थिएटर में आमिर ने देखी फिल्म:बेटी इरा के साथ आमिर खान ने सिनेमाहॉल में जाकर देखी 'सूरज पे मंगल भारी', बोले-लंबे समय बाद बिग स्क्रीन पर फिल्म का मजा लिया

2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोनावायरस लॉकडाउन के कारण देश भर में सिनेमाघर बंद हो गए थे। लॉकडाउन हटने के बाद भी थिएटर नहीं खुले थे लेकिन अब धीरे-धीरे थिएटर खोले जा रहे हैं। हाल ही में आमिर खान थिएटर में फिल्म का मजा लेने के लिए पहुंचे।

उन्होंने अपनी बेटी इरा खान के साथ हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म सूरज पे मंगल भारी देखी। आमिर ने मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में पीवीआर सिनेमा में फिल्म का ईवनिंग शो देखा।

आमिर ने ट्वीट करते हुए इस बात की जानकारी देते लिखा, 'सिनेमा हॉल में सूरज पे मंगल भारी देखने जा रहा हूं। बहुत समय बाद मैं बिग स्क्रीन पर फिल्म का मजा लेने के लिए बेकरार हूं।'

आमिर के थिएटर में जाकर फिल्म देखने की खबर पर करिश्मा तन्ना एक्साइटेड हो गईं। उन्होंने आमिर की ट्वीट पर अपना रिएक्शन देते हुए ट्वीट किया और लिखा, थैंक यू आमिर सर। करिश्मा ने इस फिल्म में एक आइटम नंबर पर परफॉर्म किया है।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, दिलजीत दोसांझ, मनोज बाजपेयी और फातिमा सना शेख स्टारर सूरज पे मंगल भारी को देशभर के थियेटरों में 50% ऑक्युपेंसी के साथ रिलीज किया गया। फिल्म ने पहले दिन 75 लाख रुपए का बिजनेस किया। यह फिल्म 15 नवंबर को रिलीज हुई थी।

कैसी है फिल्म की कहानी और किरदार

सूरज पे मंगल भारी फिल्म में दिलजीत सूरज सिंह ढिल्लो का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो अपने लिए एक सुंदर, सुशील और संस्कारी लड़की की तलाश में हैं। सूरज अपने पिता की डेयरी संभालते हैं जिन्हें हर बार ठुकरा दिया जाता है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ मनोज बाजपेयी डिटेक्टिव मधू मंगल के किरदार में हैं जो लगातार सूरज पर नजर रखकर उनके रिश्ते तुड़वा रहे हैं। इस बात की खबर मिलते ही सूरज, मंगल से बदला लेने के लिए उनकी बहन के साथ प्यार का ड्रामा शुरू कर देते हैं। फिल्म में मंगल की बहन का किरदार फातिमा शेख निभा रही हैं।

शादी तुड़वाने वाले मनोज उर्फ मंगल किस तरह अपनी बहन और मंगल को अलग करने की कोशिश करेंगे, यही फिल्म की कहानी है। फिल्म में मनोज बाजपेयी, दिलजीत दोसांझ और फातिमा शेख के अलावा मनोज पाहवा, अन्नू कपूर और सुप्रिया पिलगांवकर भी अहम किरदार निभाते नजर आ रहे हैं।

