View this post on Instagram

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi.

A post shared by Dolly Bindra (@dollybindra) on Jun 24, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT