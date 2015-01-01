पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:सांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विकास कुमार
करण और अमृता सारे फूड प्रोडक्ट खुद तैयार करते हैं। दोनों का इरादा जल्दी ही बड़ा सेटअप तैयार कर अपना रेस्त्रां खोलने का है।
  • करण के किचन में रोज 8 किलो चावल, ढाई किलो राजमा, 2 किलो छोले, 3 किलो कढ़ी और 5 किलो रायता बनता है
  • करण कहते हैं कि हम सुबह 11 बजे यहां पहुंचते हैं और दोपहर 2 बजे तक हमारा सारा खाना खत्म हो जाता है

दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम के पास कार में फूड स्टाल लगाने वाले 35 साल के करण कुमार की कहानी में दुख, निराशा और इससे उबरने का ब्योरा है। करण और उनकी पत्नी अमृता दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम इलाके में एक गोल चक्कर के पास अपनी आल्टो गाड़ी में राजमा-चावल, कढ़ी-चावल और रायता बेच रहे हैं।

हर सुबह वो फरीदाबाद से खाना बनाकर लाते हैं। यहां आकर अपनी गाड़ी के बगल में एक पोस्टर चिपकाते हैं। गाड़ी का पिछला हिस्सा यूं खोलते हैं, जैसे वो अपने रेस्त्रां का शटर उठा रहे हैं। इसके बाद शुरू हो जाता है इनका व्यापार। करण कहते हैं, आज भगवान की कृपा से सब सही चल रहा है। अब तो नौकरी करुंगा ही नहीं। सब ठीक रहा तो अपना ही रेस्त्रां खोलेंगे हम।’

लॉकडाउन में छिनी नौकरी और घर

करण कहते हैं- मैं एक सांसद की गाड़ी चलता था। सरकारी नहीं, निजी। लॉकडाउन लगा तो अगले महीने ही उन्होंने मुझे नौकरी से निकाल दिया। जब मैं नौकरी कर रहा था तो उनके बंगले के सर्वेंट क्वार्टर में अपनी पत्नी के साथ रहता था। नौकरी गई तो घर भी छिन गया। हम दोनों खुले आसमान के नीचे आ गए। घर में जो भी सामान था, उसे एक गैरेज में रखवा दिया। हम वहां सामान रख सकते थे, लेकिन रह नहीं सकते थे।

कहीं काम नहीं मिला तो लगाया फूड स्टाल

करण और उनकी पत्नी दो महीने तक अल्टो कार में सोए और गुरुद्वारों में लंगर खा कर अपना पेट भरा। करण ने नई नौकरी के लिए खूब कोशिशें की। इधर-उधर फोन किया लेकिन लॉकडाउन की वजह से कहीं काम मिला नहीं। तब कार से ही फूड स्टाल लगाना शुरू किया

अभी करण और अमृता के यहां करीब 100 लोग रोज खाने के लिए आते हैं। दो-तीन घंटे में उनका सारा सामान बिक जाता है।

घर का सामान बेचकर शुरू किया काम

अपने इस सफर, इस सफर की मुश्किलों और अब मिल रही खुशियों के बारे में अमृता कुमार बताती हैं, “सब कुछ बहुत मुश्किल था। जब ये सब हुआ था, तो लगता था कि जीवन ही खत्म करना पड़ेगा। मेरे पति ने दूसरी नौकरी के लिए बहुत कोशिश की, लेकिन मिली नहीं। मैं उन्हें लगातार अपना काम शुरू करने के लिए मना रही थी और वो टाल रहे थे। उनकी परेशानी ये थी कि ये सब हम कैसे शुरू करेंगे? फिर हमने अपनी आलमारी बेच दी। उससे जो पैसा आया उसी से काम शुरू किया।”

अमृता की बड़ी-बड़ी आंखों में एक खास चमक है। चमक अपने जीवन को पटरी पर लाने की। चमक भविष्य के सुधर जाने की। लेकिन, क्या शुरुआत में भी वो चमक थी। अमृता बताती हैं, “नहीं। पहले दिन हमने तीन किलो चावल, आधा किलो राजमा और आधा किलो छोले बनाया था। बनाकर फरीदाबाद से निकले। कुछ देर आईटीओ पर रुके। बीच-बीच में और भी कई जगहों पर रुके। यहां आते-आते तीन बज गए थे। पूरा खाना ठंडा हो गया था और एक प्लेट भी नहीं बिका था। हमने सारा खाना यहां बैठे भिखारियों में बांट दिया और उदास मन से लौट गए। लेकिन, धीरे-धीरे इस जगह पर लोग आने लगे और अब सब अच्छा चल रहा है।”

करण और उनकी पत्नी अमृता मिलकर खाना तैयार करते हैं। दोनों का इरादा जल्द ही रेस्त्रां खोलने का है।

आज अमृता के किचन में रोज 8 किलो चावल, ढाई किलो राजमा, 2 किलो छोले, 3 किलो कढ़ी और 5 किलो रायता बनता है। वो सुबह 11 बजे यहां पहुंचते हैं और दोपहर 2 बजे तक सारा खाना खत्म हो जाता है। रोजाना करीब 100 लोग खाने आते हैं। हाफ प्लेट की कीमत 30 रु और फुल प्लेट की 50 रु है। इस तरह महीने में एक लाख रुपए तक की बिक्री हो जाती है। अमृता कहती हैं, “हमारे पास अभी छोटे-छोटे बर्तन है। उसमें इतना सारा खाना बनाने के लिए मुझे सुबह 3 बजे उठना पड़ता है। इससे ज्यादा उसमें बन नहीं पाता है। जल्दी ही हम लोग अपने किचन को बड़ा करेंगे। कई लोग बिना खाना खाए लौट जाते हैं और ये हमें सही नहीं लगता है। हम जल्दी ही एक सेटअप तैयार करेंगे।”

कुछ महीने पहले तक नौकरी से मिलने वाले मामूली तनख़्वाह पर निर्भर इस दंपती ने अब अपने व्यापार को ही आगे ले जाने का मन बनाया है। करण कहते हैं, “ जब वो समय निकाल लिया जिसमें लगता था कि आज नहीं तो कल हम दोनों को फांसी के फंदे से ही झूलना होगा। जब लगता था कि अब इस जीवन का कोई मतलब नहीं, तो अब क्या है? अब तो अपने ‘अच्छे दिन’ आए हैं। हम अपने ग्राहकों का शुक्रिया अदा करते हैं और आगे अपना ही रेस्त्रां खोलेंगे। कुछ भी हो जाए अब मैं किसी की नौकरी तो नहीं ही करूंगा।”

