बात बराबरी की:ये बात क्यों रॉकेट साइंस बनी है कि रेप औरत की गलती नहीं; औरत को देह मानना हम कब बंद करेंगे?

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • औरत का शरीर न हुआ, कोई अभेद्य किला हो गया, जिसमें तुम्हारे बाद कोई न पहुंच सकेगा, औरत पर भड़को, तब भी यही टोटका आजमाते हो
  • बलात्कार पीड़िता से शादी की सजा, मर्द के लिए सजा इसलिए है, क्योंकि मर्द को जूठी औरत से रिश्ता जोड़ना होगा, वो अब जूठन जो है

औरत के शरीर पर वार दुनिया का इकलौता जुर्म है, जिसमें सजा पीड़ित को मिलती है। केरल, जिसे पूरे देश में सबसे ज्यादा पढ़ा-लिखा और जहीन राज्य मानते हैं, वो भी इस मानसिकता से बरी नहीं। हाल ही में वहां के एक वरिष्ठ मंत्री ने औरतों पर विष वमन किया। मंत्री महोदय के मुताबिक, स्वाभिमानी औरत रेप के बाद अपनी जान दे देगी या किसी वजह से जान देते हुए उसका जिगरा कांप ही जाए तो दरियादिल मंत्री जी सुझाते हैं कि अगली बार वो रेप न होने दे। कुल मिलाकर, रेप न हुआ, ब्यूटी पार्लर में फेशियल छांटना हुआ। ना जी, पिछली बार जो पैक आपने लगाया था, वो नहीं जंचा। इस बार वो नहीं।

पुरुष जजों की पांत की पांत सजाए कोर्ट भी आए दिन आदिम युग की झांकी देती है। इसी साल मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने यौन उत्पीड़न के एक दोषी को सशर्त जमानत दी। शर्त के तहत मर्द को 11 हजार रुपए और मिठाइयां देकर औरत से राखी बंधवानी थी। मिठाई, पैसों और राखी के लेनदेन से मासूम जज ने पक्का कर लिया कि बलात्कार करने की कोशिश करने वाला मर्द आगे से उस औरत को बहन की नजर से देखे। भाई-बहन का प्यार बढ़ाने के लिए कोर्ट ने दोषी को पीड़िता के बच्चे को भी कोई कीमती तोहफा देने को कहा।

खुद से कहना होता है कि मर्द ने रेप किया, गलती तुम्हारी नहीं है, मर्द ने छेड़खानी की, मर्द ने गाली दी, हाथ उठाया, अपमानित किया, गलती तुम्हारी नहीं है

ये सजा तब भी फूलों का हार है। पंजाब-हरियाणा की खाप पंचायतें बहुतों बार रेपिस्ट को बलात्कार-पीड़िता से शादी की सजा देती हैं। गौर फरमाइए- शादी की सजा। सजा इसलिए कि मर्द को जूठी औरत से रिश्ता जोड़ना होगा। वो औरत, जिसे आपने ही किसी निवाले की तरह तोड़ा, वो अब जूठन है, और आपको नई थाली की बजाए उसी पुरानी थाली में खाना है।

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में भी एक मिलता-जुलता मामला आया। इसमें 14 साल की गैंगरेप पीड़िता, जो फुल-टर्म प्रेग्नेंट थी, खुद उसके पिता ने एक रेपिस्ट से शादी करने की गुहार लगाई। पिता की मांग ये भी थी कि चार बलात्कारियों में से जो उनकी जाति का है, उससे ही बिटिया का ब्याह रचाया जाए। कम से कम जाति का अहम तो बना रहे।

ओह! और वो हिंदी फिल्में हम कैसे भूल सकते हैं, जिसमें अपना बनाने के लिए हीरो हीरोइन से रेप का नाटक रचता है। बाद में लगभग झटकते हुए ही उसे दूर फेंकता है और हीरोइन इस मर्दानगी पर मिट-मिट जाती है। यहां भी प्यार करने वाला मर्द औरत के शरीर को जायदाद की तरह देखता है और खुद औरत ऐसे मर्द को प्रेमी मान पाती है।

इधर मनोविज्ञान के जनक सिगमंड फ्रायड की एक थ्योरी काफी चल निकली है। इसमें फ्रायड बताते हैं कि औरतों को अपने शरीर के रौंदे जाने पर एक किस्म का संतोष मिलता है। खासकर तब, जब कोई गैर मर्द ऐसा करे। यहां तक कि वे दिल ही दिल में अपने बलात्कार की कल्पना करती हैं। इसे फ्रायड ने रेप फैंटेसी नाम दिया। इतने बड़े मनोवैज्ञानिक ने कहा है तो यूं ही तो नहीं कहा होगा। लिहाजा, होड़ चल पड़ी। साबित किया जाने लगा कि औरतों को अनजान पुरुष की जबर्दस्ती की कल्पना सबसे ज्यादा उत्तेजित करती है।

कितनी अलग होती हैं रातें, औरतों के लिए और पुरुषों के लिए, रात मतलब अंधेरा और कैसे अलग हैं दोनों के लिए अंधेरों के मायने

अमेरिकन लेखिका नैंसी फ्राइडे की किताब माय सीक्रेट गार्डन इसी कल्पना की कहानी है, जिसकी नायिका अपने साथ चाकू की नोंक पर हुए रेप को याद करती है। मैक्सिको शहर में बेहद आधुनिक ढंग में रहती वो औरत रेप की इस कल्पना को ही अपना साथी बना लेती है।

अब जरा दिल्ली की निर्भया को याद करें। दिसंबर की उस ठंडी रात गैंगरेप की खबर ने कितने मर्दों को गर्मी दी होगी। छह वहशियों से अकेली लड़की निर्भया पर इतनी बर्बरता हुई कि उसकी अंतड़ियां तक विद्रोह कर बैठीं। इसपर एक तथाकथित संत ने दावा किया कि अगर लड़की लड़ने की बजाए लड़कों को भैया बोल देती तो उनका मन बदल जाता। वे न केवल रेप का इरादा टाल देते, बल्कि साबुत उसे घर तक छोड़ आते।

तुम्हारी बुद्धि की बलिहारी मर्दों! रोमन सैनिकों ने कछुए के कवच से प्रेरित होकर ढाल बनाई थी। वे चूक गए, उन मर्दों ने अपना इगो टटोला होता, तो कछुए से प्रेरणा लेने की जरूरत न पड़ती। कछुए की पीठ भी मर्द ईगो के आगे आटे की लोई जितनी नर्म लगेगी।

औरत पसंद आ जाए तो दिल जीतकर उसे अपना बनाने की बजाए सीधे शरीर जीत लेते हो। 'अब तुम मेरी हो।' औरत का शरीर न हुआ, कोई अभेद्य किला हो गया, जिसमें तुम्हारे बाद कोई न पहुंच सकेगा। औरत पर भड़को, तब भी यही टोटका आजमाते हो। औरत को रौंदते हुए तुम उसकी दुश्मनी, उसके तेवर भी रौंद रहे होते हो। 'अब ये मेरे सामने कभी सिर नहीं उठा सकेगी।' यहां तक कि मर्द-मर्द की भी आपस में ठन जाए तो औरत का शरीर लड़ाई का मैदान बन जाता है।

कितनी किताबें लिखी गईं। कितनी तो दुनिया देखी है हम सबने। फिर ये मामूली-सी बात क्यों रॉकेट साइंस बनी हुई है? रेप औरत की गलती नहीं? शरीर के कुछ अंगों से औरत की पहचान नहीं। उसे रौंदकर उसे पाया नहीं जा सकता। उसे जीता भी नहीं जा सकता। उसे सिर्फ अपनाया जाता है। ठीक वैसे ही जैसे औरतें पुरुषों को अपनाती हैं- बांहें फैलाते हुए तमाम खूबियों-खामियों समेत। यकीन जानिए, जिस रोज हम औरत को देह मानना बंद कर देंगे, उसी रोज दुनिया में कयामत का डर कई कदम पीछे चला जाएगा।

