौत हो गई। उनसे मिलने के बाद आर्गेनिक फार्मिंग पर मेरा विश्वास और गहरा हुआ और मुझे लगा कि खेती का सही तरीका यही है।'

पूजा कहती हैं कि ऑर्गेनिक खेती आसान नहीं है और इसी वजह से ये आम किसानों में पॉपुलर भी नहीं है, क्योंकि ये बहुत मेहनत वाला काम है।
पूजा बताती हैं, 2016 में हमने बैक टू विलेज शुरू किया। इसका मकसद सिर्फ जैविक खेती करना नहीं, बल्कि ग्रामीण जीवनशैली को बढ़ावा देना है। हमने तय किया कि हमें शहर में नहीं, गांव की तरफ जाना है और वहां रोजगार के अवसर पैदा करने है। पूजा और मनीष ने सबसे पहले ओडिशा में काम शुरू किया। शुरुआत में सिर्फ वे दोनों ही साथ थे। एक-डेढ़ साल तक वो गांव जाते थे और किसानों को हो रही समस्याओं को समझते थे। फिर उन्हें ध्यान में रखकर सॉल्यूशन निकालते हैं। धीरे-धीरे उनकी टीम बढ़ती गई और काम भी बढ़ता गया।

पूजा बताती हैं, 'हम लोग किसी कॉर्पोरेट की तरह काम नहीं करते हैं। हमारी टीम में सब बराबर हैं। ऐसे लोग भी हैं, जो दसवीं पास नहीं हैं। लेकिन उनका ओहदा अच्छे पढ़े-लिखों से ऊपर है। हम किसानों के लिए काम नहीं करते हैं, बल्कि किसानों के साथ काम करते हैं।'

क्या है बैक टू विलेज मॉडल

उनकी कंपनी बैक टू विलेज गांवों में उन्नत कृषि केंद्र चला रही है। अभी ओडिशा में उनके दस केंद्र चल रहे हैं। पूजा बताती हैं कि हम गांव के प्रोग्रेसिव किसान को ट्रेनिंग देते हैं और वहां एक छोटा सा दफ्तर और करीब दो एकड़ का फार्म शुरू करते हैं। हम अपने फार्म में ऑर्गेनिक तरीके से वही फसलें उगाते हैं, जो आमतौर पर वहां के किसान उगाते हैं। हम किसानों को उनके पास ऑर्गेनिक खेती करके दिखाते हैं। जब किसान देखते हैं कि कम खर्च में बेहतर पैदावार हो रही है, तो वो भी प्रेरित होते हैं।

पूजा बताती हैं कि 2016 में हमने बैक टू विलेज शुरू किया। इसका मकसद सिर्फ जैविक खेती करना नहीं, बल्कि ग्रामीण जीवनशैली को बढ़ावा देना है।
पूजा कहती हैं, 'आमतौर पर बाजार में ऑर्गेनिक प्रोडक्ट महंगे मिलते हैं। ऑर्गेनिक खेती करने वाले लोग डेढ़ से दो गुना तक दाम मांगते हैं। इससे संदेश भी गलत जाता है। ऑर्गेनिक खेती में खर्च कम होना चाहिए क्योंकि कम्पोस्ट और पेस्टीसाइड खुद ही तैयार करते हैं। शुरू में लेबर पर अधिक खर्च होता है लेकिन आगे चलकर ये भी कम होने लगता है। ऑर्गेनिक खेती करने वाले को बराबर रेट पर बेचना चाहिए।'

पूजा का कहना है कि बाजार में ऑर्गेनिक उत्पादों के रेट अधिक होने की एक वजह ये भी है कि इनकी डिमांड अधिक है और सप्लाई कम है। वो कहते हैं, 'इलीट क्लास ऑर्गेनिक प्रोडक्ट की मांग करती है। इसी वजह से रेट ज्यादा है, क्योंकि डिमांड अधिक है और सप्लाई कम है। ऑर्गेनिक खेती करने वाले किसानों के प्रोडक्ट हाट में आधे घंटे में बिक जाते हैं, जबकि बाकी किसानों को चार-पांच घंटे लगते हैं।'

पूजा के मुताबिक, उनके साथ जुड़े किसान आसानी से महीने में पंद्रह से बीस हजार रुपए महीना कमा लेते हैं। कंपोस्ट, मैन्यूर और पेस्टीसाइड सभी उसी फार्म पर बन रहे हैं, इससे किसानों को अतिरिक्त फायदा हो रहा है।

क्या हैं चुनौतियां

पूजा के मुताबिक, ऑर्गेनिक खेती में सबसे बड़ी चुनौती यह है कि इससे जुड़ी चीजें आसानी से बाजार में उपलब्ध नहीं हैं। वो कहती हैं, 'अगर आप कैमिकल फार्मिंग करते हैं, तो उससे जुड़ी हर चीज बाजार में उपलब्ध है। लेकिन इसके लिए ना ही मैन्यूर मिलता है और ना ही कम्पोस्ट। ये सब बनाना पड़ता है। ऑर्गेनिक खेती आसान नहीं है और इसी वजह से ये आम किसानों में पॉपुलर भी नहीं है, क्योंकि ये बहुत मेहनत वाला काम है।' वो कहती हैं कि हम इसी मॉडल पर काम कर रहे हैं कि कैसे इस समस्या का समाधान किया जा सके, ताकि ऑर्गेनिक खेती और आसान हो सके।

पहले से कम कमाकर भी खुश

पूजा कहती हैं कि ऑर्गेनिक खेती में खर्च कम होना चाहिए, क्योंकि कम्पोस्ट और पेस्टीसाइड खुद ही तैयार करते हैं।
पूजा कहती हैं, 'मेरा मकसद खेती करना और सिखाना था। जब मैंने नौकरी छोड़ी थी ,तब मेरा पैकेज 22 लाख के आसपास था। अगर मैं नौकरी में रहती, तो अभी मेरा वेतन सालाना 33 लाख के करीब होता। जाहिर है कि खेती करके मैं इतना नहीं कमा रही हूं, लेकिन पहले से बहुत ज्यादा खुश और स्वस्थ हूं।'

वो कहती हैं, 'मैं बिल्कुल स्पष्ट थी कि खेती में इतनी कमाई नहीं होगी। लेकिन यहां मैंने जो कमाया है, उसे सिर्फ पैसों में नहीं गिना जा सकता। यहां मन की शांति बहुत है, स्वास्थ्य बेहतर है, तनाव नहीं है। मेरी असली कमाई यही है। मुझे अपने जीवन में फाइव एल- लव, लॉफ, लाइवलीहुड, लर्निंग और लिविंग, ये सभी एक ही जगह मिल रहा है। मुझे अच्छा खाना मिल रहा है, अच्छी हवा, अच्छा पानी और मन की शांति मिल रही है। मैं बीमारियों से दूर हूं।'

पूजा की कंपनी अच्छा कर रही है और वो भविष्य में बिहार और दूसरे राज्यों में जाने की योजना बना रही हैं। पूजा कहती हैं, 'बिजनेस मॉडल डेवलप होने पर हो सकता है, हम बहुत ज्यादा कमाएं। लेकिन हमारा मकसद पैसे से ज्यादा आत्मनिर्भर गांव बनाना है। ऐसे गांव बनाना, जो अपनी जरूरतें अपने आप पूरी कर सकें और सरकारी सब्सिडी पर निर्भर ना रहें। हमारा अब तक का सफर बताता है कि हम सही रास्ते पर हैं।

