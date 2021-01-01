पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रणवीर का प्रियंका के पति पर कमेंट:निक जोनस ने पोस्ट किया अपना वर्कआउट वीडियो, रणवीर सिंह बोले-ओहो जीजू डोले-शोले

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्टर रणवीर सिंह अपनी 'बाजीराव मस्तानी' की को-स्टार प्रियंका चोपड़ा के साथ काफी क्लोज बॉन्ड शेयर करते हैं। उनकी अब प्रियंका के पति निक जोनस के साथ भी काफी अच्छी दोस्ती हो गई है। दोनों आए दिन एक-दूसरे के सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर कमेंट करते रहते हैं। हाल ही में निक जोनस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना एक वर्कआउट वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसके कैप्शन में निक ने लिखा, "लेट्स गेट इट।" उनके इस वीडियो पर रणवीर सिंह ने एक मजेदार कमेंट किया है और निक को जीजू भी कहा।

ओहो जीजू, डोले-शोले
निक को वीडियो में डंबल्स से बाइसेप्स की एक्सरसाइज करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। इस वीडियो पर निक के फैंस उनके फिटनेस के लिए डेडिकेशन की भी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। इस बीच रणवीर ने निक के वीडियो पर कमेंट कर लिखा, "ओहो जीजू, डोले-शोले।" इस कमेंट में रणवीर ने एक बाइसेप्स इमोजी भी शेयर की। वहीं निक के एक प्रशंसक ने सिंगर-एक्टर से अनुरोध किया, "अगली बार बिना शर्ट, धन्यवाद।"

इससे पहले निक ने रणवीर के एक पोस्ट पर कमेंट किया था। हाल ही में रणवीर ने वर्ल्ड न्यूटेला डे के खास मौके पर फैंस को सोशल मीडिया पर एक खास चैलेंज दिया था। उन्होंने एक वीडियो पोस्ट कर इस चैलेंज के बारे में बताया था। वीडियो में उन्होंने कहा था कि कॉम्पटीशन में भाग लेने के लिए फैंस को बताना है कि उन्हें न्यूटेला क्यों पसंद है। यदि वो जीत जाते हैं तो उन्हें एक कस्टमाइज्ड न्यूटेला जार मिलेगा। तब उनके इस वीडियो पोस्ट पर निक ने कमेंट कर लिखा था, "मैं इस कॉम्पटीशन में हिस्सा लेना चाहता हूं। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि मुझे वो कस्टम 'रणवीर' जार मिल जाएं। जीतने पर मिलने वाले अन्य प्राइज क्या हैं।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser