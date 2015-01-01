पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:यूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना

जम्मूएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
मोनिका मनोहर जम्मू में रहती हैं। उन्होंने खुद का एरोबिक्स सेंटर शुरू किया है।
  • पिता से पैसे उधार लेकर शुरू किया था सेंटर, हर महीने दस-दस हजार रुपए देकर वापस किए पैसे
  • जम्मू के बाद चंडीगढ़ में शुरू कर चुकी हैं ब्रांच, कहती हैं- शुरू में ताने सुने, अब तारीफ मिलती है

मोनिका मनोहर जम्मू में रहती हैं। उन्होंने जम्मू एंड कश्मीर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव सर्विसेज (JKAS) का प्रीलिम्स क्लियर कर लिया था लेकिन मन खुद के पैशन को फॉलो करने का था इसलिए मेंस में अपीयर ही नहीं हुईं। तमाम कठिनाइयों के बावजूद खुद का एरोबिक्स सेंटर शुरू किया।

शुरुआत में आठ से दस हजार रुपए कमाती थीं, अब लाख रुपए महीना कमाती हैं। कई अवॉर्ड ले चुकी हैं। पूरे जम्मू में उनके सेंटर की पहचान है। चंडीगढ़ में भी ब्रांच शुरू कर चुकी हैं। आइए जानते हैं उनकी सफलता की कहानी, उन्हीं की जुबानी।

मोनिका कहती हैं, शुरुआत में क्लाइंट को समझाने में ही घंटों लग जाते थे, जब उन्हें चेंज दिखने लगा उन्होंने खुद ही माउथ पब्लिसिटी शुरू कर दी।
डेड ने पैसे तो दे दिए थे लेकिन कई दिनों तक बात नहीं की
मेरी फैमिली में सभी लोग जॉब में ही रहे हैं। किसी ने कभी बिजनेस नहीं किया। मेरा भाई इंजीनियर और बहन डॉक्टर है। डेड भी सरकारी नौकरी में रहे हैं। इसलिए सभी चाहते थे कि मैं भी जॉब ही करूं। इसलिए मुझे एमए, बीएड करवाया गया था ताकि जॉब करूं।

मैंने जम्मू एंड कश्मीर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव सर्विसेज (JKAS) का प्रीलिम्स क्लियर कर लिया था। लेकिन मन में कुछ अटपटा सा लग रहा था। ऐसा लग रहा था कि मैं इस काम के लिए नहीं बनी हूं। बचपन से ही मुझे डांसिंग बहुत पसंद थी। डांसिंग क्लास जाया करती थी।

एक बार ट्रेनर कहीं जा रहे थे तो उन्होंने कहा कि मोनिका आज तुम क्लास ले लो। मैंने क्लास ली और सभी को बहुत पसंद आई। तब मैंने सोचा कि मैं यही करना चाहती हूं और यही मेरी खुशी है। घर में जब कहा कि एरोबिक्स सेंटर खोलना चाहती हूं तो किसी ने इंटरेस्ट नहीं दिखाया।

मैं 5 हजार रुपए किराये वाला एक हॉल देखकर आ गई लेकिन मेरे पास पैसे नहीं थे। जिद करने पर पापा ने किराया देने की हामी भर दी लेकिन मुझसे बात करना काफी कम कर दिया। वो मेरे डिसीजन से खुश नहीं थे। आसपास के लोगों को पता चला तो उन्होंने भी मजाक उड़ाया कि पढ़-लिख कर लड़की नचनिया बनना चाहती है। हालांकि, मुझे इन बातों से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ रहा था क्योंकि मुझे यकीन था कि मैं बिजनेस सेट कर लूंगी।

मोनिका ने अपने सेंटर के लिए एरोबिक्स कोर्स यूट्यूब वीडियो देख-देखकर तैयार किया था।
यूट्यूब पर वीडियो देखकर तैयार किया सिलेबस
2012 में मैंने कोर्स तैयार करना शुरू कर दिया था। पूरा कोर्स यूट्यूब पर वीडियो देख-देखकर तैयार किया। घंटों वीडियो देखती थी फिर वो एक्सरसाइज करके देखती थी कि क्या असर हो रहा है? दीदी डॉक्टर हैं तो उनसे पूछा करती थी कि किस बॉडी पार्ट के लिए क्या सही है?

इसके बाद 2013 में सेंटर की शुरुआत की। सेंटर शुरू करने में दो से ढाई लाख रुपए का खर्च आया। हॉल में मिरर लगाने से लेकर मशीनें खरीदने तक में पैसे खर्च हुए। ये पूरा खर्चा डेड ने ही उठाया। मेरी पहली क्लाइंट भी मां और बड़ी बहन बनीं। दोनों को एरोबिक्स सिखाया करती थी।

म्यूजिक की आवाज सुनकर लोगों ने आना शुरू किया। वहां भी अधिकतर लोग यही कहते थे कि एक लड़की चला रही है, क्या करवा पाएगी? क्योंकि उस समय एरोबिक्स का ज्यादा क्रेज नहीं था। सब जिम जाते थे और जम्मू में कहीं भी वुमन ट्रेनर नहीं थीं। सब जगह मेल ट्रेनर ही थे।

बिना कोचिंग के पहले ही प्रयास में IPS बने, अब गरीब बच्चों को मुफ्त में कोचिंग दे रहे हैं

मैंने अपना सेंटर सिर्फ महिलाओं के लिए शुरू किया था। मुझे इसका फायदा भी मिला। खासतौर से मुस्लिम महिलाओं के मामले में। वो जिम नहीं जा सकती थीं लेकिन मेरे सेंटर पर आ रही थीं क्योंकि यहां सिर्फ महिलाएं होती थीं। शुरुआती तीन महीने तक में क्लाइंट बढ़ाने के लिए मैंने बहुत कोशिशें की।

जो क्लाइंट आते थे, घंटों उनकी काउंसलिंग करनी होती थी। फिर जिन क्लाइंट को असर दिखने लगा, उन्होंने खुद ही माउथ पब्लिसिटी शुरू कर दी। तीन महीने बाद मुझे आठ से दस हजार रुपए महीने की कमाई होने लगी थी। छह महीने बाद मैं इतना कमाने लगी थी कि पापा को हर महीने दस हजार रुपए देने लगी थी, क्योंकि उनसे लिए पैसे मुझे वापस लौटाना थे।

धीरे-धीरे क्लाइंट बढ़े और 40 तक पहुंच गए। तीन साल तक ऐसा ही चलते रहा। फिर मैंने सोचा कि अब कुछ नई चीजें एड करना चाहिए।

अभी 100 से भी ज्यादा क्लाइंट्स उनके पास हैं। जम्मू के साथ ही चंडीगढ़ में भी उनकी ब्रांच है।
अभी 100 से भी ज्यादा क्लाइंट्स उनके पास हैं। जम्मू के साथ ही चंडीगढ़ में भी उनकी ब्रांच है।

8 हजार से एक लाख तक पहुंची कमाई
फिर मैंने एक इंस्ट्रक्टर रख दिया और खुद दिल्ली जाकर फंक्शनल ट्रेनिंग ली। अपने सेंटर में बोकवा फिटनेस प्रोग्राम को इंट्रोड्यूस किया। इस तरह पांच से छह नई चीजें मैंने एड की। ऋषिकेश जाकर योगा की ट्रेनिंग ली और योगा क्लासेज भी अपने सेंटर में शुरू कर दीं।

अब मेरे सेंटर में क्लाइंट की संख्या 100 से भी ज्यादा हो चुकी है। 2500 रुपए फीस लेती हूं। कमाई लाख रुपए महीने तक पहुंच चुकी है। जम्मू के साथ ही चंडीगढ़ मैं भी ब्रांच शुरू कर चुकी हूं। कोरोना के चलते वो सेंटर बंद हो गया था, अब उसे दोबारा शुरू करने जा रही हूं।

जिन लोगों ने शुरुआत में मुझे पर सवाल उठाए थे, बिजनेस की सफलता के बाद रवैया अपने आप ही बदल गया। मेरा यही मानना है कि लोग कुछ भी कहें, आप अपना काम करते रहो, सक्सेस जरूर मिलती है।

