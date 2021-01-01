पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बात बराबरी की:औरत होने भर से किसी जज का संवेदनशील होना पक्का नहीं होता; ठीक वैसे ही जैसे बाल सफेद होने से मर्द भरोसेमंद नहीं हो जाता

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला एवं बाल कल्याण विभाग के मुताबिक रिपोर्टेड मामलों से कहीं ज्यादा वे मामले हैं, जो घर के भीतर ही दबे रह जाते हैं
  • बच्चों के साथ यौन हिंसा के 10 में से 8 मामले वो होते हैं, जिनमें अपराधी करीबी रिश्तेदार या फिर परिचित होते हैं

किस्सा जरा पुराना है। मैं 11 साल की थी। 'भैया' लगभग 23 के। हम उनके घर किराए पर थे। मकान एक ही बाउंड्री के भीतर। कोई आए-जाए तो खड़खड़ से दोनों घरों की खिड़कियां पट से जाग जातीं। उस रोज तेज बारिश हो रही थी। पूरा मोहल्ला घरों में दुबका था, सिवाय उन मकान मालिक 'भैया' के। गेट की आवाज से वो आए। दरवाजा खोला। मैं चुप थी। स्कूल के हादसे से डरी हुई। उसी रोज स्कूल में एक लड़की की मौत की खबर आई थी। दोस्तों ने कहा- 'उसका भूत तेरे पास आएगा। तू पक्की सहेली थी।' बारिश से गहराया अंधेरा सहेली के भूत का डर बढ़ा रहा था। 'भैया' के साथ भीतर चले आने से राहत ही हुई। खाना खाने बैठी थी कि वो अचानक खड़े हो गए। उनके कपड़े अस्त-व्यस्त थे। कौर हाथ से गिर गया। मेरी घबराहट पर उनके बोल थे- अरे, रोती क्यों हो...!

क्या हुआ, याद नहीं। उस वक्त की कोई तफसील दिमाग में नहीं। अचानक मैं चीखी। चीख थी या मिमियाहट- ये भी याद नहीं। इतना याद है कि 'भैया' तेजी से भागे। वो पहला हादसा था, लेकिन अकेला नहीं। पढ़ाई, नौकरी, शहर-दर-शहर भटकन के बीच ऐसे कितने ही भैया-अंकल-सर आए। घूरा गया। अश्लील इशारे हुए। जबरन छुआ गया।

मैं चुप रही, कभी पाबंदियों के डर से, तो कभी यकीन टूटने के डर से। लेकिन कोर्ट का डर मेरे इन डरों में शामिल नहीं था। अब बच्चियों के दिल में ये डर भी रहेगा। इंसाफ दिलाने वाली अदालत का डर। ताजा मामला बॉम्‍बे हाईकोर्ट की नागपुर बेंच से जुड़ा हुआ है। वहां की जज ने 19 जनवरी को एक फैसले में कहा कि 'स्किन-टू-स्किन' टच हुए बिना लड़की के शरीर को छूने को पॉक्सो के तहत यौन उत्‍पीड़न नहीं कहा जा सकता। ये कहते हुए अदालत ने दोषी को सजा में छूट दे दी।

अब जरा कल्पना कीजिए 12 साल की उस बच्ची की, जो हिम्मत करके मां को बता सकी कि फलां अंकल ने उसको दबोचा और जबरन छूने की कोशिश की। कितनी हिम्मत लगी होगी, उस बच्ची को ये कहने में। और कितनी ताकत लगी होगी एक मां को ये सुनने में। शायद अपने जीवनभर की ताकत इकट्ठा कर वो मां अपनी बच्ची को लेकर पुलिस थाने पहुंची होगी। तमाम उल्टे-सीधे सवालों से गुजरते हुए उनकी फरियाद कोर्ट तक पहुंची। निचले कोर्ट से होते हुए हाईकोर्ट पहुंची, लेकिन ये क्या? जज ने मां-बेटी की सारी ताकत को एक बार में निचोड़ दिया। लड़की से दोबारा सारे सवाल हुए होंगे। बच्ची के आत्मविश्वास को तार-तार करते हुए रहमदिल जज ने दोषी की सजा कम कर दी।

मामला यहीं नहीं रुका। बच्चों के साथ यौन हमले पर उसी कोर्ट ने एक और फैसला दिया। कोर्ट के मुताबिक लड़की का हाथ पकड़ना और जिप खोलना पॉक्सो के तहत नहीं आता। अदालत ने यहां भी स्किन-टू-स्किन संपर्क का हवाला देते हुए 50 साल के दोषी को 5 महीने में रिहा करवा दिया। इस बार मामला 5 साल की बच्ची का था। वो बच्ची, जो जानती भी नहीं होगी कि उसके साथ क्या घटा, सिवाय इसके कि चॉकलेट लाने वाले अंकल गंदे हैं।

लेकिन इस दफे बात अदालत के भीतर नहीं रही, बल्कि मजबूत दीवारें लांघकर हम सब तक पहुंच गई। आमतौर पर अपने आंसुओं को लड़की के साथ गैंगरेप के लिए आरक्षित रखे हुए मोमबत्तीदार लोग चिग्घाड़ उठे। आखिरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के निहायत बेतुके आदेश पर स्टे लगा दिया। अदालत ने साथ में ये भी जोड़ा कि स्किन-टू-स्किन जैसे फैसले आने वाले समय में गंभीर नतीजे दे सकते हैं।

अब बगैर भावना राग छेड़े एक बार जरा आंकड़े देखते हैं। नेशनल क्राइम रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो (NCRB) के 2018 के डाटा के मुताबिक उस साल रोजाना 109 बच्चों ने यौन हमला झेला। इस तरह से पूरे सालभर में 39,827 मामले आए। साल 2020 में कोरोना वायरस अपने साथ बच्चों के शोषण के वायरस भी लेकर आया। लॉकडाउन के शुरुआती 11 दिनों के भीतर ही चाइल्डलाइन के पास 3.07 लाख फोन आए। इनमें से 92,105 फोन उन बच्चों के थे, जो किसी न किसी किस्म की यौन हिंसा झेल रहे थे। खुद महिला एवं बाल कल्याण विभाग ने कई बार माना कि बच्चों के साथ रिपोर्टेड मामलों से कहीं ज्यादा वे मामले हैं, जो घर के भीतर ही दबे रह जाते हैं। या फिर बच्चे के दिल के भीतर ही रह जाते हैं। बच्चों के साथ यौन हिंसा के 10 में से 8 मामले वो होते हैं, जिसमें अपराधी करीबी रिश्तेदार या फिर परिचित होता है।

जितना करीबी रिश्ता, बच्चे के शोषण की उतनी ज्यादा आशंका। वजह? हमारा भरोसा। पके बालों वाला शख्स बच्चे के साथ ऐसा कर ही नहीं सकता। वो तो हमारे बच्चे को भजन सिखाता है। फलां अंकल! अरे वो तो बच्चे पर जान छिड़कते हैं। मजाल है कि कभी बगैर तोहफे के मिलने आ जाएं। आंखों को कसकर बंद रखने के तमाम कारण हमारे पास हैं।

कोई भी सजा, संसद का शोर और 'दिल्ली-दार' भीड़ उस बच्ची का डर नहीं जानती, जो अपनी फेवरेट चॉकलेट से एकदम से बिदक गई हो। वो हर पल किसी सीक्रेट डर से लड़ती है। चीर देने वाला डर। रोज। साल-दर-साल। जब तक वो मना करने लायक होती है, तब तक देर हो चुकी होती है। "तब नहीं कहा, तो अब क्यों?" का तमंचा उसकी बची-खुची हिम्मत की भी धज्जियां उड़ा देता है।

वैसे बात सिर्फ पेरेंट्स को लताड़ने पर खत्म नहीं होती। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का फैसला जजों की संवेदनशीलता को कटघरे में ला चुका है। लगभग तीन महीने पहले ही अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने कोर्ट में महिला जजों की संख्या बढ़ने की बात की थी। ये बात उन्होंने उस मामले में कही, जहां मध्यप्रदेश हाई कोर्ट के पुरुष जज ने रेप के दोषी को पीड़िता से राखी बंधवाने की सजा दे दी थी। इसके बाद कोर्ट को लगा कि यौन शोषण जैसे मामलों की सुनवाई महिला जज बेहतर कर पाती।

लेकिन बॉम्बे कोर्ट के एक के बाद एक दो फैसलों ने वेणुगोपाल को गलत साबित कर दिया। कपड़ों के ऊपर से यौन शोषण को हरी झंडी देने वाली ये जज महिला थीं। लगातार 5 साल और 12 साल की बच्चियों के दोषियों को लेकर इन जज साहिबा का दिल मोम बना रहा। ये तो नजर में आ चुके मामले हैं। जाने ऐसे कितने मामले होंगे, जहां जज के खतरनाक फैसलों ने बच्चियों की आत्मा को ही चीर दिया होगा। उन्होंने शायद स्कूल छोड़ दिया हो। या फिर घर से बाहर निकलना या भरोसा करना! यानी औरत-भर होने से किसी का संवेदनशील होना पक्का नहीं होता। ठीक वैसे ही जैसे बालों के सफेद होने या दांत कमजोर पड़ने पर कोई मर्द विश्वसनीय नहीं हो जाता।

पांच साल की उस बच्ची की मां के बारे में सोचिए, जिसके दोषी को दया की गंगा बहाती जज ने पांच महीने में छुटकारा दे दिया। पैंट की जिप खोलना कोई गुनाह नहीं। गुनाह तब होता, जब बच्ची की लाश कहीं झाड़ियों में पड़ी मिलती। जब बच्ची अस्पताल में सुइयों से बिंधी-गुंथी दम तोड़ती। इंसाफ तभी मिलता, जब गुनाह भरपूर होता। ये सब छिटपुट वाकये तो बच्ची को इस आदमखोर दुनिया में लाने की तैयारी बस हैं। नए साल का पहला महीना बीतने को है। कोहरा छंटने लगा है। सुबहों में सूरज भी है, लेकिन उजाला नहीं। उसे भी हमारी तरह इंतजार है- एक बराबरी की रात का, जो बराबरी की सुबह ला सके।

