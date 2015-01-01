पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां वैष्णोदेवी के कटरा से रिपोर्ट:पहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए

कटराएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
कटरा में जिन सड़कों पर पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां अभी ऐसी वीरानी छाई है।
  • श्राइन बोर्ड ने हर रोज 15 हजार यात्रियों को दर्शन की परमिशन दी, लेकिन पहुंच रहे ढाई सौ से तीन सौ यात्री ही
  • पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के चलते ट्रेनें नहीं पहुंच पा रहीं कटरा, इंटर स्टेट बस सर्विस बंद होने से भी लगा झटका

मक्खन सिंह पिछले बीस सालों से कटरा में कांच की चूड़ियां बेच रहे हैं। बस स्टैंड के पास ही खड़े होते थे और वहीं पूरा माल बिक जाता था। दिनभर में तीन सौ से चार सौ रुपए की कमाई उनके लिए सामान्य बात थी। लेकिन अब उनकी जिंदगी पूरी तरह से बदल गई है। पहले जहां खड़े-खड़े पूरा माल बिक जाता था तो वहीं अब दिनभर घूमने के बाद भी पचास से सौ रुपए की बचत बमुश्किल हो पा रही है।

कटरा गिने-चुने यात्री ही पहुंच रहे हैं इसलिए मक्खन चूड़ियां बेचने आसपास के गांव में जाते हैं। कहते हैं, बीस सालों में ऐसे दिन कभी नहीं देखे। मार्च में लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद से ही ये सिलसिला चल रहा है। अब लॉकडाउन तो हट गया लेकिन यात्रियों का आना शुरू नहीं हुआ, जिससे कटरा बंद ही है।

मक्खन सिंह की कहानी सिर्फ एक बानगी है। मां वैष्णोदेवी के कटरा में अभी फाइव स्टार होटल से लेकर रेहड़ी, पटरी लगाने वाले छोटे कारोबारी तक सब परेशान हैं। कटरा की 95% इकोनॉमी टूरिस्ट से चलती है। कोरोना काल के पहले यहां हर रोज 30 से 40 हजार यात्रियों का पहुंचना सामान्य बात थी। अप्रैल से जुलाई के बीच तो पीक सीजन होता था तब एक दिन में यात्रियों की संख्या 60 हजार तक पहुंच जाती थी।

ऐसी ही भीड़ नवरात्रि में भी होती थी, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना ने सब बर्बाद कर दिया। पिछले तीन महीने में मां के दरबार में महज 92 हजार यात्रियों ने ही दर्शन किए हैं। कोरोना के पहले इतने यात्री तीन से चार दिन में दर्शन किया करते थे। यहां कई फेरीवाले अब शनि मांगने लगे हैं, क्योंकि उनके पास पेट पालने के लिए दूसरा कोई ऑप्शन नहीं बचा है। कुछ पेंटिंग का काम करने लगे। कोई मजदूरी पर जाता है तो कोई गांव चला गया।

कटरा में दुकानें इस तरह सूनी पड़ी हैं। स्थानीय लोग भी खरीदी इसलिए नहीं कर रहे क्योंकि उनकी कमाई बंद है।
हर रोज एक लाख लोग कटरा में रहते थे
कटरा की रजिस्टर्ड पॉपुलेशन दस हजार है। 30 से 40 हजार यात्री यहां रोज आते थे। बीस हजार घोड़े-पिट्ठू वाले थे। बाकी लोग वो थे जो इधर-इधर काम कर रहे थे या अपना बिजनेस कर रहे थे। इस तरह कटरा में हर रोज एक लाख लोग रहते थे। अब यात्रियों के न होने से होटल-रेस्टोरेंट सब बंद पड़े हैं। जो खुले हैं, उनके मालिक ही सब काम कर रहे हैं, वर्कर्स को छुट्टी दे दी गई है।

घोड़े-पिट्ठू वाले भी दिहाड़ी करने आसपास के गांवों में चले गए हैं। कटरा के ज्वेलरी व्यापारी अमित हीरा कहते हैं कि पंजाब के किसान आंदोलन ने कटरा के बिजनेस की कमर तोड़ दी। उनके आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेनें बंद हैं। जिसके चलते मप्र, उप्र, राजस्थान, छत्तसीगढ़ जैसे राज्यों से लोग दर्शन के लिए आ ही नहीं पा रहे।

अभी सिर्फ सक्षम लोग ही दर्शन के लिए आ रहे हैं, जिनके पास खुद का वाहन है। इनकी संख्या बेहद कम हैं। नवंबर में भाईदूज के टाइम हर साल महाराष्ट्र से भी यात्रा आती थी, लेकिन इस बार वो लोग भी नहीं आए। इस कारण कटरा की इकोनॉमी की कमर पूरी तरह से टूट गई।

ड्रायफ्रूट्स वालों को करोड़ों रु. का नुकसान
जम्मू के ड्रायफ्रूट्स पूरे देश में फेमस हैं। कटरा में जो लोग मां के दर्शन के लिए पहुंचते हैं, वो ड्रायफ्रूट्स जरूर खरीदते हैं। मार्च के पहले ही यहां स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने बड़ी मात्रा में ड्रायफ्रूट्स खरीद लिए थे। लॉकडाउन लगा तो उन्होंने माल कोल्ड स्टोरेज में रखवा दिया। फिर यात्रा दोबारा शुरू हुई तो वहां से माल ले आए। लेकिन अभी तक यात्रियों की भीड़ नहीं उमड़ी। जिस कारण ड्रायफ्रूट्स बिजनेस को करोड़ों रुपए का नुकसान हो गया।

बहुत सारा माल दुकानों में रखे-रखे ही सड़ गया। कटरा के स्थानीय पत्रकार और होटल व्यवसायी सुशील शर्मा कहते हैं कि ट्रेनें बंद हैं। इंटर स्टेट बसें बंद हैं। लखनपुर बॉर्डर पर यात्रियों को प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में कटरा की अर्थव्यवस्था कैसे पटरी पर आएगी।

यूपी, बिहार के जो लोग यहां काम करके पेट पाल रहे थे वो सब अपने गांव में रोजगार के संकट से जूझ रहे हैं, कटरा उन्हें कोई बुला नहीं रहा क्योंकि यहां तो बस बंद ही है। रेहड़ी और फेरीवालों की भूखे मरने की नौबत आ गई है। अभी तक उन लोगों को जो मदद मिल रही थी, अब धीरे-धीरे वो भी बंद हो गई है।

ये कटरा के स्थानीय लोग हैं, जो चूड़ियां बेचने का काम करते थे लेकिन अभी इनके पास करने को कुछ नहीं।
35 से 40 घोड़े भूख से मर गए
कटरा में 35 से 40 घोड़े तो अब तक भूख से मर चुके हैं। एक घोड़े-खच्चर की डाइट पर एक दिन में 400 से 500 रुपए खर्च होते हैं। इन्हें चना और फल खिलाए जाते हैं। लेकिन, बीते आठ महीनों से मालिक अपने जानवरों को यह डाइट दे नहीं पाए, क्योंकि उनके तो खुद ही खाने-पीने के लाले पड़ गए थे। अप्रैल से जुलाई के बीच में ही 15 घोड़े-खच्चर मारे गए थे। लॉकडाउन में श्राइन बोर्ड ने इन लोगों की मदद की थी।

जानवरों के लिए डाइट भी दी, लेकिन वो पर्याप्त मात्रा में नहीं मिल पाई। घोड़ा-खच्चर एसोसिएशन के मेंबर सोहन चंद कहते हैं, घोड़े-खच्चर वालों का पूरा परिवार ही ट्रैक से कमाई करता है। इनके बच्चे माता रानी के सिक्के और पट्टी बेचते हैं। बुजुर्ग ट्रैक पर ढोल बजाते हैं। कुछ लोग पिट्टू का काम करते हैं। कुछ पालकी उठाते हैं।

यह एक पूरी कम्युनिटी है, जो ट्रैक पर ही निर्भर है। यात्रा बंद होने से ये सब सड़क पर हैं। कटरा के होटल व्यवसायी राकेश वजीर के मुताबिक, होटल और फूड एंड बेवरेज इंडस्ट्री को ही हर रोज चार से पांच करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है।

वीडियोऔर देखें

