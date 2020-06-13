दैनिक भास्करJun 13, 2020, 02:44 PM IST
अभिषेक बच्चन ने हाल ही में 'रोड टू 20' सीरीज की शुरुआत की है। इस महीने के अंत में अभिषेक फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 20 साल पूरे करने वाले हैं जिसके चलते वो अपने करियर से जुड़ी बातें शेयर कर रहे हैं।हाल ही में एक्टर ने बचपन का किस्सा सुनाते हुए बताया कि बदमाशी के चलते उन्हें पिता के सेट से बाहर कर दिया गया था।
अभिषेक साल 2001 में गोल्डी बहल के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म ‘बस इतना सा ख्वाब है’ में नजर आए थे। गोल्डी और अभिषेक बचपन के दोस्त हैं। उनके साथ का किस्सा शेयर करते हुए अभिषेक ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, ‘साल 2001। बस इतना सा ख्वाब है। दो बचपन के दोस्त जो हमेशा से साथ फिल्म बनाना चाहते थे। तब से जब उन्हें पिता की फिल्म के सेट से सामान तोड़ने के लिए बाहर निकाला गया था। क्योंकि 5 और 6 साल के हम दोनों सेट पर रखी नकली तलवार देखकर एक्साइटेड हो गए थे।
#RoadTo20 The year- 2001 #BasItnaSaKhwaabHai Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl ‘s father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together. @goldiebehl @srishtibehlarya @amitabhbachchan
A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 11, 2020 at 5:46am PDT
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, ‘वो फिल्म पुकार थी जिसका निर्देशन गोल्डी बहल के पिता रमेश बहल कर रहे थे और लीड में मेरे पिता थे। गोवा में क्लाइमैक्स सीन के दौरान हमने तलवार उठा ली और खेलने लगे। मगर अंत में वो टूट गई। हमें तुरंत क्रू के होटल में वापस भेजा गया था। इसके 19 साल बाद हमने अपनी पहली फिल्म साथ बनाई’।
अभिषेक बच्चन ने साल 2000 में करीना कपूर के साथ फिल्म ‘रिफ्यूजी’ से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। 30 जून को फिल्म के साथ अभिषेक भी इंडस्ट्री में 20 साल पूरे करने जा रहे हैं। इस खास महीने में उन्होंने अपनी फिल्मों के यादगार किस्से सुनाने का फैसला किया है। एक्टर जल्द ही ‘बिग बुल’ और ‘लूडो’ फिल्म में नजर आने वाले हैं।
#RoadTo20 It’s hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It’s been a wonderful journey thus far. I’m not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it’s nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times. #RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living.
A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 10, 2020 at 2:50am PDT