आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:पड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहलेलेखक: वर्षा पाठक
निमिषा बताती हैं, इस कार्य को शुरू करने के लिए किसी प्रकार की कोई सर्टिफिकेट लेने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती है। क्योंकि इसे आप अपने घर के किचन से शुरू कर सकते हैं।
  • जिनिषा ने 2018 में टिफिन सर्विस शुरू की थी, अभी हर दिन 100 से ज्यादा ऑर्डर मिल रहे हैं
  • उनके पति और बच्चे इस बिजनेस में मदद करते हैं, टिफिन डिलिवरी के लिए एक आदमी रखा है

आज की कहानी है दिल्ली की रहने वाली हाउसवाइफ जिनिषा जैन की। जिनिषा खाना बनाने की शौकीन हैं। उन्होंने अपने इस शौक को एक पड़ोसन के कहने पर बिजनेस में बदल दिया। आज पूरे दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वो किचन का 'जायका टिफिन सर्विस' मशहूर हैं। हर दिन 100 से ज्यादा ऑर्डर मिल रहे हैं। 3 लाख रुपए हर महीने उनको मुनाफा हो रहा है।

इसके साथ ही जिनिषा कैटेरिंग का भी काम कर रही हैं। शहर के बाहर टिफिन सर्विस की डिलिवरी के लिए जोमैटो से उनकी बातचीत चल रही है। जायका टिफिन सर्विस का सफर 2018 में सिर्फ एक टिफिन से शुरू हुआ था। इस सफर को शुरू करने की वजह बताते हुए जिनिषा कहती हैं, एक दिन मेरी पड़ोसन को किसी काम से शहर से बाहर जाना था।

लेकिन उसे अपने पति के लिए एक ऐसी टिफिन सर्विसेज की तलाश थी जो कि घर का पका हुआ हेल्दी खाना दे सकें। इस सिलसिले में उसने मुझसे बात की और पूछा कि कोई टिफिन सर्विस देने वाले को जानती हैं क्या? मैंने पड़ोसन होने के नाते कहा कि मैं खाना बनाकर दे दिया करूंगी और फिर मैंने उसके घर टिफिन भेजना शुरू कर दिया।

जायका टिफिन सर्विस' में एक प्लेट की कीमत 130 रुपए है। इसमें दाल, चावल, दो सब्जी, चपाती, रायता, स्वीट्स/हलवा, सलाद और चटनी रहती है।

जिनिषा कहती हैं मैंने जो खाना अपनी पड़ोसन को भेजा था, वह सबको बहुत पसंद आया और उन्होंने मुझे टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने की सलाह दे डाली। उस वक्त तक मैंने बिजनेस को लेकर नहीं सोचा था लेकिन उनकी सलाह के बाद मैंने अपने घर में बात की और फिर शुरू हुआ टिफिन सर्विस का कारोबार।

वह कहती हैं, 'मैंने यह कारोबार पैसे से ज्यादा पैशन के लिए शुरू किया है।' धीरे-धीरे कॉम्प्लेक्स में और भी लोगों को पता चला। कुछ माह बाद दूसरे कॉम्प्लेक्स से भी डिमांड आने लगी। वह कहती हैं, जहां भी मैंने खाना बनाकर भेजा हर किसी से अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला।

पति और बच्चे करते हैं सपोर्ट

जिनिषा के परिवार में पति के अलावा दो बच्चे हैं। वह बताती हैं कि टिफिन सर्विस को शुरू करने के पहले छह माह तक सब कुछ खुद ही करती थीं, बाद में जैसे-जैसे ऑर्डर बढ़ने लगा तो खाना बनाने में पति और बच्चों ने हेल्प करना शुरू कर दिया। जिनिषा ने डिलीवरी के लिए दो लड़के भी हायर किए हुए हैं।

जिनिषा ने दो साल पहले टिफिन सर्विस का बिजनेस शुरू किया था। अब वो शहर के बाहर टिफिन सर्विस की डिलिवरी के लिए फूड डिलिवरी स्टार्टअप जोमैटो से संपर्क में हैं।

बता दें कि 'जायका टिफिन सर्विस' में एक प्लेट की कीमत 130 रुपए है। इसमें दाल, चावल, दो सब्जी, चपाती, रायता, स्वीट्स/हलवा, सलाद और चटनी रहती है। साथ में ब्रेकफास्ट टिफिन 50-70 रुपए की होती है। वह कहती हैं, डेली खाने का मेन्यू क्या होगा यह मैं अपने हिसाब से तय करती हूं। हालांकि, कभी-कभी कस्टमर की तरफ से खास डिमांड रहती है। तब उसके हिसाब से खाना बनता है।

जिनिषा बताती हैं कि मैं अपने जायका टिफिन सर्विस की मार्केटिंग सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म के जरिए करती हूं। फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम पर बाकायदा पेज बनाया है। वहां से भी अच्छे रिस्पांस मिल रहे हैं। जिनिषा कहती हैं कि मैं खाने की क्वालिटी पर खास ध्यान देती हूं जितना प्यार से मैं अपने फैमिली मेंबर के लिए खाना बनाती हूं, उतने ही प्यार से मैं दूसरों के लिए भी खाना बनाती हूं।

जब जो ऑर्डर आते हैं, उसे फ्रेश खाना बनाकर देती हूं। यही वजह है कि दिन पर दिन डिमांड बढ़ती ही जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं मैं हर एक ग्राहक से फीडबैक लेती रहती हूं। इससे और बेहतर करने का मौका मिलता है।

टिफिन सर्विस का काम शुरू करने के टिप्स

वह कहती हैं, डेली खाने का मेन्यू क्या होगा यह मैं अपने हिसाब से तय करती हूं। हालांकि, कभी-कभी कस्टमर की तरफ से खास डिमांड रहती है तब उसके हिसाब से खाना बनता है।

जिनिषा कहती हैं कि कोई भी काम छोटा या बड़ा नहीं होता है। आज इसी काम ने मुझे पहचान दिलाई है। कई बार हम सही वक्त का इंतजार करते रह जाते हैं और वक्त निकल जाता है। साथ ही किसी भी काम को शुरू करने के बाद उसे वक्त देना चाहिए।

वह कहती हैं, टिफिन सर्विस के कारोबार में मुनाफा कई बार कारोबार शुरू करने के अगले ही माह से होने लगता है। तो कई बार छह माह तक भी कोई मुनाफा नहीं होता ऐसे में हिम्मत नहीं हारनी चाहिए। वह कहती हैं, मैंने जब जायका टिफिन का काम शुरू किया था, तब मुझे ज्यादा मुनाफा नहीं होता था। करीब छह माह बाद से मुनाफा होना शुरू हुआ है।

कितना आसान है यह कारोबार करना?

निमिषा बताती हैं, इस कार्य को शुरू करने के लिए किसी प्रकार की कोई सर्टिफिकेट लेने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती है। क्योंकि इसे आप अपने घर के किचन से शुरू कर सकते हैं। टिफिन सर्विस के कारोबार को शुरू करने के लिए महज 8-10 हजार रकम खर्च करनी पड़ेगी और कुछ माह बाद ही आपको मुनाफा होने लगेगा। वह कहती हैं, अगर आपके खाने की क्वालिटी अच्छी होगी और कस्टमर के टेस्ट की होगी, तो बहुत जल्द आप महीने के 5-7 लाख रुपए तक कमा सकते हैं।

वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

