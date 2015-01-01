पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • This Year, Pakistan Has Violated Ceasefire 4100 Times, 300 Terrorists Launch Pads In Infiltration

सर्दी में सेना के लिए चुनौतियां:कश्मीर में बर्फबारी से बंद हुए पास, पुंछ-राजौरी पाकिस्तान के टारगेट पर, 300 आतंकी घुसपैठ की फिराक में

जम्मूएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: दीपक खजूरिया
सर्दियों के मौसम में जिस जगह बर्फ कम होती है, वहां से आतंकियों को घुसपैठ कराने की कोशिश की जाती है।
  • इस साल पाकिस्तान की तरफ से 4100 से ज्यादा बार सीजफायर का उल्लंघन हो चुका है
  • पाकिस्तान की तरफ से इस साल 3 बार घुसपैठ हुई, तीनों बार सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को मार गिराया

जम्मू कश्मीर में जैसे ही सर्दी शुरू होती है, वैसे ही लाइन आफ कंट्रोल (LOC) पर सेना के लिए चुनौतियां बढ़ जाती हैं। यह चैलेंज होता है पाकिस्तान की तरफ से होने वाली इनफिल्ट्रेशन बिड्स का, यानी सीजफायर तोड़कर उसकी आड़ में आतंकियों की घुसपैठ करवाने का प्रयास। लेकिन, भारतीय सेना इस साल लगातार बढ़ रहे आतंकी घुसपैठ की कोशिशों को रोकने के लिए मल्टी टियर सिक्योरिटी सेट अप के साथ तैयार है।

नवम्बर 2003 में भारत और पाकिस्तान की सरकारों ने LOC पर सीजफायर एग्रीमेंट किया था। जिसके मुताबिक दोनों देशों की सेनाएं एक दूसरे पर गोलीबारी नहीं करेंगी। तीन साल तक यानी 2006 तक दोनों तरफ से इस सीजफायर को माना गया। लेकिन, उसके बाद से पाकिस्तान ने लगातार सीजफायर का उलंघन किया। जिसकी आड़ में LOC के करीब बनाये गए आतंकी लॉन्चपैड्स से घुसपैठ की न सिर्फ कोशिशें हुईं, बल्कि पाकिस्तानी सेना ने घुसपैठ करवाने में मदद भी की।

सीजफायर तोड़ने के मामले में पाकिस्तान ने 2020 में पिछले 17 साल के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। इस साल पाकिस्तान की तरफ से 4100 से ज्यादा बार सीजफायर तोड़ा जा चुका है। नवम्बर में 128 बार, जबकि अक्टूबर में 394 बार सीजफायर का उलंघन हुआ। 2019 में 3233 बार सीजफायर उलंघन हुआ था। 2015 में 405 बार और उससे पहले 2014 में 583 बार सीजफायर तोड़ा गया।

आतंकी घुसपैठ की कोशिश

भारतीय सेना इस साल लगातार बढ़ रही आतंकी घुसपैठ की कोशिशों को रोकने के लिए मल्टी टियर सिक्योरिटी सेट अप के साथ तैयार है।
सेना के आधिकारिक सूत्र बताते हैं कि सीजफायर तोड़ने का अधिकतर मकसद आतंकी घुसपैठ करवाना ही होता है। पाकिस्तानी सेना वहीं से सीजफायर तोड़ती है, जहां से घुसपैठ की कोशिश हो सके। कई बार उनकी स्ट्रेटेजी में कुछ बदलाव रहता है, जैसे किसी और इलाके में सीजफायर तोड़ा जाए और भारतीय सेना को एंगेज करके किसी दूसरी जगह से घुसपैठ की कोशिश हो। पाकिस्तान के साथ भारत की कुल 3323 किलोमीटर सीमा है। जिसमें 221 किलोमीटर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा और 740 किलोमीटर LOC है |

भारतीय सेना के ऑफिसर्स जो जम्मू कश्मीर में तैनात हैं, वे भी मानते हैं कि LOC से सबसे अधिक घुसपैठ की कोशिश होती है। पहाड़ी इलाका होने से आतंकियों को रास्ते (पास) मिल जाते हैं और LOC कहीं से ऊंची-नीची होने के चलते छिपना या छिपकर निकलना आसान होता है। लेकिन, भारतीय सेना ने अब बहुत हाई सर्विलांस गैजेट लगा दिए हैं और मल्टी टियर सिक्योरिटी ग्रिड भी। जिससे घुसपैठ रोकी जा सकती है और अगर कोई आतंकी LOC से घुसपैठ करता भी है, तो पकड़ा या मारा जाता है।

सर्दियां चुनौती, पुंछ- राजौरी संवेदनशील

सर्दी का मौसम LOC पर तैनात सेना के लिए बड़ी चुनौती रहता है। खासतौर से जम्मू में घुसपैठ की कोशिशें बढ़ जाती हैं। कश्मीर के उरी और कुपवाड़ा इलाकों में LOC पर बर्फबारी होने से पास बंद हो जाते हैं। लेकिन, जम्मू के पुंछ और राजौरी में सर्दी का मौसम सेना के लिए अलर्ट रहने का होता है।

सेना के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, 250-300 आतंकी लॉन्चपैड्स घुसपैठ के लिए तैयार हैं। ये आंकड़े बढ़ते या कम होते रहते हैं। लेकिन, खुफिया जानकारी के मुताबिक इतनी संख्या में आतंकियों को राजौरी और पुंछ जिलों के उस पार पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर में LOC के साथ लॉन्चपैड्स पर घुसपैठ के लिए तैयार रखा जाता है। ताकि, मौका मिलते ही घुसपैठ कराई जा सके।

पाकिस्तान ने बदले घुसपैठ के तरीके

जैसे-जैसे भारतीय सेना ने एलओसी पर मुस्तैदी बढ़ाई, पाकिस्तान ने भी घुसपैठ के तरीकों में बदलाव किया। ड्रोन द्वारा इलाके पर नजर रखी जाती है। कई बार आतंकियों को बिना हथियारों के भेजने की कोशिश होती है। ड्रोन से हथियार गिराने के मामले भी सामने आए हैं। पुंछ में कृष्णा घाटी और मेंढर जैसे इलाकों में बर्फ कम होती है तो यहां से सर्दी में घुसपैठ की कोशिश ज्यादा होती है। सौजियां और पुंछ से सीजफायर तोड़ा जाता है।

सेना की मल्टी टियर स्ट्रेटेजी

पिछले दो दशकों में भारतीय सेना को इनफिल्ट्रेशन रोकने में बहुत कामयाबी मिली है। इसका कारण है टेक्नोलॉजी और स्ट्रेटेजी में बदलाव। सेना के आधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार अब सेना UAV (अनमैन्ड एरियल व्हीकल) , सर्विलांस एंड टारगेट (सारटा) इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिस्टम और मॉडर्न हथियारों और दूसरे सर्विलांस गैजट का इस्तेमाल करती है। जिससे घुसपैठ रोकने में कामयाबी मिली है। इस साल तीन बार पाक की तरफ से घुसपैठ की गई। लेकिन, तीनों बार किसी नुकसान के बिना सेना और सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को मार गिराया।

पिछले दो दशकों में भारतीय सेना को इनफिल्ट्रेशन रोकने में बहुत कामयाबी मिली है। इसका कारण है टेक्नोलॉजी और स्ट्रेटेजी में बदलाव।
रक्षा मंत्रालय के पीआरओ लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल देवेंद्र आनंद के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान की तरफ से लगातार सीजफायर तोड़ने और घुसपैठ की कोशिशों में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। लेकिन, सेना भी पूरी तरह से तैयार है और हर गोली का मुहतोड़ जवाब दिया जा रहा है। हालांकि, पाकिस्तान भी घुसपैठ करवाने के नए हथकंडे अपना रहा है। लेकिन, सेना के पास अब नयी टेक्नोलॉजी है।

इस साल की घटनाएं

1 जुलाई 2020 : सेना ने एलओसी पार कर एक पाकिस्तानी आतंकी को मार गिराया।

9 अगस्त 2020 : पुंछ में एलओसी के करीब एक आतंकी को मार गिराया, दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए।

9 नवम्बर 2020 : इस बार कश्मीर के माछिल सेक्टर में तीन पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों को घुसपैठ के तुरंत बाद मार गिराया गया।

एलओसी से सटे गावों की जिंदगी पर असर

सेना का मानना है कि LOC से सटे गावों में पाकिस्तान के सीजफायर तोड़कर गोलीबारी करने का सीधा असर होता है। लोग दहशत में रहते हैं। लेकिन, अब पाकिस्तान को आतंकी घुसपैठ में स्थानीय लोगों की मदद नहीं मिलती। बल्कि, अब सेना की मदद स्थानीय लोग करते हैं। कई बार घुसपैठ की कोशिश स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से विफल हुई है।

