  Villages In Bihar Who Are Forced To Drink The Poison Of Kosi River, Which Is Called Both 'witch' And 'mother'

कोसी के पेट में बसे गांवों की कहानी:वो गांव, जो ‘डायन’ और ‘मां’ दोनों कहलाने वाली कोसी का जहर पीने को मजबूर हैं

सहरसा, बिहारएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राहुल कोटियाल
  • 1953 से अब तक कोसी में आने वाली बाढ़ के चलते 5 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है
  • कोसी के अंदर बसे ये गांव अब छोटे टापू बन गए हैं, यहां पहुंचने के लिए बारहों महीने नाव ही सहारा है

पूरी दुनिया में शायद कोसी अकेली ऐसी नदी है, जिसे मां भी कहा जाता है और डायन भी। मां इसलिए कि ये लाखों लोगों को जीवन देती है और डायन इसलिए कि ये हर साल कई जिंदगियां लील भी लेती है। सरकारी आंकड़े ही बताते हैं कि 1953 से अब तक कोसी में आने वाली बाढ़ के चलते 5 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जानकार मानते हैं कि मौत का असल आंकड़ा सरकारी आंकड़ों से कहीं ज्यादा है।

तिब्बत से नेपाल होते हुए भारत में दाखिल होने वाली कोसी की कुल लंबाई करीब 730 किलोमीटर है। बिहार के सुपौल जिले से भारत में दाखिल होने वाली कोसी कटिहार जिले के कुरसेला में गंगा से मिल जाती है। इस यात्रा के दौरान कोसी सहरसा, सुपौल, मधेपुरा, किशनगंज, मधुबनी, दरभंगा, अररिया, खगड़िया और कटिहार के कई इलाकों को प्रभावित करती है।

इस इलाके के लाखों परिवारों के लिए कोसी वरदान भी है और अभिशाप भी। कोसी अपने साथ जो मिट्टी लेकर आती है, उसके चलते इस पूरे इलाके में जमीन बेहद उपजाऊ होती है, लेकिन बरसात में जब कोसी अपना विकराल रूप धरती है तो इस पूरे इलाके में तबाही मचा देती ही। यही कारण है कि कोसी को बिहार का अभिशाप या बिहार का शोक भी कहा जाता है।

सहरसा जिले का बीरगांव ऐसा ही एक गांव है, जो कोसी के पेट में बसा है।
सहरसा जिले का बीरगांव ऐसा ही एक गांव है, जो कोसी के पेट में बसा है।

कोसी में हर साल आने वाली बाढ़ से निपटने के लिए 1953-54 में कोसी प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत की गई थी। मकसद था कि कोसी के दोनों तरफ तटबंध बना दिए जाएं ताकि इसका पानी एक सीमित धारा में ही सिमटा रहे और इससे होने वाले नुकसान को रोका जा सके। माना जा रहा था कि तटबंध बन जाने से करीब 2.14 हेक्टेयर जमीन को बचाया जा सकेगा, लेकिन इसके उलट तटबंध बनने के बाद करीब चार लाख हेक्टेयर जमीन बर्बाद हो गई।

तटबंध बनने से इतना जरूर हुआ कि कोसी से प्रभावित होने वाला इलाका कुछ कम हो गया। नदी को बांध दिया गया लिहाजा पानी एक सीमित क्षेत्र के भीतर ही रोक दिया गया। ‘बाढ़ मुक्ति अभियान’ से जुड़े दिनेश मिश्रा कहते हैं कि पहले कोसी अपने प्राकृतिक बहाव में बाढ़ के समय दूर तक फैलती जरूर थी, लेकिन नुकसान कम करती थी। इसका पानी गांवों में आता था, लेकिन बहुत कम समय के लिए रुकता था।

तटबंध बन जाने से कोसी का पानी एक सीमित क्षेत्र में सिमट गया। लिहाजा, अब जब तटबंध टूटता है तो पानी भारी तबाही मचाता है। इसके साथ ही कोसी का सारा जहर अब उन गांवों को पीना पड़ रहा है, जो कोसी तटबंध के अंदर ही छूट गए हैं। ऐसे गांवों की संख्या 350 से भी अधिक है और इनमें लाखों लोग रहते हैं। तटबंध बनने से इसके बाहर के इलाके तो बाढ़ से सुरक्षित हो गए, लेकिन बांध के भीतर के ये तमाम गांव चक्की के दो पाटों में बीच फंस गए। सहरसा जिले का बीरगांव ऐसा ही एक गांव है, जो कोसी के पेट में बसा है।

इसी गांव के रहने वाले नागेश्वर यादव याद करते हैं, ‘पहले मुश्किल से 5-6 दिन के लिए कोसी का पानी गांव और खेत में आता था। हम लोग इसका इंतजार करते थे, क्योंकि पानी के साथ जो मिट्टी आती थी, उससे खेत भी अच्छे होते थे और उसका इस्तेमाल घरों में भी होता था।'

करीमुल्लाह और मुनर पासवान। करीमुल्लाह मानते हैं कि जदयू की सरकार को इस बार बदलना जरूरी है।
करीमुल्लाह और मुनर पासवान। करीमुल्लाह मानते हैं कि जदयू की सरकार को इस बार बदलना जरूरी है।

वो कहते हैं कि तटबंध बन जाने से अब पानी तीन-चार महीनों तक खड़ा रहता है। साल में 18-19 बार बाढ़ आती है। अब धान की अच्छी फसल भी नहीं होती, जबकि ये यहां की मुख्य फसल थी। घर की ऊंचाई भी हमें हर साल बढ़ानी पड़ती है, ताकि बाढ़ का पानी घर के भीतर न घुस सके।

कोसी के अंदर बसे ये तमाम गांव अब छोटे-छोटे टापू जैसे बन गए हैं। यहां पहुंचने के लिए बारहों महीने नांव का ही सहारा होता है। कुछ गांवों में सड़कें अगर बनती भी हैं तो एक बरसात में ही उजड़ जाती है। इन गांवों में न तो कोई अस्पताल हैं और न ही डॉक्टर। दरभंगा जिले के ऐसे ही एक गांव बरदीपुर के रहने वाले बाबुकांत झा कहते हैं, ‘इन गांवों की स्थिति ऐसी है कि अगर कोई मेडिकल इमरजेंसी होती है तो मरीज गांव में ही मर जाता है। नजदीक से नजदीक अस्पताल तक पहुंचने में भी कई घंटे लगते हैं।'

कोसी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत जब तटबंध बनाने की शुरुआत हुई तो तटबंध के अंदर छूट रहे गांवों के पुनर्वास की भी शुरुआत की गई थी, लेकिन इनके खेत तटबंध के भीतर ही छूट रहे थे। ऐसे में कोई भी गांव वाला आवंटित जमीनों पर जाकर नहीं बस सका।

बीरगांव के रहने वाले मुनर पासवान कहते हैं, ‘जहां जमीन मिली, वहां से रोज यहां आकर खेती करना संभव नहीं था। ऊपर से उन जमीनों पर आज भी दबंगों का कब्जा है। सिर्फ कागज पर ही आवंटन हमारे नाम हुआ है। हम अगर कभी अपनी उस जमीन पर जाते हैं तो दबंग लोग हमसे ही उसका पैसा मांगते हैं। इसलिए गांव के कोई भी लोग तटबंध से बाहर नहीं बस सके हैं।’ बीते सालों में इन गांवों की स्थिति सुधरने की जगह लगातार खराब ही हुई है।

ये श्याम नंदन पासवान हैं। इनका मानना है कि भाजपा को सत्ता में वापसी करनी चाहिए।
ये श्याम नंदन पासवान हैं। इनका मानना है कि भाजपा को सत्ता में वापसी करनी चाहिए।

दशकों से बाढ़ झेल रहे ये गांव वाले अब बाढ़ के साथ जीना सीख चुके हैं। बाढ़ के निपटने के तमाम इंतजाम ये लोग खुद ही करते हैं और इसके लिए सरकार पर निर्भर नहीं रहते। नीतीश सरकार के कार्यकाल के बारे में गांव वाले अलग-अलग राय रखते हैं।

राम नारायण कहते हैं, ‘इस सरकार में मुफ्त राशन भी मिल रहा है और जन-धन खातों में पैसा भी आ रहा है। मोदी जी के साथ मिलकर नीतीश सरकार का काम बेहतर ही रहा है।’ इसके ठीक उलट नारायण यादव कहते हैं, ‘इस सरकार में कुछ नहीं हुआ, बल्कि भ्रष्टाचार बहुत बहुत बढ़ गया। आज एक ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने के लिए 7 हजार रुपए घूस लगती है। लालू यादव की सरकार आम आदमी की सरकार थी, जबकि नीतीश सरकार अधिकारियों की सरकार है।’

इसी गांव के रहने वाले करीमुल्लाह मानते हैं कि जदयू की सरकार को इस बार बदलना जरूरी है। दूसरी तरफ श्याम नंदन पासवान मानते हैं कि भाजपा को सत्ता में वापसी करनी चाहिए। क्या लोगों की राय मुद्दों से ज्यादा जाति के आधार पर बनती है? यह सवाल करने पर राम नारायण मुस्कुराते हुए कहते हैं, ‘आप मूल बात पकड़ लिए सर। चुनाव में सब मुद्दे पीछे रह जाते हैं, वोट आखिर में जाति के नाम पर ही पड़ता है।’

