पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Surat's Kinnar Opened Namkeen Shop Five Months Ago, Now Business Of 45 Thousand Rupees Every Month

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:लॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर

सूरतएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पंकज रामाणी
सूरत की रहने वाली राजवी किन्नर हैं। पिछले तीन महीने से नमकीन की दुकान चला रही हैं।
  • राजवी पहले पेट्स शॉप चला रही थीं, लॉकडाउन में उनकी दुकान बंद हो गई
  • राजवी की पढ़ाई अंग्रेजी मीडियम में हुई है, पढ़ाई के साथ वो ट्यूशन भी पढ़ाती थीं

आज की कहानी सूरत की रहने वाली किन्नर राजवी जान की। किन्नरों को समाज में तमाम अड़चनों का सामना करना पड़ता है और उनका सामान्य जीवन बिता पाना बहुत मुश्किल होता है, लेकिन राजवी को परिवार का साथ मिला तो उन्होंने भी अपने जज्बे से मुकाम बनाया। आज राजवी नमकीन की शॉप चलाती हैं और उनकी रोजाना की कमाई 1500 से 2000 हजार रुपए के बीच है।

बचपन से बेटे की तरह पाला

राजवी ने पांच साल पहले एक पेट्स शॉप की शुरुआत की थी। अच्छी-खासी कमाई हो रही थी, लेकिन पिछले साल कोरोना के चलते लगे लॉकडाउन ने कारोबार चौपट कर दिया। पेट्स को खाने-पीने की चीजों की भी दिक्कत होने लगी। ऐसे में उन्होंने यह काम बंद कर दिया। हालात इस कदर खराब हो गए कि राजवी पर काफी कर्ज हो गया। वे बताती हैं, 'उस समय मन में कई बार आत्महत्या का ख्याल भी आया, लेकिन हिम्मत जुटाई और पिछले साल अक्टूबर में नमकीन की दुकान खोली।' आज राजवी रोजाना औसतन 1500 रुपए का बिजनेस कर रही हैं।​ ​​​​​​राजवी बताती हैं, 'मेरा जन्म सूरत के एक ठाकुर परिवार में हुआ। माता-पाता ने मेरा नाम चितेयु ठाकोर रखा। मेरा जन्म किन्नर के रूप में ही हुआ था, लेकिन मेरी मां ने मुझे बहुत प्यार दिया है और आज भी मेरा सहारा बनी हुई हैं। मेरे जैसे बच्चों को लोग किन्नर समाज को सौंप देते हैं, लेकिन मेरी मां ने ऐसा नहीं किया। उन्होंने मेरा लालन-पालन किया।'

वे कहती हैं,' मुझे बचपन से एक बेटे के रूप में पाला गया था। और मैं कपड़े भी लड़कों की तरह पहनती थी। अन्य माता-पिता भी मेरे जैसे पैदा होने वाले बच्चों को अच्छे से पाल सकते हैं। जिससे कि वे अपने पैरों पर खड़े हो सकें और सामान्य जीवन बिता सकें।'

लॉकडाउन के चलते राजवी को कर्ज भी लेना पड़ा था। एक बार तो उनके मन में आत्महत्या का ख्याल भी आया था।
लॉकडाउन के चलते राजवी को कर्ज भी लेना पड़ा था। एक बार तो उनके मन में आत्महत्या का ख्याल भी आया था।

12 साल की उम्र से ही जुड़ी हुई हूं मंडल से

राजवी कहती हैं, 'किन्नर समुदाय के लोग गुजरात में बड़ी संख्या में रहते हैं। इसी के चलते अपने घर में रहते हुए भी मैं 12 साल की उम्र से ही सूरत के किन्नर मंडल से जुड़ गई थी। मंडल में भी मुझे किन्नर साथियों का खूब प्यार मिला। आज गुजरात के करीब 95 फीसदी किन्नर मुझे पहचानते हैं और वे मेरा काफी सपोर्ट भी करते हैं।'

पढ़ाई के साथ ट्यूशन भी पढ़ाती थी

राजवी ने 18 साल की उम्र से ही बच्चों को अंग्रेजी पढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया था। उन्होंने करीब 11 सालों तक कोचिंग चलाई। वे बताती हैं, 'मेरे यहां काफी बच्चे आते थे। मेरे साथ बच्चों या उनके अभिभावकों ने कभी कोई भेदभाव नहीं किया।'

राजवी ने पिछले साल अक्टूबर में नमकीन की शॉप खोली थी। अब हर दिन वो 1500 रुपए का बिजनेस कर रही हैं।
राजवी ने पिछले साल अक्टूबर में नमकीन की शॉप खोली थी। अब हर दिन वो 1500 रुपए का बिजनेस कर रही हैं।

32 साल की उम्र में पुरुषों की पोशाक त्याग दी

परिवार में मेरा लालन-पालन लड़कों की तरह ही हुआ था, लेकिन वास्तव में मेरी शारीरिक रचना और विचार तो अलग ही थे। आखिरकार 32 साल की उम्र में मैंने पुरुषों का पहनावा छोड़ दिया। किन्नर के रूप में अपना असली जीवन शुरू किया। इसके बाद मैंने अपना नाम 'चितेयू ठाकोर' की बजाय 'राजवी' रख लिया।

दुकान चलाकर आत्मनिर्भर बनने की कोशिश

राजवी बताती हैं कि अब भी कुछ लोग ऐसे हैं, जो मेरी दुकान में आने से हिचकते हैं, लेकिन मुझे उम्मीद है कि समय के साथ हालात बदल जाएंगे। ग्राहकों की संख्या बढ़ेगी और मेरी दुकान का नाम चमकेगा। सिर्फ अपने लिए ही नहीं, मुझे इसकी भी पूरी आशा है कि आने वाले समय में किन्नर समुदाय से लोगों का भेदभाव खत्म हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser