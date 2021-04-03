पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुलारी देवी की कहानी, जिन्हें पद्मश्री मिला:दूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं

मधुबनी24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
ये दुलारी देवी हैं। कहती हैं, जब पता चला कि पद्मश्री मिल रहा है तो एक पल तो यकीन ही नहीं हुआ। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बिहार के मधुबनी जिले के छोटे से गांव रांटी में रहती हैं दुलारी देवी, इन्हें भारत सरकार ने पद्मश्री से सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की है
  • पिता कम उम्र में ही गुजर गए थे, मां ने मजदूरी करके पेट पाला, दुलारी देवी कभी स्कूल नहीं गईं, सालों तक दूसरों के घर में मजदूरी की

हाल ही में सरकार ने पद्म पुरस्कारों का ऐलान किया है। इस बार 7 हस्तियों को पद्म विभूषण, 10 को पद्मभूषण और 102 को पद्मश्री पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा। हम ये सम्मान पाने वालीं कुछ ऐसी हस्तियों की कहानी यहां बता रहे हैं, जो ये साबित करती हैं कि भले ही तमाम कठिनाइयां हों, लेकिन मन में कुछ करने का ठान लिया जाए तो सफलता मिलने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता। पहली कहानी पद्मश्री पाने वाली मधुबनी जिले की दुलारी देवी की, जिन्हें आज मधुबनी पेंटिंग के लिए देश-दुनिया में जाना जाता है।

कभी स्कूल नहीं गईं, मजदूरी कर पेट पाला

दुलारी देवी बचपन से ही मधुबनी पेंटिंग कर रही हैं। कभी स्कूल तक नहीं गईं। पेंटिंग करने का जुनून ऐसा था कि जब भी टाइम मिलता था, पेंटिंग करने लगती थीं।
बिहार के मधुबनी जिले में एक छोटा सा गांव है रांटी। यहीं रहती हैं 53 साल की दुलारी देवी। हमसे बात करते हुए बोलीं, 'पिताजी मछुआरे थे। कम उम्र में ही चल बसे। माताजी मजदूरी करके हमें पालने लगीं। बचपन से ही मैं, मेरी तीन बहनें और भाई मां के साथ काम पर जाने लगे। इसलिए स्कूल जाने का कभी मौका ही नहीं मिला।'

महज 12 साल की उम्र में दुलारी देवी की शादी हो गई थी। बेटी हुई तो 6 महीने बाद ही उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद ससुराल में अनबन हो गई और दुलारी देवी ससुराल छोड़कर अपने घर चली आईं। अब मुसीबत ये थी कि गुजर-बसर कैसे होगा। परिवार की हालत तो पहले से ही खराब थी।

महासुंदरी देवी ने देखा दुलारी का टैलेंट

दुलारी देवी कहती हैं, अब मैं ज्यादा से ज्यादा नौजवानों को यह कला सिखाना चाहती हूं।
फिर वे पड़ोस में ही रहने वाली महासुंदरी देवी के घर काम करने लगीं। महासुंदरी देवी मिथिला पेंटिंग करती थीं। सरकार ने साल 2011 में उन्हें पद्मश्री से भी सम्मानित किया था। दुलारी देवी कहती हैं, 'मैं महासुंदरी देवी के घर सब काम करती थी। जैसे, झाड़ू लगाना, बर्तन धोना, पोंछा लगाना, कपड़े धोना। बाहर से कोई सामान लाना हो या सफाई करना हो। जो भी आदेश होता था, वो काम करती थी।'

दुलारी देवी कहती हैं, 'जब मौका मिलता था मैं लकड़ी के कूचे से जमीन पर ही पेंटिंग बनाने लगती थी। लकीरें खींचने का बहुत शौक था। कभी किचन में काम करती रहती थी तो वहां भी पानी की लकीरें बनाने लगती थी। महासुंदरी देवी ने मुझे ऐसा करते देख लिया था। वो समझ गई थी कि मेरी पेंटिंग में रुचि है। उन्हीं के घर में रहते हुए मैं कर्पूरी देवी के संपर्क में आई, जो बहुत प्रसिद्ध मिथिला पेंटर रही हैं। मेरी रुचि को देखते हुए उन्होंने मुझे गाइड करना शुरू कर दिया। बाद में वो मेरी मां जैसी बन गईं।'

पेंटिंग का ऐसा जुनून था कि जब मौका मिलता, यही करने लगतीं

दुलारी देवी ने जीवन चलाने के लिए 25 साल तक मजदूरी की, लेकिन पेंटिंग के जुनून को कभी खत्म नहीं होने दिया।
उसी समय सरकार ने मधुबनी पेंटिंग की वर्कशॉप ऑर्गनाइज की थी, उसमें मिली ट्रेनिंग में कई बारीकियां सीखने को मिलीं। पेंटिंग बनाने का जुनून इस कदर छाया था कि, जब भी वक्त मिलता था, इसी काम में जुट जातीं थीं। कभी अलसुबह से पेंटिंग बनाने लगती थीं तो कभी काम निपटाकर देर रात तक यही चलते रहता था। दुलारी देवी मधुबनी पेंटिंग की 'कचनी', 'भरनी' फॉर्म को बनाने में पारंगत हैं।

हालांकि, वे व्यक्तिगत तौर पर 'भरनी' स्टाइल में पेंटिंग करना ज्यादा पसंद करती हैं। कहती हैं, 'बचपन से ही मेरी जिंदगी में बहुत अंधेरा रहा, इसलिए मुझे रंग खूब भाते हैं।' उनकी देश-विदेश में कई बुक्स पब्लिश हो चुकी हैं। बिहार सरकार राज्य सम्मान से नवाज चुकी है। कहती हैं, 'पद्मश्री की सूचना मुझे गृह मंत्रालय से आए फोन से हुई।'

उन्होंने पूछा कि,'मबुधनी पेंटिंग वाली दुलारी देवी बात कर रही हैं...आपको पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया जाएगा...मार्च में अवॉर्ड मिलेगा।' कहती हैं, ये सुनकर आंखें भर आईं। दुलारी देवी हजारों स्टूडेंट्स को मधुबनी पेंटिंग सिखा चुकी हैं। कहती हैं, 'अवॉर्ड मिलने से नए बच्चे भी मधबुनी पेंटिंग को लेकर इंस्पायर होंगे और इसमें दिल लगाकर काम करेंगे।' दुलारी अब अपने भतीजे राजेश मुखिया के साथ रहती हैं और बच्चों को पेंटिंग सिखाती हैं।

