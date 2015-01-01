पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Mood In The City Was Disturbed, Came To The Village And Started Lemon Cultivation, Earning Rs 6 Lakh Annually.

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी की नौकरी छोड़, गांव में नींबू की खेती शुरू की, सालाना 6 लाख रु हो रही है कमाई

रायबरेली21 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रवि श्रीवास्तव
आनंद कहते हैं कि जब 2016 में नौकरी छोड़कर घर आ गया तो बीवी और बच्चों ने सपोर्ट किया, लेकिन मां नाराज हो गईं।
  • रायबरेली के रहने वाले आनंद पिछले 13 साल से नौकरी कर रहे थे, पटना, पंजाब, राजस्थान और हरियाणा में उन्होंने काम किया
  • गांव लौटने के बाद आनंद ने धान और गेहूं की खेती शुरू की, लेकिन मुनाफा नहीं हुआ, फिर रिसर्च के बाद नींबू लगाया

रायबरेली से 20 किमी दूर कचनावां गांव में घुसते ही नींबू की खुशबू आपका मन मोह लेगी। कच्ची पगडंडियों से होते हुए जब आप खेतों में पहुंचेंगे तो सामने आपको लहलहाता हुआ नींबू का बाग मिलेगा। यहां कभी पैंट-शर्ट में तो कभी धोती-कुर्ते में आनंद मिश्रा आपको काम करते दिख जाएंगे। वो मल्टी नेशनल कंपनी में लाखों की नौकरी छोड़कर गांव में ही खेती कर रहे हैं। इससे सालाना 6 लाख रु. कमा रहे हैं।

आनंद बताते हैं कि BBA के बाद 2002 में मेरी जॉब एक प्लास्टिक फर्नीचर कंपनी में लगी। पहली पोस्टिंग नोएडा में रही। फिर बतौर आउटसोर्सिंग हेड पटना, पंजाब, राजस्थान और हरियाणा में रहा। अच्छी सैलरी, बड़ा घर, गाड़ी और जीवन में वह सब कुछ था, जिससे जिंदगी आसान हो जाती है, लेकिन जब भी त्योहार या छुट्टियों में घर आता, मेरा मन यहीं रम जाता। भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी से मन उचाट हो गया था। इसलिए 2016 में नौकरी छोड़कर घर आ गया। बीवी और बच्चों ने मुझे सपोर्ट किया, लेकिन मां नाराज हो गईं।

दो साल जमा किए पैसों से घर का खर्च चलाया

आनंद बताते हैं कि पहले मैंने अपने एक हेक्टेयर खेत में गेहूं और धान पर हाथ आजमाया, लेकिन कुछ खास नहीं हुआ। ऊपर से घाटा भी सहना पड़ा। फिर मैंने रिसर्च करने की सोची। नौकरी छूट गयी थी, लेकिन घर भी चलाना था। बच्चे पढ़ई कर रहे थे। इसलिए 13 साल की नौकरी में जो थोड़े बहुत पैसे बचाए थे, एफडी बनवाई थी, वह सब तोड़ना शुरू की ताकि घर का खर्च आराम से चल सके।

रिसर्च के लिए मैंने इलाहाबाद में अमरूद का बाग देखा, फतेहपुर में केले की खेती देखी, बाराबंकी में मेंथा देखा और फिर पद्मश्री राम सरन वर्मा के पास बाराबंकी गया। जहां वह केले की खेती करते हैं, लेकिन मुझे समझ नहीं आया, क्योंकि चाहे अमरूद हो, केला हो या मेंथा, इन सबकी खेती में यूपी में कॉम्पटीशन बहुत है। फिर मैंने मंडियों के चक्कर लगाए।

रायबरेली, लखनऊ, बाराबंकी और तमाम जगह गया। बस एक बात समझ आई कि नींबू बाहर से आता है और उसका दाम लगभग हमेशा ही एक सा रहता है और डिमांड बनी रहती है। मैंने पता लगाया कि नींबू का 90% माल कलकत्ता या नासिक से आता है। मैंने मंडियों में आढ़तियों से बात की अगर नींबू यहीं मिल जाए तो लेंगे। इस पर व्यापारी तैयार हो गए।

2018 में 80 हजार तो 2019 में 3 लाख कमाए

आनंद बताते हैं कि नींबू की फसल में 2 साल तक बहुत मुनाफा नहीं होता है, लेकिन जब आप देख-भाल करते रहते हैं तो तीन साल पर आपको मुनाफा मिलना शुरू हो जाता है और हर साल मुनाफा लगभग दुगुना होता है। इसी तरह पहले साल 2018 में मुझे लगभग 80 हजार मिले और 2019 में लगभग 3 लाख कमाए। अब 2020 में यह आमदनी 5 से 6 लाख पहुंच गई है। 2021 में 10 लाख तक कमाई हो जाएगी। अब तो गाड़ियां सीधे खेतों में आ जाती हैं।

आनंद कहते हैं कि जब मैंने शुरुआत की तो लोग मजाक उड़ाते थे। कहते थे कि अच्छी-खासी जिंदगी को तिलांजलि देकर चला आया। कृषि विभाग के लोग भी शुरुआत में मेरी बातों को बहुत हलके में लेते थे, लेकिन अब उसी विभाग के कृषि वैज्ञानिक मेरे खेतों पर आते हैं और टिप्स देकर जाते हैं।

दूर-दूर से लोग नींबू की खेती की बारीकियां सीखने आते हैं। दरअसल, मेरा मकसद किसानों की मदद करना है। थोड़ा सा बदलाव कर किसान अपनी खेती को बेहतर कर सकता है। मैं सोशल मीडिया के जरिए भी खेती के बारे में बताता रहता हूं। लोग फोन पर भी बात करते हैं।

अब विदेशों में भेजेंगे नींबू

आनंद बताते हैं कि जल्द ही यूपी से नींबू विदेशों में भी जाएंगे। वो उत्तरप्रदेश कृषि निर्यात नीति समिति लखनऊ मंडल के सदस्य हैं। अब इसका फायदा वह यूपी के किसानों को देना चाहते हैं। आनंद कहते हैं कि पिछले 3 साल में कई लोगों ने नींबू की बागवानी शुरू की है, लेकिन अभी भी हम यूपी की डिमांड नहीं पूरी कर पा रहे हैं। इस क्षेत्र में आने से किसान इसलिए डर रहा है, क्योंकि उसको बागवानी का कृषि बीमा नहीं मिलता है। अगर सरकार कृषि बीमा देना शुरू करे तो किसान को फायदा होगा और लोग ज्यादा तेजी से इस ओर मुड़ेंगे।

