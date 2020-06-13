Change Cookies Settings

यादगार किस्से / अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म ‘पुकार’ के सेट से बाहर निकाले गए थे अभिषेक, एक्टर ने सालों बाद सुनाया अपनी शरारत का किस्सा

Abhishek was thrown out of the set of Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Pukar', the actor told the story of his mischief after years
दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 13, 2020, 02:44 PM IST

अभिषेक बच्चन ने हाल ही में 'रोड टू 20' सीरीज की शुरुआत की है। इस महीने के अंत में अभिषेक फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 20 साल पूरे करने वाले हैं जिसके चलते वो अपने करियर से जुड़ी बातें शेयर कर रहे हैं।हाल ही में एक्टर ने बचपन का किस्सा सुनाते हुए बताया कि बदमाशी के चलते उन्हें पिता के सेट से बाहर कर दिया गया था।

अभिषेक साल 2001 में गोल्डी बहल के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म ‘बस इतना सा ख्वाब है’ में नजर आए थे। गोल्डी और अभिषेक बचपन के दोस्त हैं। उनके साथ का किस्सा शेयर करते हुए अभिषेक ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, ‘साल 2001। बस इतना सा ख्वाब है। दो बचपन के दोस्त जो हमेशा से साथ फिल्म बनाना चाहते थे। तब से जब उन्हें पिता की फिल्म के सेट से सामान तोड़ने के लिए बाहर निकाला गया था। क्योंकि 5 और 6 साल के हम दोनों सेट पर रखी नकली तलवार देखकर एक्साइटेड हो गए थे। 

आगे उन्होंने लिखा, ‘वो फिल्म पुकार थी जिसका निर्देशन गोल्डी बहल के पिता रमेश बहल कर रहे थे और लीड में मेरे पिता थे। गोवा में क्लाइमैक्स सीन के दौरान हमने तलवार उठा ली और खेलने लगे। मगर अंत में वो टूट गई। हमें तुरंत क्रू के होटल में वापस भेजा गया था। इसके 19 साल बाद हमने अपनी पहली फिल्म साथ बनाई’। 

अभिषेक बच्चन ने साल 2000 में करीना कपूर के साथ फिल्म ‘रिफ्यूजी’ से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। 30 जून को फिल्म के साथ अभिषेक भी इंडस्ट्री में 20 साल पूरे करने जा रहे हैं। इस खास महीने में उन्होंने अपनी फिल्मों के यादगार किस्से सुनाने का फैसला किया है। एक्टर जल्द ही ‘बिग बुल’ और ‘लूडो’ फिल्म में नजर आने वाले हैं।

