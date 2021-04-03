पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

45 के हुए जूनियर बी:करिश्मा कपूर से टूट गई थी अभिषेक बच्चन की सगाई, रिफ्यूजी के सेट पर करीना कहती थीं जीजू, रोमांटिक सीन करने से कर दिया था इनकार

27 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अभिषेक बच्चन 45 साल के हो गए हैं। 5 फरवरी 1976 को मुंबई में जन्मे अभिषेक के बारे में कम ही लोग जानते होंगे कि एक्टर होने के साथ-साथ वे प्रोड्यूसर, प्लेबैक सिंगर और टीवी प्रेजेंटर भी रह चुके हैं।

LIC एजेंट रह चुके हैं अभिषेक

अभिषेक बच्चन ने साल 2000 में भले ही फिल्मों में एंट्री ले ली थी, लेकिन इससे पहले वे क्या करते थे, यह कम ही लोग जानते हैं। फिल्मों में एंट्री लेने से पहले वे एक LIC एजेंट के रूप में काम कर चुके हैं। हालांकि, ज़ल्द ही उन्हें फिल्मों में आने का मौका मिल गया और उन्होंने यह काम छोड़ दिया।

उतार-चढ़ाव भरी रही जिंदगी

अभिषेक बच्चन ने निजी जीवन में भी काफी उतार -चढ़ाव देखे हैं। ऐश्वर्या से पहले उनकी जिंदगी में करिश्मा कपूर थीं जिनसे उनकी मंगनी भी हो चुकी थी मगर मगर दोनों का रिश्ता अंजाम तक नहीं पहुंच सका और यह दोनों अलग हो गए।

करिश्मा से टूट गई थी शादी

अभिषेक- करिश्मा के प्यार की शुरुआत अभिषेक की बहन श्वेता की शादी के बाद हुई। दरअसल श्वेता की शादी करिश्मा की बुआ के बेटे निखिल नंदा से हुई है। शादी के दौरान दोनों एक-दूसरे के करीब आए।

इसी दौरान अभिषेक को उनकी डेब्यू मूवी 'रिफ्यूजी' मिली। कहा जाता है कि फिल्म की हीरोइन करीना कपूर सेट पर अभिषेक को जीजू कहकर बुलाती थीं। जब इस फिल्म में अभिषेक के साथ रोमांटिक सीन करने की बात आई तो करीना ने इसे करने से इंकार कर दिया था। इसका कारण बताते हुए करीना ने कहा था कि वे अभिषेक को भाई मानती हैं।

रिफ्यूजी के बाद अभिषेक को कुछ फिल्मों का ऑफर मिला, लेकिन उनकी कोई भी फिल्म हिट नहीं हो पाई। करिश्मा से उनकी सगाई भी हो गई थी। सगाई के बाद मीडिया में ये रिपोर्ट आई थी कि जया नहीं चाहती कि करिश्मा शादी के बाद फिल्मों में काम करें।

खबरों की मानें तो करिश्मा की मां बबीता को अभिषेक पसंद नहीं थे। इसकी एक वजह यह भी थी कि अभिषेक की फिल्में फ्लॉप हो रही थीं, जबकि करिश्मा टॉप की हीरोइन थीं। बबीता को इस बात का डर था कि कहीं अभिषेक करियर में सफल नहीं हुए तो क्या होगा।

करिश्मा भी मां के फैसले का विरोध नहीं कर सकीं और फाइनली ये शादी टूट गई। बाद में अभिषेक बच्चन ने ऐश्वर्या राय से शादी कर ली। वहीं, करिश्मा कपूर ने संजय कपूर से शादी की। हालांकि संजय और करिश्मा का अब तलाक हो चुका है। संजय कपूर ने प्रिया चटवाल से तीसरी शादी की है।

