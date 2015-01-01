पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों के लिए राशन कहां से आ रहा है:जिस परिवार ने अपने लिए दो बोरी राशन बचा के रखा था, उसने भी एक बोरी आंदोलन के लिए दान दिया है

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राहुल कोटियाल
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंजाब और हरियाणा के गांवों से किसान राशन-पानी भरकर पहुंच रहे हैं। ये सिलसिला लगातार चल रहा है, ताकि आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों को किसी चीज की कमी न हो।
  • हरियाणा और पंजाब के सैकड़ों गांव किसानों के लिए राशन, पानी और जरूरत की चीजें मुहैया करा रहे हैं, इसमें हर घर की भागीदारी का दावा है
  • पंजाब सिंह कहते हैं, ‘करीब डेढ़ लाख का राशन हमारे गांव से 29 तारीख को यहां पहुंच गया था और आज हम दोबारा इतना ही राशन लेकर आए हैं

हरियाणा के करनाल जिले में रत्तक नाम का एक गांव है। करीब तीन हजार की आबादी वाले इस गांव में ज्यादातर सिख समुदाय के लोग रहते हैं। खेती से ही इन लोगों की आजीविका चलती है। लिहाजा, गांव के तमाम लोग किसान आंदोलन में अपनी भागीदारी निभा रहे हैं। पंजाब और हरियाणा के कई दूसरे गांवों की तरह ही रत्तक गांव के लोग भी इन दिनों दिल्ली के सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंच रहे हैं। जो वहां नहीं जा सकते, वे भी अलग-अलग तरीक़ों से इस आंदोलन में मदद कर रहे हैं।

यह पूरा गांव जिस तरह से किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन दे रहा है, उसे देखकर इस सवाल का भी जवाब मिल जाता है कि सिंघु बॉर्डर पर चल रहे लंगरों में लगातार इतना राशन कहां से आ रहा है? बिसलेरी की बोतलों से भरी हुई ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली लिए सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंचे रत्तक गांव के शरणजीत सिंह बताते हैं, ‘इस ट्रॉली में 70 हजार रुपए का पानी है और करीब 20 हजार रुपए का दूसरा सामान। एक दूसरी ट्रॉली भी हमारे गांव से आज आई है। उसमें करीब 60-70 हजार रुपए का राशन है। ये दूसरी बार है जब हम लोग गांव से राशन लेकर आए हैं। इससे पहले 29 नवंबर को हम सामान लाए थे और यहां अलग-अलग लंगरों में बांट दिया था।’

गांव के लोग कहते हैं कि हम पहले दिन से इस आंदोलन में शामिल हैं। जो लोग पंजाब से हरियाणा आए हैं, वे हमारे मेहमान हैं। इनकी सेवा करना हमारा फर्ज है।


रत्तक गांव के लोग शुरुआत से ही इस आंदोलन में शामिल रहे हैं। 26 नवंबर को जब पंजाब से हजारों किसान दिल्ली आ रहे थे, तो हरियाणा के किसानों ने ही जगह-जगह लगे बैरिकेड तोड़ने में उनकी मदद की थी। रत्तक गांव के लोग भी इसमें शामिल हुए थे। गांव के अमृत सिंह बताते हैं, ‘हम लोग पहले दिन से इस आंदोलन में शामिल हैं। पंजाब से आए भाइयों के साथ बैरिकेड तोड़ने में हम सबसे आगे रहे हैं। ये भाई हमारे हरियाणा आए हैं, तो हमारे मेहमान हैं। आंदोलन में हिस्सा लेने के साथ ही इन भाइयों की सेवा करना हमारा फर्ज है, उसी की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।’

रत्तक गांव के ये लोग जब पहले दिन आंदोलन में शामिल हुए थे तो ये खुद भी नहीं जानते थे कि आंदोलन इतना लंबा चलने वाला है। वे बताते हैं कि हम सिर्फ दिल्ली कूच करना चाहते थे और हमें उम्मीद थी कि सरकार हमारी मांगें मान लेगी। लेकिन, जब हमने देखा कि सरकार ने बात करने के लिए ही 3 दिसंबर का दिन तय किया है, तो लगा कि अब यहीं डेरा लगाना होगा। इसके लिए राशन-पानी से लेकर तमाम दूसरी चीजों की जरूरत पड़ेगी, तब हमने ये इंतजाम करना शुरू किया।

तस्वीर रत्तक गांव की है। गांव के हर घर से किसानों की मदद के लिए राशन और जरूरी चीजें मुहैया कराई जा रही हैं।


रत्तक गांव के पंजाब सिंह ने इसकी जिम्मेदारी उठाई। वे तुरंत ही सिंघु बॉर्डर से वापस अपने गांव पहुंचे और उन्होंने गांव वालों के साथ मिलकर चंदा जमा करना शुरू किया। वे बताते हैं, ‘हजारों किसान भाई जब सड़कों पर रुकने को मजबूर हुए, तो उनके खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था करना हमारी जिम्मेदारी थी। इसलिए हमने तय किया कि हमसे जितना हो सकेगा हम ये व्यवस्था करेंगे।’

पंजाब सिंह की पहल पर गांव की भागेदारी शुरू हुई। लोगों ने अपनी-अपनी क्षमता के मुताबिक दान करना शुरू कर दिया। किसी ने आटा, किसी ने चावल तो किसी ने नकद मदद दी। देखते ही देखते एक छोटे-से गांव से दो ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में भरने लायक राशन जमा हो गया। गांव के ही गुरजिंदर सिंह और शरणजीत सिंह ने अपनी नई ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां ये राशन सिंघु बॉर्डर तक पहुंचाने के काम में लगा दी।

पंजाब सिंह कहते हैं, ‘करीब डेढ़ लाख का राशन हमारे गांव से 29 तारीख को यहां पहुंच गया था। आज दोबारा लगभग इतना ही राशन हम लोग फिर से यहां लेकर आए हैं। ये लड़ाई हम सब की है, इसलिए हम सब इसमें अपनी-अपनी भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।’ राशन के अलावा गाँव के कई युवा सिंघु बॉर्डर पर सेवा करते हुए श्रमदान भी कर रहे हैं। हर चार-पांच दिनों बाद कुछ लोग यहां से वापस गांव लौट जाते हैं और गांव से लगभग उतने ही लोग आंदोलन में शामिल होने को निकल पड़ते हैं।

रत्तक गांव के पंजाब सिंह किसानों के लिए चंदा और राशन जुटा रहे हैं। वो कहते हैं कि आंदोलन इसीलिए मजबूत हैं, क्योंकि इसमें हर घर की भागीदारी है।


रत्तक गांव की यह कहानी सिर्फ एक उदाहरण भर है। ऐसे सैकड़ों गांव हरियाणा और पंजाब में हैं, जो बिलकुल इसी तरह आंदोलन को अपना समर्थन द रहे हैं और यह सुनिश्चित कर रहे हैं कि आंदोलनकारियों को किसी भी चीज की कमी न हो। इन छोटे-छोटे गांवों के साथ ही अब खालसा एड जैसी कई बड़ी-बड़ी संस्थाएं भी सिंघु बॉर्डर पर लोगों को तमाम तरह के संसाधन पहुंचा रही है। इसके साथ ही अलग-अलग इलाकों की गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक समितियां, एनजीओ और कई एनआरआई लोग इस काम में आंदोलनकारियों की मदद कर रहे हैं।

यही कारण है कि सिंघु बॉर्डर पर सिर्फ भोजन ही नहीं बल्कि कई प्रकार के व्यंजन तक बनाए जा रहे हैं और राशन की कहीं कोई कमी नहीं है। रत्तक गांव के पंजाब सिंह कहते हैं, ‘जो लोग इस आंदोलन को बदनाम करने के लिए पूछ रहे हैं कि इतना राशन कहां से आ रहा है, उन्हें मेरे साथ मेरे गांव चलना चाहिए। वहां वो देख सकेंगे कि जिस परिवार ने अपने खाने के लिए दो बोरी राशन बचा के रखा था, उसने भी एक बोरी आंदोलन के लिए दान कर दिया है। ये आंदोलन इसीलिए मजबूत हैं क्योंकि इसमें हर घर की भागीदारी है।’

