जहरीली होती हवा:दिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पूनम कौशल
  • अक्टूबर 2020 में दिल्ली का औसत AQI 265 रहा है, जबकि 2019 में अक्टूबर का औसत AQI 234 था
  • पिछले साल दिवाली के पहले दिल्ली का औसत AQI 319 था, जबकि अगले दिन प्रदूषण का स्तर 400 को पार कर गया था

दिल्ली के दयालपुर इलाके में रहने वाले 59 साल के प्रेम कुमार शर्मा को सांस लेने में तकलीफ होती है और आंखों में जलन रहती हैं। उनके आसपास लोग छतों पर पुराने टायर और तार जलाते हैं, जिससे इलाके में धुआं भर जाता है। प्रेम कुमार और उनके पड़ोस में रहने वाले 50 लोगों ने जुलाई में दिल्ली की प्रदूषण नियंत्रण समिति को लिखित शिकायत दी थी। इस शिकायत पर अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। प्रेम कुमार कहते हैं, 'कई बार पत्र लिखा, उप-राज्यपाल को भी लिखा, लेकिन कोई नहीं आया। प्रदूषण की वजह से जीना मुश्किल हो गया है। हम अपने घर में भी चैन की सांस नहीं ले सकते।'

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र दिल्ली में इस समय जहां देखो 'प्रदूषण के विरुद्ध युद्ध' के विज्ञापन नजर आएंगे। बड़े-बड़े बिलबोर्ड से झांकते मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल लोगों से प्रदूषण के खिलाफ लड़ाई में शामिल होने की अपील कर रहे हैं। रेडलाइट, चौराहों पर 'प्रदूषण के विरुद्ध युद्ध' लिखी टीशर्ट पहनें और हाथों में पोस्टर थामे वॉलंटियर रेडलाइट होने पर गाड़ी का इंजन बंद करने की गुजारिश करते हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर लोगों की गाड़ियों के इंजन चालू ही रहते हैं। दिल्ली में प्रदूषण के खिलाफ लड़ाई विज्ञापनों तक ही सिमटी नजर आती है। अगर गंभीर प्रयास किए जा रहे होते तो तीन महीने पहले की गई शिकायत पर कोई ना कोई कार्रवाई तो हुई होती। ऐसे शिकायतों पर दफ्तरों में मुहरें लग रही हैं और बाहर टायरों और पुराने सामान का जलाया जाना जारी है।

वॉलंटियर रेडलाइट होने पर गाड़ी का इंजन बंद करने की गुजारिश करते हैं लेकिन अधिकतर लोगों की गाड़ियों के इंजन चालू ही रहते हैं।

दिल्ली के ITO चौराहे पर शाम के वक्त गाड़ी की खिड़की खोलते ही जहरीली हवा फेफड़ों में घुसती है। अब यहां प्रदूषण से निबटने के लिए स्मॉग गन तैनात है, जो पानी का फुहारा हवा में छोड़ती है। इसका असर आसपास के 100 मीटर क्षेत्र में ही रहता है। यहां से अगली लालबत्ती पर फिर वही जहरीली हवा दम घोंटती है। बिजली से चलने वाली ये गन भारी शोर करती है और बड़ी मात्रा में पानी का इस्तेमाल करती है। देखने में भले ये लगे कि प्रदूषण के खिलाफ सरकार सजग है, लेकिन वास्तविक असर कुछ खास नजर नहीं आता। इस समय राजधानी के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में ऐसी 50 गन तैनात हैं।

दिल्ली के सचिवालय पर तैनात स्मॉग गन के आगे कई लोग अपनी गाड़ी रोक देते हैं। उन्हें लगता है कि ये सैनिटाइजर है, लेकिन असल में ये पानी की फुहारें हैं, जो हवा में घुल रहे धुएं के कणों से चिपककर उन्हें जमीन तक लाती हैं। इस स्मॉग गन को चला रहे दीपक रावत बताते हैं, 'हम सुबह भारी ट्रैफिक के समय और शाम को स्मॉग गन चलाते हैं। दिन में भी बीच-बीच में इसे चलाते रहते हैं।'

वो कहते हैं, 'इसका असर हो रहा है या नहीं, वो तो एक्सपर्ट ही बताएंगे, लेकिन ये तो आप देख ही सकते हैं कि जहां तक बौछार जा रही हवा साफ है।' इन स्मॉग गन का असर एक सीमित दायरे में ही दिखाई देता है, लेकिन बिजली और पानी की भारी खपत इनके वास्तविक असर पर सवाल खड़ा कर देती हैं।

25-26 साल के मौहम्मद जैद फोन कॉल पर टायर-पंचर जोड़ने की सेवा देते हैं और अधिकतर समय रोड पर ही रहते हैं। उनका जवान शरीर भी प्रदूषण की मार से बेहाल हो जाता है। जैद कहते हैं, 'आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में तकलीफ होती है। देर तक रोड पर रहने की वजह से सर भारी हो जाता है।'

यही हाल ट्रैफिक पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर योगेंद्र मान का है। करीब 50 साल के योगेंद्र दिन भर रोड पर रहते हैं। वो कहते हैं, 'हम हर समय मास्क लगाए रखते हैं और गुनगुना पानी पीते हैं। आंखों में जलन रहती है, लेकिन अब आदत हो गई है।' प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए दिल्ली में पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध हैं। कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों को लेकर भी कई सख्त नियम हैं। आपात सेवाओं को छोड़कर डीजल जेनरेटर चलाने पर भी रोक है। पराली को जलाने से रोकने के लिए तो कानून तक लाया गया है।

प्रशासन प्रदूषण के स्तर को कम करने के लिए सड़कों पर पानी का छिड़काव कर रहा है।

बावजूद इसके प्रदूषण की स्थिति में सुधार नजर नहीं आता। अक्टूबर 2020 में दिल्ली का औसतन एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) 265 रहा है, जबकि साल 2019 में अक्टूबर का औसत AQI 234 था। यानी इस साल हवा और खराब हुई है। बीते साल दीवाली 27 अक्टूबर को थी। दीवाली की पूर्व संध्या दिल्ली का औसत AQI 319 था, जबकि अगले दिन प्रदूषण का स्तर दिल्ली में 400 को पार कर गया था।

बीते तीन साल का डाटा बताता है कि दीवाली के बाद प्रदूषण का स्तर तीन चार दिन तक बढ़ता रहता है। इस बार पटाखों पर सख्त प्रतिबंध हैं। ऐसे में कुछ बदलाव की उम्मीद की जा सकती है। शुक्रवार सुबह दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में AQI चार सौ के पार था, जबकि औसत 379 था। पड़ोस के नोएडा में ये 374, जबकि गुरुग्राम में 295 रहा। गाजियाबाद में AQI 289 है। प्रदूषण का ये स्तर स्वस्थ लोगों के लिए भी हानिकारक है। बीमार और बुजुर्ग लोगों के लिए तो ये बेहद खतरनाक है। इस हवा में सांस लेने से बच्चों, बुजुर्गों और अस्थमा से पीड़ित लोगों को इमरजेंसी हेल्थ सर्विस तक लेनी पड़ सकती है। 2019 में 13 नवंबर को दिल्ली का AQI 500 के पार था, जबकि नोएडा में ये 472 था।

दिल्ली-NCR के हालात अभी खतरनाक हैं और आगे ये स्थिति और बिगड़ सकती है। सरकार के कदमों का भी कुछ खास असर नहीं दिख रहा है। पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता मानते हैं कि अभी बहुत कुछ और किया जाना बाकी है। पर्यावरण जागरुकता के लिए साइकिल यात्रा कर रहे अनुपम त्रिपाठी कहते हैं, 'प्रदूषण के खिलाफ लड़ाई में हम गलती ये कर रहे हैं कि हम सरकार पर निर्भर हो रहे हैं। सिर्फ नियम-कानून बनाकर हवा साफ नहीं की जा सकती। इसके लिए हर व्यक्ति को प्रयास करना होगा। बड़े शहरों में लोगों को सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो रही है। इन्हें खुद पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए आगे आना चाहिए।'

