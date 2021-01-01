पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Impact Of Rakesh Tikait's Tears In Jatland, Naresh Tikait Said Now We Have To Be Smarter Than BJP

मुजफ्फरनगर महापंचायत:जाटलैंड में सरकार के लिए गहरी नाराजगी, अगले साल होने वाले UP चुनाव में कहीं भाजपा की मुश्किल न बन जाएं राकेश टिकैत के आंसू

मुजफ्फरनगर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: एम. रियाज हाशमी
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में शुक्रवार को किसानों की महापंचायत हुई। सभा को संबोधित करते राकेश टिकैत के भाई नरेश टिकैत। - Dainik Bhaskar
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर हुए हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामे और भाकियू नेता राकेश टिकैत के आंसुओं का असर यूपी के जाटलैंड मुजफ्फरनगर में देखने को मिल रहा है। दिल्ली से 125 किमी दूर मुजफ्फरनगर के जीआईसी मैदान में शुक्रवार को भाकियू की महापंचायत में भीड़ का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। पंचायत के माहौल में बीजेपी सरकार के प्रति नाराजगी साफ नजर आई। नरेश टिकैत समेत कई खाप चौधरियों ने कहा कि अब किसान भाई हमेशा बीजेपी से होशियार रहें। किसान समुदाय में गुस्सा इस कदर है कि मुजफ्फरनगर के स्थानीय बीजेपी सांसद संजीव बालियान के घर की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। खाप चौधरियों का कहना था कि गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर जो हुआ, वह भाकियू या राकेश टिकैत को नहीं बल्कि पूरे जाट समुदाय को सीधी चुनौती है।

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर कूच करने से किसानों को रोकना पड़ा

मुजफ्फरनगर की किसान पंचायत का समय शुक्रवार, सुबह 11 बजे का था, लेकिन पंचायत तीन घंटे देरी से शुरू हुई। भीड़ में मौजूद किसान इस फैसले के इंतजार में थे कि पंचायत में दिल्ली कूच का फैसला होगा, लेकिन भाकियू प्रमुख नरेश टिकैत ने संयम दिखाया। उन्होंने कहा, 'गाजीपुर में पहले ही बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंच चुके हैं। ऐसे में अभी किसान घर जाएं और जरूरत पड़ने पर बारी-बारी से दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर आते-जाते रहे। कुछ किसानों के बीच दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर भी चर्चा थी। नरेश टिकैत ने कहा, 'हमारे लोगों ने हिंसा नहीं की। जांच होनी चाहिए। हम अनुशासित लोग हैं और देश को शर्मिंदा करने की सोच भी नहीं सकते हैं।'

भाकियू के साथ रालोद को भी मिल सकती है ताकत

नरेश टिकैत जाटों की बालियान खाप के चौधरी भी हैं। इसलिए पंचायत में इस खाप के किसान बड़ी तादाद में थे।
महापंचायत किसानों की बुलाई गई थी, लेकिन इसमें समाजवादी पार्टी, कांग्रेस और राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के नेता भी नजर आए। भीड़ का 90 फीसद हिस्सा जाट बिरादरी से था और वह नेताओं के बजाय सिर्फ यह सुनना चाहता था कि नरेश टिकैत क्या कहते हैं। हालांकि, रालोद नेता जयंत चौधरी जब मंच पर आए तो किसानों में थोड़ा उत्साह आया। जयंत ने मंच से कहा कि वह राकेश टिकैत से गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर मिलकर यहां पहुंचे हैं। जयंत को लेकर किसानों में यह चर्चा थी कि वह चौधरी चरण सिंह के सियासी वारिस हैं। इसी बीच नरेश टिकैत ने यह कहकर किसानों के जख्मों पर मरहम रख दिया, 'हमसे बहुत बड़ी गलती हुई, हमें चौधरी अजित सिंह (जयंत के पिता) को नहीं हराना चाहिए था।' मंच से वक्ताओं ने इशारा किया कि अगर रालोद और अजित की सियासत 2014 से पहले वाली होती तो केंद्र सरकार इस तरह के किसान कानून लाने की कोशिश भी नहीं कर सकती थी।

पुलिस को डर था कि कहीं थानों पर कब्जा न हो जाए

भीड़ में किनारे बैसाखी के सहारे खड़े बहादुरपुर के 68 वर्षीय किसान सुरेश पाल सिंह एकाएक चीखकर कहने लगे, 'सरकार तक यह बात पहुंचा दो कि किसी किसान से बदसलूकी न करे, वरना ये किसान सरकार गिराना भी जानते हैं।' जब भी मंच पर बोल रहे वक्ता सरकार के विरोध की बात करते, भीड़ में बैठे किसान खड़े होकर रणसिंघे बजाकर उसका समर्थन करते तो मैदान के बाहर खड़े अफसरों के चेहरे का रंग बदलने लगता था। मुजफ्फरनगर के तीन थानों में तालाबंदी की गई थी। बाजार बंद थे। कई थानों को भारी बैरिकेडिंग्स से कवर किया गया था।

राकेश टिकैत के आंसुओं ने बदला माहौल

दिल्ली के मॉडल टाउन से आए मुकेश कुमार चहल साथियों को बता रहे थे कि वह राकेश टिकैत के आंसू देखकर रात भर नहीं सोए और सुबह 5 बजे यहां आने के लिए घर से निकल गए थे। जब उनसे हमने पूछा कि दिल्ली के कुछ स्थानीय लोग बॉर्डर पर किसानों का विरोध क्यों कर रहे हैं तो उन्होंने कहा, 'वे एक पार्टी विशेष के लोग हैं, दिल्ली का आम आदमी तो आंदोलन स्थल पर सेल्फी लेने आ रहा है।' किसान सुखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार गाजीपुर बॉर्डर को आंदोलन की सबसे कमजोर कड़ी समझ रही थी, लेकिन राकेश टिकैत के आंसुओं ने उसे अब आंदोलन की सबसे मजबूत कड़ी बना दिया है।

दिल्ली से 125 किमी दूर मुजफ्फरनगर के जीआईसी मैदान में भाकियू की महापंचायत में भीड़ का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा।
जाट समुदाय के ज्यादातर खाप चौधरी मौजूद रहे

नरेश टिकैत जाटों की बालियान खाप के चौधरी भी हैं। इसलिए पंचायत में इस खाप के किसान बड़ी तादाद में थे, लेकिन भाजपा के स्थानीय सांसद संजीव बालियान को लेकर बिरादरी के किसानों के तेवर काफी तीखे नजर आ रहे थे। मंच पर जाटों की अन्य खापों के चौधरी भी थे। देशखाप चौधरी सुरेंद्र सिंह ने यहां तक कह डाला कि राकेश टिकैत की आंखों में आया पानी सड़कों पर सैलाब बनकर बहेगा और गाजीपुर जाकर रुकेगा। जाट समाज में खाप या सर्वखाप एक सामाजिक प्रशासन की पद्धति है जो राजस्थान, हरियाणा, पंजाब एवं पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में पुराने जमाने से प्रचलित है।

17 लोकसभा सीटों पर जाटों का प्रभाव

परंपरागत तौर पर जाटों को चौधरी अजित सिंह का वोटर माना जाता था, लेकिन मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों के बाद 2014 और 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जाट बीजेपी की तरफ मुड़ गए। इसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि जाटों की सियासत करने वाले चौधरी चरण सिंह के बेटे अजित सिंह की पार्टी राष्ट्रीय लोकदल जीरो पर पहुंच गई, लेकिन अब जैसा माहौल है, वह बीजेपी को चिंतित कर सकता है। भीड़ का मूड भांपकर नरेश टिकैत ने महापंचायत में कहा भी कि अब हमें बीजेपी वालों से होशियार रहना है। यूपी में अगले साल विधानसभा चुनाव हैं और वेस्ट यूपी में जाट वोट खासा महत्व रखता है।

यूपी में जाटों की आबादी 6 से 8% है, जबकि पश्चिमी यूपी में वो 17% से ज्यादा हैं। कैराना, मुजफ्फरनगर, मेरठ, बागपत, बिजनौर, गाजियाबाद, गौतमबुद्धनगर, मुरादाबाद, संभल, अमरोहा, बुलंदशहर, हाथरस, अलीगढ़, नगीना, फतेहपुर सीकरी और फिरोजाबाद वेस्ट यूपी की ऐसी 17 लोकसभा सीटें हैं , जहां जाट वोट बैंक चुनावी नतीजों पर सीधा असर डालता है। राज्य की 120 विधानसभा सीटें ऐसी हैं, जहां जाट वोट बैंक असर रखता है। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर गुरुवार को हुए हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामे के बाद जाट समाज में यह संदेश गया कि भाकियू नहीं, बल्कि जाट समुदाय को सीधी चुनौती दी जा रही है।

