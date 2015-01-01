पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • The Crowd Is Less Than In Previous Years But Still It Is Not Possible To Follow The Rules Of Social Distancing.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिल्ली का सबसे व्यस्त बाजार:जहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राहुल कोटियाल
  • पूरे बाजार को पांच पुलिस बैरिकेड्स की घेराबंदी में समेट दिया है, सिविल डिफेंस के जवान भी पुलिस के साथ तैनात हैं
  • दिल्ली पुलिस लोगों से कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल फॉलो करने की अपील कर रही है, नियम तोड़ने पर चालान किए जा रहे हैं

त्योहारों के दस्तक देते ही सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट फिर से गुलजार होने लगा है। दिल्ली के सबसे चर्चित बाजारों में शामिल इस मार्केट में एक बार फिर रौनक लौट आई है। लॉकडाउन और कोरोना के खतरे के चलते महीनों तक यह बाजार वीरान रहा। अब दिवाली का त्योहार व्यापारियों के लिए बड़ी उम्मीद लेकर आया है। हालांकि बीते साल की तुलना में इस बार सरोजिनी नगर में भीड़ कुछ कम है। फिर भी इतनी भीड़ तो है ही कि मदनपुर खादर से आई 13 साल की सिमरन अपने परिवार से बिछड़कर भीड़ में गुम हो गई थी। दिल्ली पुलिस की मदद से वह वापस अपने परिवार के पास पहुंच सकी।

कोरोना के बाद हुए बदलाव का असर सरोजिनी मार्केट में साफ दिखाई पड़ रहा है। जिस बाजार में कभी पैर रखने की भी जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने की भरसक कोशिश की जा रही है। पूरे बाजार को पांच तरफ पुलिस बैरिकेड्स की घेराबंदी में समेट दिया गया है। दिल्ली पुलिस की कई टुकडियां बाजार में तैनात हैं। कोरोना के नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए सिविल डिफेंस के जवान भी काम कर रहे हैं। मार्केट में दाखिल होने के लिए लोगों को लाइन में लगकर टेंपरेचर की जांच करवानी पड़ रही है।

पुलिस लोगों से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने, गंदगी न फैलाने और सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करने की अपील कर रही है। हिदायत के बावजूद जो लोग नियम तोड़ रहे हैं, उनका चालान भी किया जा रहा है। दिल्ली पुलिस के एएसआई जगदीश प्रसाद मार्केट के एक नम्बर गेट के पास तैनात हैं। शुक्रवार शाम के पांच बजे तक वे 250 लोगों का चालान कर चुके हैं। ये चालान मास्क न लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन न करने, गुटका या पान थूकने पर किए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन, इतनी सावधानी के बाद भी मार्केट के अंदर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना लगभग नामुमकिन नजर आ रहा है।

महीनों तक बंद रहे सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट में अब लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है।
महीनों तक बंद रहे सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट में अब लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है।

सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट वैसे तो कपड़ों के लिए मशहूर है, लेकिन घरेलू इस्तेमाल की लगभग सभी चीजें यहां काफी सस्ते दाम पर मिलती हैं। यही वजह है कि यहां जितनी भीड़ युवाओं और दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों की होती है, उतनी ही भीड़ घरेलू महिलाओं की भी होती है। यहां का एक्सपोर्ट मार्केट तो इतना मशहूर है कि लोग दूर-दूर से यहां पहुंचते हैं। इनमें डीटीसी की बसों में सफर करने वाले लोग भी होते हैं और वे लोग भी जो अपनी महंगी गाड़ियों से उतरकर इस बाजार में दाखिल होते हैं। यहां जितनी भीड़ पक्की दुकानों पर होती है, उससे कहीं ज्यादा भीड़ दुकानों के बाहर खुले में लगने वाले स्टॉल्स पर होती है।

कोरोना के चलते इन दिनों यहां लगने वाले स्टॉल्स की संख्या सीमित कर दी गई है। यह भी एक कारण है कि बाजार में लोगों को चलने के लिए ज्यादा जगह मिल रही है। लेकिन इस फैसले ने स्टॉल लगाने वाले कई छोटे दुकानदारों के काम-धंधे को प्रभावित किया है। ऐसा ही एक स्टॉल लगाने वाले पुलकित कुमार बताते हैं- बीते कुछ दिनों से यहां लोग आना शुरू हुए तो प्रशासन ने सख्ती भी शुरू कर दी है। जैसे ही स्टॉल पर भीड़ बढ़ती है तो पुलिस वाले आकर लोगों को भगा देते हैं। ऐसे में माल बेचने में बहुत दिक्कत है। कई दिन तो स्टॉल लगाने भी नहीं देते। पूरे साल में बस यही मौका है जब ग्राहक आ रहे हैं। अगर अभी भी बिक्री नहीं हुई तो पिछले नुकसान की भरपाई करना भी मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

पक्की दुकान वाले और इस बाजार के पंजीकृत व्यापारियों के लिए चीजें काफी बेहतर हुई है। सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन संदीप मनोचा कहते हैं- अनलॉक शुरू होने की तुलना में अगर आज की बात करें, तो व्यापार में बढ़िया उछाल आया है। शुरू में तो हम बहुत घबराए हुए थे कि न जाने क्या होगा, लेकिन धीरे-धीरे चीजें कंट्रोल होने लगी। दशहरा और दुर्गा पूजा से जो उठाव आया है, बाजार में उसे अच्छा कहा जा सकता है।

दिल्ली पुलिस लोगों से कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के पालन की अपील कर रही है।
दिल्ली पुलिस लोगों से कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के पालन की अपील कर रही है।

एक तरफ दिल्ली के बाजारों में लोगों का निकलना बढ़ा ,है तो दूसरी तरफ कोरोना संक्रमण भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। बीते एक हफ्ते से लगभग हर दिन 6-7 हजार नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। एक्सपर्ट्स मान रहे हैं कि दिवाली के बाद यह संख्या और तेजी से बढ़ सकती है। बाजार में इससे बचाव के लिए क्या कदम उठाए आ रहे हैं? इस सवाल के जवाब में संदीप मनोचा कहते हैं- एसोसिएशन की तरफ से हम पूरे मार्केट का नियमित सैनिटाइजेशन करवा रहे हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ध्यान रख रहे हैं। मास्क के बिना किसी को दुकान में दाखिला नहीं दे रहे हैं। हर ग्राहक की स्क्रीनिंग के साथ उन्हें सैनिटाइज भी कर रहे हैं।

मनोचा आगे कहते हैं- प्रशासन भी लगातार नियम तोड़ने वालों का चालान कर रहा है जो कि बहुत अच्छा है। इससे लोग खुद भी नियमों का ख्याल रख रहे हैं। मेरी अधिकारियों से बहुत अच्छी पहचान है, रोज का उठना-बैठना है। लेकिन, मेरी दुकान पर भी एक दिन दो लोगों ने मास्क नहीं लगाया था तो तुरंत उनका चालान काटा गया। हमने भी ये चालान कटवाया, क्योंकि हमारी गलती थी। हम ही कानून का पालन नहीं करेंगे, तो बाकियों को कैसे बोल सकेंगे।

दिल्ली में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए कई जानकार राय दे रहे हैं कि कुछ दिनों के लिए शहर में आंशिक लॉकडाउन लागू किया जाए। ज्यादा भीड़ वाली जगहों को बंद कर दिया जाए। लेकिन, व्यापारी ऐसी सलाह से असहमत हैं। सरोजिनी मार्केट शॉपकीपर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह साहनी कहते हैं- पांच महीने तक हमारा कारोबार पूरी तरह से ठप रहा और सरकार से हमें कोई फाइनेंशियल मदद नहीं मिली। दोबारा ऐसा होता है, तो व्यापारी तो मर ही जाएगा।

साहनी कहते हैं- जब तक कोरोना की वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती, तब तक हमें इसके साथ ही जीना होगा। बाजारों को बंद कर देना कोई समाधान नहीं है। अभी भी बिजनेस 30-40 फीसदी ही पहुंच सका है। हम तो बस भगवान से यही दुआ करते हैं कि जल्द ही कोरोना की वैक्सीन आए, ताकि बाजार के साथ-साथ सबकी जिंदगी वापस पटरी पर लौट सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें