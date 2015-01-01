पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:जिसके पास फीस भरने के पैसे नहीं थे, आज 200 करोड़ टर्नओवर वाली कंपनी के मालिक हैं

नईदिल्ली38 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमित ने महज 19 साल की उम्र से काम करना शुरू कर दिया था। अभी 42 साल के हैं और 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा टर्नओवर वाली कंपनी के मालिक हैं।
  • कभी होम ट्यूटर थे, फिर खुद का कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट शुरू किया, मोबाइल सुधारना भी सीखा, अब मेटास ओवरसीज लिमिटेड के CEO हैं
  • जब कोचिंग पढ़ाते थे, तब महीने का 15 हजार रुपए कमाते थे फिर इंस्टीट्यूट शुरू किया तो कमाई 4 लाख तक पहुंची, फिर अपनी कंपनी बनाई

बचपन से ही मुझे लगता था कि मैं एक रईस परिवार से हूं, क्योंकि हम भाई-बहनों के पास पहनने को दो-दो, तीन-तीन शूज होते थे। तीन-तीन यूनिफॉर्म होती थीं, लेकिन जब मैंने 12वीं पास की और कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेने का वक्त आया, तब पता चला कि हम रईस नहीं हैं, बल्कि हमें जरूरत की सब चीजें मां-बाप ने उपलब्ध करवाई हैं। सच्चाई ये थी कि हमारे पास बीकॉम फर्स्ट ईयर में 12 हजार रुपए फीस भरने को नहीं थे और हम जेजे कॉलोनी में रहते थे। उस दिन लगा कि दुनिया हम से बहुत आगे है और अब हमें भी अपने पैरेंट्स को सपोर्ट करने के लिए कुछ करना होगा।

ये कहानी है दिल्ली के डॉ. अमित माहेश्वरी की। वो कहते हैं, 'मुझे कॉलेज की फीस भरनी थी और मैं सोचने लगा था कि क्या किया जाए, जिससे पैसे आएं। मैं अकाउंट में अच्छा था। मैंने सोचा अकाउंट की कोचिंग लेता हूं। उससे जो पैसा आएगा, वो कॉलेज में जमा कर दूंगा। कई कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में गया, लेकिन किसी ने काम नहीं दिया। उनका कहना था कि तुम खुद ही अभी 12वीं पास हुए हो, ऐसे में तुम्हें टीचर की नौकरी कैसे दे सकते हैं। कई दिनों घूमने के बाद मैंने दीवारों पर होम ट्यूटर के पोस्टर लगे देखे। उन्हें देखकर मैंने भी अपने नाम के पोस्टर और नंबर इधर-उधर चिपका दिए।'

अमित कहते हैं कि किसी भी काम को शुरू करने की क्लोजिंग डेट पहले डिसाइड होना जरूरी है।
1200 रुपए की फीस में पढ़ाना शुरू किया

वो बताते हैं कि पोस्टर चिपकाने के कुछ दिन बाद कॉल आना शुरू हुए। एक पैरेंट ने बुलाया। उन्हें मेरे पढ़ाने का तरीका अच्छा लगा तो उन्होंने 1200 रुपए फीस में अपने बच्चे को पढ़ाने की जिम्मेदारी दी। फिर और भी कॉल आए। मैं कई घरों में जाकर बच्चों को पढ़ाने लगा। 1200 की जगह 1500 रुपए फीस लेने लगा। जब काम बढ़ा तो कोचिंग वालों का लगा कि ये लड़का कॉम्पीटिशन दे रहा है तो उन्होंने उनकी कोचिंग में मुझे टीचिंग के लिए ऑफर दिया, लेकिन फिर मैं उन इंस्टीट्यूट में नहीं गया, जिन्होंने मुझे पहले रिजेक्ट किया था। एक दूसरे इंस्टीट्यूट में गया। वहां 40 बच्चों के बैच को पढ़ाने का मौका मिला। इसके बाद मुझे आइडिया आया कि क्यों न खुद का ही कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट खोल लिया जाए।

अमित कहते हैं, 'फिर घर के फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर एक कमरा था, उसमें कोचिंग पढ़ानी शुरू कर दी। काम अच्छा चल पड़ा। महीने का 15 से 20 हजार रुपए कमा लेता था। दो साल बाद बहन ने भी 12वीं पास कर ली तो वो इंग्लिश पढ़ाने लगी। जो बच्चे मेरे पास अकाउंट और इंग्लिश पढ़ने आते थे, वो फिजिक्स, केमेस्ट्री, मैथ्स के लिए दूसरी जगह जाते थे। तो मैंने अपने दोस्तों से बात की। उन्हें अपने यहां पढ़ाने के लिए कहा। कुछ तैयार हो गए और हम सभी सब्जेक्ट्स अपने इंस्टीट्यूट में ही पढ़ाने लगा। फिर दो साल बाद सबसे छोटी बहन भी हमारे साथ आ गई।'

वो कहते हैं कि मेरे एग्जाम थे तो मैंने दूसरे टीचर्स को इंस्टीट्यूट संभालने का कहा। उन्होंने बढ़िया काम किया तो लगा कि जब ये संभाल ही सकते हैं तो क्यों न कोचिंग की और ब्रांच बढ़ाई जाएं। मैंने एक ब्रांच और खोल दी। फाइनल ईयर में आते-आते मेरे इंस्टीट्यूट की आठ ब्रांच हो गई थीं। 350 से 400 स्टूडेंट्स आ रहे थे। मंथली अर्निंग करीब 4 लाख रुपए हो गई थी।

जेल में रहते हुए 8 साल में 31 डिग्रियां लीं, सरकारी नौकरी भी मिली, लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में नाम दर्ज

मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग का काम सीखा

उन्होंने कहा, 'इंस्टीट्यूट्स को मैनेज करने के लिए मैंने नोकिया का एक सेकंड हैंड फोन खरीदा। उसमें कुछ दिक्कत आई तो रिपेयर करवाने ले गया। टेक्नीशियन ने 10 मिनट में फोन ठीक कर दिया और 2 हजार रुपए लिए। मुझे लगा मैं महीनेभर एक बच्चे को पढ़ाकर दो हजार कमा पाता हूं और इसने 10 मिनट में 2 हजार कमा लिए। उस समय मोबाइल मार्केट में बूम भी आ रहा था। मैंने उस टेक्नीशियन से पूछा कि तुम महीने का कितना कमा लेते हो तो उसने कहा 25 से 30 हजार हो जाता है। मैंने कहा मैं 30 हजार और दूंगा, तुम मुझे मोबाइल रिपेयर करना सिखाओ।'

वो बताते हैं कि टेक्नीशियन ने कई चीजें मुझे सिखाईं। फिर मैंने इसके टेक्निकल पार्ट की ऑनलाइन स्टडी की। सबकुछ समझने के बाद मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग कोर्स का सिलेबस तैयार किया और अपनी कोचिंग में इसे लॉन्च कर दिया। पहली ही बैच में बहुत अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला। 40 बच्चों का बैच था और एक से हम 15 हजार रुपए फीस ले रहे थे। हमारा प्रॉफिट पांच गुना बढ़ गया। कुछ ही महीनों में मैंने अपनी सभी ब्रांच पर ये कोर्स शुरू करवा दिया।

अमित ने कहा, 'काम अच्छा मिलने लगा तो हमने फ्रेंचाइजी देने का प्लान किया। एक न्यूज चैनल में 22 हजार रुपए का स्लॉट बुक किया और फ्रेंचाइजी का विज्ञापन दिया। इससे पूरे दिल्ली से मेरे पास इंक्वायरी आईं और कई फ्रेंचाइजी शुरू हो गईं। इससे करीब 8 लाख रुपए मुझे मिले। जिससे मैंने अपनी कंपनी में कॉरपोरेट सिस्टम शुरू किया। ऑफिस का रिनोवेशन किया। बहुत सी नई चीजें शुरू कर दीं। इस दौरान मेरी पढ़ाई भी चल रही थी। एमकॉम, एमफिल, पीएचडी की और फिर एमबीए भी किया। ये सब होते-होते 2012 आ गया। ये वो दौर था, जब फोन की टेक्नोलॉजी का मार्केट डाउन होने लगा था तो हम लैपटॉप, टेबलेट, डिजिटल कैमरा रिपेयरिंग में एंटर हुए। इसकी फीस 50 हजार रुपए थी यानी मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग कोर्स से भी ज्यादा।'

अमित मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर भी हैं। उनका लक्ष्य 2025 तक कंपनी का आईपीओ लॉन्च करने का है।
स्टील को समझने जर्मनी गए
उन्होंने बताया कि इन सबके बीच मेरे मन में हमेशा ये चलता रहता था कि हम और क्या कर सकते हैं। कैसे और आगे बढ़ सकते हैं। मैंने ऑब्जर्व किया कि इंडिया में स्टील का यूज बहुत तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। स्टील मार्केट की स्टडी की तो पता चला कि स्टील किंग तो जर्मनी है। वहीं से सब जगह फैला है। मैं जर्मनी गया और देखा कि वहां काम कैसे होता है। पूरी प्रॉसेस समझी। वहीं मैं डिसाइड कर चुका था कि इस फील्ड में काम करना है। वापस लौटकर स्टील मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग का काम शुरू कर दिया। 2014 में मेरी बन कंपनी Mettas ओवरसीज लिमिटेड बन चुकी थी।

'हमने स्टेनलेस स्टील मॉड्यूलर किचन, वार्डरोब, बाथरूम वैनिटी, और स्टील इंटीरियर का काम शुरू किया। मुझे फ्रेंचाइजी का एक्सपीरियंस था। प्रोडक्ट भले ही अलग हो, लेकिन ये पता था कि बेचना कैसे है। इसके बाद मैंने फ्रेंचाइजी मॉडल पर काम शुरू किया और 25 लाख रुपए के विज्ञापनों के जरिए कई जगह फ्रेंचाइजी दी। 2014 में हमारी कंपनी के 22 शोरूम हो गए थे। 2020 आते-आते 33 एक्सक्लूसिव शोरूम, 150 डीलरशिप शोरूम, 16 हजार से ज्यादा बिजनेस एसोसिएट पार्टनर और 126 इम्प्लॉई हो गए। पिछले फाइनेंशियल ईयर में कंपनी का टर्नओवर 220 करोड़ रुपए था। अब मेरा विजन 2025 तक कंपनी का आईपीओ लॉन्च करने का है।'

अमित कहते हैं कि लोग अक्सर पूछते थे कि फ्रेंचाइजी कैसे देते हैं, तो मैंने इसका भी एक कोर्स शुरू किया और कंसल्टिंग करने लगा। जिंदगी से मैंने यही सीखा है कि, हर काम की ओपनिंग नहीं, बल्कि क्लोजिंग डेट तय करो। कब किस काम को पूरा करना है, ये आपको पता होना चाहिए। जिस भी काम में आप अपना सौ प्रतिशत देंगे, उसमें आपको सफल होने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता। जब हम नया काम शुरू करते हैं तो शुरूआत में थोड़ा पीछे भी जाते हैं, कठिनाइयां भी आती हैं, लेकिन सफलता भी मिलती है। यहां मेरी सिर्फ ऊपर जाने की कहानी है, इन सबके बीच में कई दिक्कतें आईं, लेकिन हर दिक्कत ने एक नई राह मुझे दिखाई।

