शेयर मार्केट में महिलाओं की दिलचस्पी:लॉकडाउन में महिलाओं के खातों में 32% इजाफा, इनमें 70% पहली बार शेयर में इन्वेस्ट कर रहीं

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहलेलेखक: वर्षा पाठक
अंकिता तोलानी 28 साल की हैं। दिल्ली की एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में जाॅब करती हैं। अंकिता 2016 से शेयर मार्केट में पैसे लगा रही हैं।
  • एक्सपर्ट की मानें, तो वेतन में कटौती और छंटनियों की वजह से महिलाएं अब शेयर बाजार में दिलचस्पी ले रही हैं

कोरोना संकट के दौरान शेयर बाजार में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ी है। महिलाएं गोल्ड बाॅन्ड से लेकर म्यूचुअल फंड तक में निवेश कर रही हैं। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि शेयर बाजार में निवेश करने वाली महिलाओं में अधिकतर पहली बार निवेश कर रही हैं। इनमें बड़ी संख्या में वर्किंग वुमन्स और हाउस वाइफ हैं। ये महिलाएं ना सिर्फ शेयर मार्केट में पैसे लगा रही हैं, बल्कि दूसरों को प्रेरित भी कर रही हैं। आइए पढ़ते हैं ऐसी ही कुछ महिलाओं की कहानी, जो मार्केट में निवेश कर अच्छा रिटर्न कमा रही हैं...

अंकिता तोलानी - वर्किंग

अंकिता तोलानी 28 साल की हैं। दिल्ली की एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में जाॅब करती हैं। अंकिता 2016 से शेयर मार्केट में पैसे लगा रही हैं। वो SIP (सिस्टमैटिक इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान) और गोल्ड बाॅन्ड में निवेश करती हैं। अंकिता कहती हैं,'पहली बार मैंने SIP में 1 लाख रुपए से निवेश शुरू किया था। अब हर साल डेढ़ से दो लाख रुपए निवेश करती हूं।' अंकिता पिछले तीन साल में करीब 10 लाख से ज्यादा निवेश कर चुकी हैं। वहीं, गोल्ड बाॅन्ड में अंकिता अब तक 7 लाख रुपए तक निवेश कर चुकी हैं।

वह बताती हैं कि उन्हें गोल्ड बाॅन्ड के निवेश से अब तक 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा मुनाफा हो चुका है, वहीं SIP की वैल्यू 10 फीसदी तक पहुंच गई है। अंकिता को शेयर मार्केट की अच्छी समझ है और वो अब तक 7 महिलाओं को शेयर मार्केट में पैसे लगाने के लिए प्रेरित कर चुकी हैं। वह खुद ऑफिस के कलीग, गूगल और ब्रोकिंग हाउस के कंसल्टेंट से मदद लेती रहती हैं।

दीप्ति शर्मा - एंटरप्रन्योर

दीप्ति कहती हैं, शेयर बाजार में निवेश से पहले मैं डेली सुबह स्टाॅक पर नजर रखती थी। न्यूज पढ़ती थी। कुछ शेयर्स की लिस्ट बनाई और फिर पति के सहयोग से उन्हें खरीदा।
दीप्ति कहती हैं, शेयर बाजार में निवेश से पहले मैं डेली सुबह स्टाॅक पर नजर रखती थी। न्यूज पढ़ती थी। कुछ शेयर्स की लिस्ट बनाई और फिर पति के सहयोग से उन्हें खरीदा।

दीप्ति शर्मा एक स्टार्टअप कंपनी की संस्थापक हैं। पहली बार 2019 में शेयर मार्केट में निवेश का प्लान बनाया था। लेकिन घर परिवार और बिजनेस के चलते समय नहीं दे पाती थीं। वह बताती हैं कि लॉकडाउन में घर पर रहने के दौरान काफी समय होता था, तो उस वक्त मुझे लगा क्यों ना इसे फिर से शुरू किया जाए। वह रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लि. के शेयर और म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश कर रही हैं।

वह कहती हैं कि मैंने पहली बार म्यूचुअल फंड में 15 हजार रुपए लगाए थे। क्योंकि उस वक्त तक मुझे थोड़ी बहुत ही समझ थी। लॉकडाउन मेरे लिए वरदान रहा, जहां मेरे पास काफी समय होता था। मार्च में मैंने इस पर काफी रिसर्च किया। उस वक्त मार्केट डाउन था। वह कहती हैं कि शेयर बाजार में निवेश से पहले मैं डेली सुबह स्टाॅक पर नजर रखती थी। न्यूज पढ़ती थी। कुछ शेयरों की लिस्ट बनाई और फिर पति के सहयोग से उन्हें खरीदा।

दीप्ति कहती हैं कि मैंने 2019 में कुछ शेयरों में पैसे लगाए थे, लेकिन अधिक जानकारी ना होने और समय ना दे पाने की वजह से नुकसान हुआ था। हालांकि, इस समय मैंने अब तक करीब 2 लाख से ज्यादा निवेश किया है और उसमें 40 फीसदी तक फायदा हुआ है।

भविष्य में ना हो फाइनेंशियल क्राइसिस

स्टाॅक में पैसे लगाने के पीछे की वजह बताते हुए दीप्ति और अंकिता कहती हैं कि इससे हमें कई फायदे मिलते हैं। इससे एक तो भविष्य में फाइनेंशियल क्राइसिस की चिंता नहीं होती। वह कहती हैं कि शेयर मार्केट ऐसी जगह है जहां हर किसी को रिस्क लेना ही पड़ता है। यहां किसी को नहीं पता कि कल क्या होगा। ऐसे में हर महिलाओं को अपनी समझ और सूझबूझ के साथ निवेश को लेकर प्लान करना चाहिए। महिलाएं बेहतर तरीके से पैसे बचाना जानती हैं।

अपर्णा चौधरी- हाउस वाइफ

अपर्णा कहती हैं कि मैंने केवल 20 हजार की छोटी रकम से निवेश शुरू किया था, जो सेविंग मनी थी। अब तक 10 फीसदी से ज्यादा रिटर्न मिल चुका है।
अपर्णा कहती हैं कि मैंने केवल 20 हजार की छोटी रकम से निवेश शुरू किया था, जो सेविंग मनी थी। अब तक 10 फीसदी से ज्यादा रिटर्न मिल चुका है।

नोएडा की रहने वाली अपर्णा चौधरी हाउस वाइफ हैं। घर और बच्चों में बिजी होने की वजह से अपर्णा ने पिछले साल ही प्राइवेट नौकरी से रिजाइन दे दिया था। हालांकि मार्केट की थोड़ी बहुत समझ और खबरों से अवेयर रहने के कारण अपर्णा ने लॉकडाउन में पहली बार शेयर मार्केट में स्टाॅक खरीदा। वह कहती हैं कि लॉकडाउन के कारण इतना समय मिल पाया कि शेयर बाजार पर ध्यान दे सकूं। रोजमर्रा की व्यस्तताओं में वो ऐसा नहीं कर पाती थीं।

वह कहती हैं कि मेरे पति शेयर मार्केट में पैसे लगाते आ रहे हैं। मेरा भी कई बार मन किया, लेकिन कभी वक्त नहीं मिला। अप्रैल में मैंने इस पर पढना शुरू किया। फिर मैंने पति और एक बैंकर दोस्त से कंसल्ट किया। करीब एक महीने तक रिसर्च के बाद मई में पहली बार एफडी में निवेश किया। हालांकि, मैंने केवल 20 हजार की छोटी रकम से निवेश शुरू किया था, जो कि सेविंग मनी थी। अब तक 10 फीसदी से ज्यादा रिटर्न मिल चुका है। वह कहती हैं कि मैंने यह निवेश फाइनेंशियल तौर पर खुद की आत्मनिर्भरता को जारी रखने के लिए शुरू किया है, क्योंकि जाॅब छोड़ने के बाद आर्थिक रूप से मुझे पति पर निर्भर रहना पड़ता था।

पूजा गौर - हाउस वाइफ

पूजा बताती हैं कि छह माह में मुझे 50 हजार का प्रॉफिट हुआ है। बेहतर रिटर्न के बाद मैंने अपनी भाभी को भी निवेश के लिए प्रेरित किया।
पूजा बताती हैं कि छह माह में मुझे 50 हजार का प्रॉफिट हुआ है। बेहतर रिटर्न के बाद मैंने अपनी भाभी को भी निवेश के लिए प्रेरित किया।

पूजा एक प्राइवेट फर्म में जाॅब करती हैं। पूजा ने करीब 5-6 साल पहले एक छोटी रकम से निवेश शुरू किया था। पूजा बताती हैं कि एक दिन दोस्त के कहने पर बातों ही बातों में ब्लू चिप शेयर में मैने 25 हजार रुपए की मामूली रकम टेस्ट के तौर पर निवेश कर दिया, लेकिन बाद में उस पर मुझे बेहतर रिटर्न मिला। तब जाकर लगा कि मैं इसे और अच्छे से सीख सकती हूं। वह कहती हैं कि मैं पिछले तीन सालों में 4-5 लाख रुपए निवेश कर चुकी हूं।

हालांकि, मार्च के अंत में शेयर बाजार में महामारी के कारण मुझे नुकसान हुआ, लेकिन फिर मैंने मार्केट एक्सपर्ट से सलाह ली और उस समय मैंने HDFC और रिलायंस के कुछ शेयर खरीदे। लेकिन मुझे यहां से बेहतर रिटर्न मिला। पिछले छह माह में मुझे 50 हजार का प्रॉफिट हुआ है। बेहतर रिटर्न के बाद मैंने अपनी भाभी को भी निवेश के लिए प्रेरित किया।

क्या कहती है ऑनलाइन ब्रोकरेज कंपनी की रिपोर्ट ?

ऑनलाइन ब्रोकरेज कंपनी अप स्टॉक्स के मुताबिक, अप्रैल से जून 2020 के दौरान महिलाओं के खातों में पिछली तिमाही की तुलना में 32% का इजाफा हुआ। इनमें से 70% महिलाएं पहली बार शेयर बाजारों में निवेश कर रही हैं। ब्रोकरेज कंपनी की महिला ग्राहकों में से 35% गृहणियां हैं। 74% महिला ग्राहक विशाखापट्टनम, जयपुर, सूरत, रंगा रेड्डी, नागपुर, नासिक, गुंटूर जैसे दूसरे और तीसरे श्रेणी के शहरों से हैं।

क्या कहना है एक्सपर्ट का ?

एक ब्रोकिंग हाउस के कंसल्टेंट मोहित अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि महामारी के दौरान घर के खर्च में योगदान देने और वेतन में कटौती, छंटनियों की वजह से महिलाएं अब शेयर बाजार में रुचि ले रही हैं। इसके अलावा बैंकों की एफडी पर ब्याज दरें कम हो रही हैं, जिसके मद्देनजर महिलाएं बचत के अन्य विकल्पों पर विचार कर रही हैं।

