  • Where The Ambulance Is Not Reaching, The Village Vehicles Are Reaching The Hospital In A Few Minutes As Soon As The Call Is Made, So Far 105 Lives Have Been Saved.

दंतेवाड़ा से रिपोर्ट:नक्सली इलाकों में एम्बुलेंस नहीं पहुंचती, इसलिए वहां रहनेवालों की गाड़ियों को ही एम्बुलेंस बना दिया

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अंबु शर्मा
  • मरीजों को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने वाले वाहन मालिकों को प्रशासन की तरफ से किराया दिया जा रहा है
  • अभी 78 गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ है, इससे जुड़े वाहन मालिक अब तक 32 हजार रुपए कमा चुके हैं

दंतेवाड़ा का धुर नक्सल प्रभावित गदापाल की रहने वाली महिला रायबती की तबीयत खराब थी। उसे अस्पताल जाना था। एम्बुलेंस को कॉल किया, दंतेवाड़ा से 20 किमी की दूरी होने और रास्ता खराब होने के कारण पहुंचने में 30 मिनट का वक्त लगना निश्चित था। सरपंच को सूचना मिली। तुरंत गांव की ही रजिस्टर्ड गाड़ी के मालिक के पास कॉल किया। 5 मिनट के अंदर गाड़ी पहुंची और महिला को तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाकर इलाज कराया। वाहन मालिक को कर्मचारियों ने भाड़ा दिया।

मरीज की बीमारी की खबर मिलते ही गांव के ही वाहन मालिकों को बुलाया जाता है।
मरीज की बीमारी की खबर मिलते ही गांव के ही वाहन मालिकों को बुलाया जाता है।

धुर नक्सल प्रभावित दंतेवाड़ा के कई गांवों तक पहुंचने के लिए पक्की सड़क नहीं। गांवों में नेटवर्क भी नहीं। बीमार पड़ने पर मरीजों को खाट के सहारे ढोकर मीलों पैदल चलना गांव वालों की मजबूरी है। इसी तस्वीर को बदलने के लिए दंतेवाड़ा प्रशासन ने सुगम स्वास्थ्य दंतेवाड़ा योजना की शुरुआत की। गांवों की गाड़ियों को एम्बुलेंस का विकल्प बनाया। इसका अच्छा फायदा अब गांव वालों को मिलने लगा है। खास बात ये है कि मरीजों को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने वाले वाहन मालिकों को किराया प्रशासन दे रहा है, जो इनकी आय का अतिरिक्त जरिया बना है।

पहले अस्पताल पहुंचने में घंटों समय लगता था, वहीं अब मिनटों में यह काम हो रहा है। नीति आयोग भी इस पहल की तारीफ कर चुका है।
पहले अस्पताल पहुंचने में घंटों समय लगता था, वहीं अब मिनटों में यह काम हो रहा है। नीति आयोग भी इस पहल की तारीफ कर चुका है।

योजना शुरू होने के 3 महीने के अंदर इस सुविधा से 105 मरीज बिना समय गंवाए अस्पताल पहुंचाए गए हैं। वाहन मालिकों ने भी 32 हजार रुपए कमा लिए हैं। सबसे अच्छी बात ये है कि इस योजना से जुड़ने के लिए दंतेवाड़ा के सबसे करीबी गांव बालपेट, टेकनार से लेकर नक्सलियों के गढ़ मारजूम तक के वाहन मालिकों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लिया है। नीति आयोग भी इसकी तारीफ कर चुका है।

कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने बताया कि अब मरीज समय पर अस्पताल पहुंच रहे और गांव के युवाओं को भी कमाई का साधन मिला है। अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने की राशि बढ़ाई जाएगी। इस व्यवस्था को और और मजबूत किया जा रहा। नोडल अधिकारी अंकित सिंह कुशवाह ने बताया कि गर्भवती महिलाओं को भी इस योजना का अच्छा फायदा मिल रहा।

इस तरह से हो रहा संपर्क
गांव में उपलब्ध वाहन मालिकों से संपर्क पर उनकी गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया गया। अभी 78 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ है। उनके मोबाइल नंबर को गांव के ही सरपंच, सचिव, मितानिन, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं में बांट दिया गया। मरीज की बीमारी की खबर मिलते ही एम्बुलेंस में कॉल नहीं लगने या दूरी अधिक होने पर गांव के ही वाहन मालिकों से संपर्क कर बुलाया जा रहा।

दंतेवाड़ा की समस्याएं

  • गांवों व पारों की अस्पतालों से दूरी ज्यादा।
  • नक्सली इलाकों में एम्बुलेंस का जल्द पहुंचना मुश्किल।
  • जो गांव अस्पतालों से दूर हैं, वहां समय पर एम्बुलेंस नहीं पहुंचती।
  • किराए की गाड़ी के लिए हर ग्रामीण सक्षम नहीं।
  • गांवों तक पहुंचने सड़क, पुल, पुलिया, नेटवर्क नहीं होना भी एक बड़ी चुनौती है।
