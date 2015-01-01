पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव स्टोरी:रात में एम्बुलेंस की कमी की वजह से पत्नी को वक्त पर इलाज नहीं मिला, शुरू कर दी फ्री ऑटो रिक्शा एम्बुलेंस

वडोदरा43 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रोहित चावड़ा
'18 जनवरी 2011 मे अचानक मेरी पत्नी की तबियत बिगड़ गई थी। उस समय मेरा ऑटो रिक्शा पंचर था। फिर मैं एक किलोमीटर तक पैदल भागता हुआ गया और किराए का रिक्शा लेकर पत्नी को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। आज मेरी पत्नी का हार्ट सिर्फ 35 प्रतिशत ही काम कर रहा है और उसे कई बीमारियां भी हैं। अगर, उस दिन समय पर इलाज हुआ होता तो आज यह हालत न होती। मैंने अपनी पत्नी की हालत देख मुफ्त ऑटो रिक्शा एम्बुलेंस की शुरुआत की।' ये कहना है ऑटो ड्राइवर अतुल भाई ठक्कर का। ये कहानी भी उन्हीं की है।

वडोदरा के अक्षर चौक इलाके में रहने वाले अतुल भाई पिछले 10 साल से 'मुफ्त ऑटो रिक्शा एम्बुलेंस' चला रहे हैं। वो रात 11 बजे से लेकर सुबह 5 बजे तक मरीजों को अस्पताल ले जाते हैं। अब तक 500 से ज्यादा मरीजों को समय पर अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनकी जान बचा चुके हैं।

वडोदरा के रहने वाले कंचनभाई पारेख बताते हैं कि एक दिन जब मेरी तबियत बहुत ज्यादा बिगड़ गई तो मेरी पत्नी ने अतुल भाई को फोन किया। वो तुरंत ही मेरे घर आए और मुझे ऑटो में बिठाकर अस्पताल ले गए। मेरा समय पर इलाज हुआ था। तब मेरा हार्निया का ऑपरेशन हुआ था।

अतुल ठक्कर 10 साल पहले वो वडोदरा के वाड़ी इलाके में रहते थे। 18 जनवरी 2011 को जब उनकी पत्नी प्रीति बेन ठक्कर की तबियत अचानक बिगड़ गई थी। उस दिन अतुल भाई का ऑटो पंक्चर था और एम्बुलेंस भी समय पर पहुंच सके, ऐसे हालात नहीं थे। तब अतुल भाई ऑटो को ढूंढने के लिए एक किमी दौड़े थे, तब जाकर एक ऑटो मिला था।

अतुल भाई कहते हैं कि 10 साल पहले एम्बुलेंस को लेकर जो अनुभव हुआ, उसी के बाद उन्होंने फ्री एम्बुलेंस ऑटो सर्विस शुरू की।
अतुल भाई कहते हैं कि 10 साल पहले एम्बुलेंस को लेकर जो अनुभव हुआ, उसी के बाद उन्होंने फ्री एम्बुलेंस ऑटो सर्विस शुरू की।

रिक्शा ड्राइवर के सामने गिड़गिड़ाकर अस्पताल जाने के लिए तैयार किया

अतुल भाई अपनी पत्नी को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिए रिक्शा ड्राइवर के सामने गिड़गिड़ाए थे। जिसके बाद वो रिक्शा ड्राइवर 100 रुपए किराए पर अस्पताल जाने के लिए राजी हुआ था। उस समय उनकी पत्नी को 3 दिन ICU में रहना पड़ा था।

अतुल भाई ठक्कर बताते हैं, ‘10 साल पहले मेरी बीबी को समय पर इलाज नहीं मिला था, लेकिन ईश्वर ने उसे बचा लिया था। मेरे मन में विचार आया कि मेरे पास ऑटो और रुपए होने के बावजूद भी मुझे इतनी सारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा था, तो जिसके पास रुपए और वाहन नहीं है, वो कितने परेशान होते होंगे। इसलिए मैंने मुफ्त ऑटो रिक्शा एम्बुलेंस शुरू करने की ठानी।

15 फरवरी 2011 को मैंने अपने जन्मदिन पर ये सर्विस शुरू की थी। लोग मुझे आधी रात को फोन करते है और में हमेशा सेवा के लिए तैयार रहता हूं। मैं स्कूल रिक्शा भी चलता हूं, लेकिन अभी ये काम कोरोना के चलते बंद है। फिर भी रात के समय पर एम्बुलेंस सर्विस जारी है। लॉकडाउन में और जनता कर्फ्यू के दिन भी मेरी एम्बुलेंस सर्विस जारी रही थी।'

अतुल भाई की पत्नी प्रीति बेन ठक्कर कहती हैं, ‘आधी रात को भी उन्हें किसी का फोन आए तो वो तुरंत ही मरीज को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिए तैयार हो जाते हैं। मुझे मेरे पति के सेवा कार्य पर गर्व है।'

