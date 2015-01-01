पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेना, धर्म और धर्मनिरपेक्षता:जहां MGM सिर्फ मीडियम मशीन गन नहीं, मंदिर-मस्जिद और गुरुद्वारा भी है

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: ले. जनरल (रिटा.) सतीश दुआ
  • सेना में धर्म का इस्तेमाल एक धर्म या इलाके के लोगों को एक साथ लाने या फिर एक ईश्वर से प्रेरणा लेने के लिए होता है
  • सेना की बटालियन भले धर्म-प्रांत पर आधारित हैं, पर सेना धर्मनिरपेक्ष है, वो सैनिकों को भारत माता से ही जोड़ते हैं

देश में इन दिनों त्यौहारों का मौसम है। नवरात्र में कई हिंदू व्रत रखते हैं। वैसे तो मैं व्रत नहीं रखता, लेकिन जब अपनी रेजिमेंट के जवानों के साथ पोस्टेड था तो चाहे नवरात्र हो या रमजान में व्रत और रोजे दोनों रखता था। मेरे या किसी भी आर्मी ऑफिसर के लिए उसके धर्म से ज्यादा जो अहम है, वो बतौर सैनिक उसकी ड्यूटी, उसकी जिम्मेदारी, अपने सैनिकों के साथ एकजुटता है। मैं जम्मू-कश्मीर लाइट इंफेंट्री रेजिमेंट से हूं। मेरी रेजिमेंट में हर धर्म के सैनिक हैं। और हम सब साथ रहते हैं, ट्रेनिंग लेते हैं, हंसते, खेलते और खुशी-खुशी मौत को गले लगा लेते हैं। ये मॉडल अपने आप में अद्भुत और अनुकरणीय है।

भारतीय सेना दुनिया की असाधारण सेना है, जिसकी लड़ाकू पैदल सेना की संरचना धर्म और धार्मिक मान्यताओं के आसपास हुई है, लेकिन सेना खुद में धर्मनिरपेक्षता और धार्मिक-सांप्रदायिक एकता का चमकता हुआ उदाहरण है। सेना में धर्म का इस्तेमाल एक धर्म या इलाके के लोगों को एक साथ लाने या फिर एक ईश्वर से प्रेरणा लेने के लिए होता है। सैनिक उसे भारत माता से जोड़कर देखता है। और भारतीय सैनिक देश के लिए अपना सबकुछ कुर्बान करने को राजी हो जाता है।

हमारी रेजिमेंट सैनिकों को एक उद्देश्य हासिल करने के लिए अलग-अलग बैटल क्राय यानी नारे और अलग-अलग मजहब से जोड़ती हैं। रेजिमेंट का बैटल क्राय भले, आयो गोरखाली, बद्री विशाल की जय या फिर भारत माता की जय हो। ये सभी सैनिकों के शौर्य और त्याग को भारत माता से ही जोड़ते हैं। यही वजह है कि धर्म और इलाकों के नाम पर लड़ाई की जगह सेना एक ऐसा स्ट्रक्चर है जो अलग-अलग धर्म और इलाकों को एकजुट करता है।

मेरी जैकलाई रेजिमेंट में जम्मू-कश्मीर से 50% मुसलमान हैं, 40% डोगरा, 10% सिक्ख और लद्दाख के कुछ बौद्ध भी। ये सैनिक मिट्टी के बेटे हैं। इन्हें लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल या फिर भीतरी इलाकों में आतंकवाद से लड़ने अपने ही घर वाले इलाके की रक्षा का मौका मिलता है।

ये जानना बेहद खूबसूरत है कि हमारी रेजिमेंट की हर यूनिट में एक MMG होता है। यहां MMG का मतलब मीडियम मशीन गन नहीं, बल्कि एक ही छत के नीचे मंदिर, मस्जिद और गुरुद्वारा है। हर रविवार सामुदायिक प्रार्थना होती हैं, जिसमें सभी सैनिक अपने धर्म से परे MMG जाते हैं।

वहां सभी धर्मों की एक के बाद एक प्रार्थना होती है। पंडित, मौलवी और ग्रंथी प्रार्थना करवाते हैं। त्योहारों के वक्त भी सभी साथ उत्सव मनाते हैं। दिवाली पर मुस्लिम सैनिक खुद खड़े होकर ड्यूटी लगवाते हैं ताकि हिंदू सैनिकों को दिवाली के लिए छुट्टी मिल सके। ईद पर या फिर रमजान में हिंदू और सिक्ख भी ऐसा ही करते हैं।

एक बेहद खूबसूरत वाकया है, तब जब मैं जैकलाई रेजिमेंट का कर्नल हुआ करता था, जो रेजिमेंट में सबसे ऊंचा पद है। LOC पर हमारी एक बटालियन तैनात थी। गुरपुरब आने को थी और उस बटालियन में ग्रंथी पोस्टेड नहीं था। ऑपरेशनल दिक्कतों के चलते ग्रंथी को वहां भेजना मुमकिन नहीं था। इसलिए वहां मौजूद मौलवी ने बटालियन में सिक्ख प्रार्थना और परंपराओं को पूरा करवाया। भारतीय सेना और हमारी रेजिमेंट की यही परंपरा है। काश यही भारत की भी हो।

बात सिर्फ प्रार्थना या त्यौहार की नहीं है। ये जिंदगियों में उतर चुकी है। हम खाते, जीते, लड़ते और फिर साथ ही दुश्मन का मुकाबला करते जान न्यौछावर कर जाते हैं। सेना के कंपनी के किचन यानी कुक हाउस में हलाल और झटका चिकन अलग-अलग पकाया जाता है, ताकि सबकी धार्मिक मान्यताओं का ख्याल रखा जा सके।

जम्मू कश्मीर में एलओसी पर जेकलाई बटालियन के एक ऑपरेशन का एक वाकया है कि वहां एक फॉरवर्ड पोस्ट पर संतरी राइफलमैन जोगिंदर सिंह ने कुछ संदेहास्पद मूवमेंट देखा। उसने कंपनी कमांडर मेजर विजयंत को अलर्ट किया, जिन्होंने अपने जवानों को घुसपैठ की कोशिश कर रहे आतंकियों को रोकने भेजा।

घुसपैठियों को नजदीक आने दिया गया, उन पर लगातार नजर रखी जा रही थी। जब आतंकी हमारे हथियारों की रेंज में आ गए हमारे सैनिकों ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। आतंकियों ने पेड़ के पीछे कवर लिया और गोली चलाने लगे, हैंड ग्रेनेड फेंकने लगे।

उनके भाग निकलने के रास्ते को रोकते हुए राइफलमैन राजपाल शर्मा को हाथ में एक गोली लग गई। मेजर विजयंत ने अपनी जान खतरे में डाली और गोलीबारी के बीच रेंगते हुए आगे बढ़ने लगे। लंबी चली गोलीबारी के बीच दो आतंकवादियों का खात्मा हुआ। ऑपरेशन अब आमने सामने की लड़ाई में बदल चुका था। बाकी दो आतंकी वहां से बच निकलने के लिए नीचे वाले रास्ते पर दौड़ने लगे। वो लगातार फायरिंग करते हुए ग्रेनेड फेंक रहे थे।

इसी बीच राइफलमैन विजय की गर्दन पर ग्रेनेड का स्प्लिंटर लग गया और भयानक ब्लीडिंग होने लगी। लांस नायक बदर हुसैन अपनी परवाह किए बिना दौड़े और गोलीबारी के बीच विजय को सुरक्षित बाहर निकालकर लाए। और बचे हुए दो आतंकियों को भी मार गिराया। इस ऑपरेशन के लिए मेजर विजयंत को कीर्ति चक्र, लांस नायक बदर हुसैन को शौर्य चक्र मिला।

लेकिन सेना में किसी का ध्यान इस पर नहीं गया कि जोगिंदर सिंह जो सिक्ख है, उसकी तत्परता के चलते ऑपरेशन सफल रहा। इस बात पर भी नहीं सोचा गया कि विजयंत या विजय या बदर हुसैन अलग-अलग धर्म से हैं। युद्ध के मैदान पर तो ऑफिसर और जवान के बीच भी भेद नहीं किया जाता। सभी सैनिक होते हैं, एक मातृभूमि के सैनिक, एक ईश्वर की औलादें। ऐसे ऑपरेशन जम्मू और कश्मीर में आम हैं। जिसमें सभी धर्म हिंदू, सिक्ख, मुस्लिम एक साथ लड़ते हैं।

इससे उलट जिस देश के लिए ये लड़ते हैं, वहां धर्म को लेकर ये ख्याल नहीं होते। यहां तो वोट भी धर्म के आधार पर होते हैं। मंदिर, मस्जिद और गुरुद्वारे ही जम्मू कश्मीर में कश्मीरियत की भावना को आगे बढ़ाते हैं। जीने का वो तरीका जिसे पूरा देश भारतीय सेना से सीख सकता है।

भारतीय सेना में हर जगह सर्वधर्म स्थल होते हैं, जहां सभी धर्म के लोग साथ प्रार्थना करते हैं। और इन्हीं सब भावनाओं के साथ जीते देशभक्त सैनिक तैयार होता है, जो किसी भी धर्म से ऊपर उठ चुका होता है। याद रहे कि सेना की बटालियन भले धर्म और प्रांत पर आधारित हैं, पर सेना फिर भी धर्मनिरपेक्ष है।

बॉर्डर मीटिंग में भारत के लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल के सामने चीन से मेजर जनरल आने पर देश में गुस्सा, लेकिन यह बात रैंक नहीं, रोल की है

