आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:स्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी

नागपुर31 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
बचपन में संतरा बेचते थे। गाड़ी वॉश करने का भी काम किया लेकिन कभी हिम्मत नहीं हारे।
  • कभी नागपुर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर संतरा बेचते थे प्यारे खान, आज उनकी कंपनी में काम करते हैं 700 लोग
  • घर स्लम में था तो कोई भी बैंक लोन अप्रूव नहीं करता था, बड़ी मुश्किल से एक बैंक से 11 लाख रुपए का लोन मिला

आज की कहानी है नागपुर के बिजनेसमैन प्यारे खान की। कभी रेलवे स्टेशन पर संतरा बेचने वाले प्यारे आज 400 करोड़ रुपए के टर्नओवर वाली कंपनी के मालिक हैं। उन्होंने हमारे साथ अपनी सक्सेस की पूरी जर्नी शेयर की है।

स्लम एरिया में घर था, मां किराना दुकान चलाती थीं
मैं अपने दो भाई, बहन और मां-पापा के साथ नागपुर के स्लम एरिया में रहता था। पापा पहले गांवों-गांवों जाकर कपड़े बेचा करते थे, लेकिन उसमें कुछ कमाई नहीं हो पाती थी तो उन्होंने वो काम बंद कर दिया था। फिर बच्चों को पालने के लिए मां ने किराने की दुकान शुरू की। छोटी सी दुकान से जो कमाई होती थी उसी से हम लोगों का गुजर बसर चल पाता था।

12-13 साल की उम्र से मैं बाहर काम करने लगा था। गर्मी की जो दो माह की छुट्टियां होती थीं, वो तो पूरा काम में ही बीतती थीं। रेलवे स्टेशन पर संतरे बेचा करता था। हर रोज के 50-60 रुपए बच जाते थे। छोटे-छोटे कई दूसरे काम भी किया करता था, जैसे गाड़ियां साफ करना।

10वीं में फेल होने के बाद फिर मैंने पढ़ाई छोड़ने का ही निर्णय लिया क्योंकि घर के ऐसे हालात थे ही नहीं कि पढ़ाई की जा सके। मैंने ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवा लिया था तो एक कूरियर कंपनी में ड्राइवर की नौकरी करने लगा। इसी दौरान मेरा एक्सीडेंट हो गया था तो वो काम भी छोड़ दिया।

प्यारे खान ने महज 12 साल की उम्र से पैसा कमाना शुरू कर दिया था, कहते हैं बचपन से ही सोच रखा था कि कुछ बड़ा तो जरूर करना है।
प्यारे खान ने महज 12 साल की उम्र से पैसा कमाना शुरू कर दिया था, कहते हैं बचपन से ही सोच रखा था कि कुछ बड़ा तो जरूर करना है।

मां के गहने बेचकर खरीदा ऑटो
फिर कुछ दिनों बाद एक किराये का ऑटो चलाने लगा। कुछ साल किराये का ऑटो चलाने के बाद लगा कि खुद का ऑटो होगा तो बचत ज्यादा होगी। मां ने अपने गहने बेचकर 11 हजार रुपए दिए। बाकी फाइनेंस करवाकर मैंने ऑटो खरीद लिया। ऑटो से हर रोज 200 से 300 रुपए बच जाते थे। 2001 तक यही चलते रहा।

मन में ऐसे ख्याल आने लगे थे कि ये काम अब छोड़ा नहीं तो जिंदगीभर यही करते रह जाऊंगा। मैंने बहुत हिम्मत करके 42,500 रुपए में ऑटो बेच दिया। यह मेरी जिंदगी की पहली बड़ी रिस्क थी क्योंकि ऑटो से एक फिक्स इनकम हो गई थी। मां ने भी मना किया कि ऑटो मत बेच लेकिन मेरे मन में कुछ बड़ा करने का इरादा था।

ऑटो बेचकर जो पैसे आए उससे परफ्यूम, कैमरा जैसे सामान कोलकाता से लाकर नागपुर में बेचने लगा। 2001 में शादी भी हो गई। मैं दुकान लगाने के साथ ही एक ऑर्केस्ट्रा ग्रुप में कीबोर्ड भी बजाया करता था। ग्रुप टूर पर जाता था और अक्सर बसें लगती थीं जिनका हिसाब-किताब का काम सेठ ने मुझे दे रखा था।

एक दिन मैंने सेठ से पूछा कि हम टूर के लिए बस किराये पर लेते हैं यदि मैं अपनी बस खरीदूं तो क्या आप किराये पर लगाओगे। उन्होंने कहा, हां लग जाएगी। फिर मैंने पैसे जुगाड़ किए। कुछ खुद ने लगाए, कुछ रिश्तेदारों ने दिए और कुछ बैंक से लेकर बस ले ली। हालांकि, बस ज्यादा चली नहीं और वो काम थोड़े दिन में बंद हो गया।

लॉकडाउन में नौकरी छूटी तो पहाड़ी चाय का कारोबार शुरू किया, अब हर महीने एक लाख कमाई

सालभर चक्कर लगाने के बाद मिला बैंक से लोन, यहीं से बदली जिंदगी
मैं बैंकों के चक्कर लगा ही रहा था क्योंकि मुझे खुद का ट्रक खरीदना था। कोई भी बैंक मुझे लोन नहीं दे रहा था। वो घर का एड्रेस पूछते थे। घर स्लम में था तो कोई भी बैंक लोन अप्रूव नहीं करता था। एक साल तक ट्राय करने के बाद बड़ी मुश्किल से एक बैंक से मुझे 11 लाख रुपए का लोन मिला।

मैं उनके पास बार-बार जाता था, उन्हें लगा कि आदमी जरूरतमंद है और उन्होंने मेरे काम करने का जुनून भी देखा इसलिए भी लोन अप्रूव हो गया। फिर मैंने पहला ट्रक खरीदा और इसे नागपुर से अहमदाबाद के बीच चलाया। कुछ दिनों बाद ही ट्रक का एक्सीडेंट हो गया।

रिश्तेदारों ने कहा कि ट्रक बैंक को वापस कर दो। तुम ये काम नहीं कर पाओगे। मैं दुर्घटना वाली जगह पर गया और ट्रक लाया। ड्राइवर को एडमिट करवाया। ट्रक बनवाकर मैंने फिर से रोड पर उतारा। बैंक को समझाया कि इतना बड़ा एक्सीडेंट हुआ है, दो-तीन महीने की दिक्कत है फिर किस्त शुरू कर दूंगा। इसके बाद मेरा काम चलने लगा।

2007 में खुद की कंपनी बनाई। जिसका अभी 400 करोड़ से ज्यादा का टर्नओवर है।
2007 में खुद की कंपनी बनाई। जिसका अभी 400 करोड़ से ज्यादा का टर्नओवर है।

2007 में रजिस्टर्ड करवाई खुद की कंपनी
2005 में एक-दो ट्रक और खरीदे। 2007 तक मेरे पास दस से बारह ट्रक हो गए थे। फिर मैंने अपनी कंपनी रजिस्टर्ड करवा ली। सही मायनों में मेरा काम 2007 से शुरू हुआ। मैंने ऐसी जगहों पर काम लेना शुरू किया जहां दूसरे करने से डरते थे। बहुत रिस्क ली। धीरे-धीरे बड़े-बड़े ग्रुप्स के काम मुझे मिलने लगे। कुछ साल पहले दो पेट्रोल पंप भी खोले।

आज 400 करोड़ से ऊपर का टर्नओवर है। 700 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी हैं। अगले दो साल में हमने कंपनी को एक हजार करोड़ तक पहुंचाने का टारगेट रखा है। मैं कभी सक्सेस के पीछे नहीं भागा बल्कि काम के पीछे भागा। जिस काम में लगा, उसे पूरा किए बिना छोड़ा नहीं और खुद को पूरी तरह उसमें झोंक दिया। यही मेरी सफलता का राज है।

