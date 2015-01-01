पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिपोर्ट्स में दावा:आमिर खान की बेटी इरा को ब्रेकअप के बाद दोबारा हुआ प्यार, 6 महीने से एक्टर के फिटनेस कोच को कर रहीं डेट

36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आमिर खान की बेटी इरा को दोबारा प्यार हो गया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इरा अपने पिता के फिटनेस कोच नुपूर शिखरे को डेट कर रही हैं। दोनों को डेट करते हुए छह महीने का वक्त हो चुका है।

दोनों की नजदीकियां लॉकडाउन के दौरान बढ़ी जब इरा ने अपनी फिटनेस पर काम करने की ठानी। तब से नुपूर इरा की जिंदगी में आए और दोनों की बॉन्डिंग मजबूत होती चली गई। दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई वीडियो शेयर किए हैं जिनमें इन्हें साथ वर्कआउट करते देखा जा सकता है।

सूत्रों की मानें तो इरा और नुपूर हाल ही में आमिर खान के महाबलेश्वर फार्महाउस पर छुट्टियां मनाने भी गए थे। दोनों ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय एक-दूसरे के साथ बिता रहे हैं। यहां तक कि इरा ने अपनी मां रीना दत्ता से भी नुपूर की मुलाकात करवाई है जिसकी वजह से माना जा रहा है कि इरा इस रिलेशनशिप को लेकर काफी सीरियस हैं।

दिसंबर में हुआ था ब्रेकअप

नुपुर से पहले इरा मिशाल कृपलानी नाम के म्यूजिक कंपोजर के साथ रिलेशनशिप में थीं। दोनों की रोमांटिक तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल भी हुई थीं लेकिन दिसंबर 2019 में दोनों का ब्रेक अप हो गया था। इसके बाद इरा डिप्रेशन में होने की बात शेयर करने के चलते सुर्खियों में आ गई थीं।

डिप्रेशन में थीं इरा

इरा ने पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ वीडियो शेयर करते हुए खुलासा किया था कि वह डिप्रेशन से जूझ रही हैं। वीडियो में इरा ने कहा था- हाय! मैं डिप्रेस्ड हूं। मैं चार साल से डिप्रेशन में हूं। मैं डॉक्टर के पास गई थी। मैं क्लीनिकली डिप्रेस्ड हूं। लेकिन अब मैं अच्छा महसूस कर रही हूं और पिछले एक साल से मेंटल हेल्थ को लेकर कुछ करना चाह रही थी। लेकिन समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि क्या करूं?

इसलिए मैंने तय किया कि आपको अपनी यात्रा पर ले जाती हूं और देखती हूं कि क्या होता है। उम्मीद है कि हम खुद को कुछ बेहतर जान पाएंगे। मेंटल हेल्थ को बेहतर तरीके से समझ पाएंगे। चलिए वहां से शुरू करते हैं, जहां से मैंने शुरुआत की थी? मैं किस बारे में डिप्रेस्ड हूं? मैं डिप्रेस्ड होने वाली कौन हूं? मेरे पास सबकुछ है, है न?

थिएटर डेब्यू कर चुकीं इरा

23 साल की इरा ने पिछले साल ‘यूरिपाइड्स मेडिया' नाम के प्ले से थिएटर में डेब्यू किया था। उन्होंने इस प्ले को डायरेक्ट किया था। इसी शो से वरुण धवन की भतीजी अंजिनी धवन ने बतौर एक्ट्रेस डेब्यू किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें