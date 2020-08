नानावटी हॉस्पिटल से अच्छी खबर:28 दिन बाद निगेटिव आया अभिषेक बच्चन का कोविड टेस्ट, ट्विटर पर लिखा- मैंने कहा था न कि मैं इसे हरा दूंगा

View this post on Instagram

I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them. 🙏🏽

