शाहरुख का पुराना वीडियो वायरल:SRK ने किसानों को बताया था असली हीरो, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने पूछा-अब चुप क्यों हो?

एक घंटा पहले
  •

किसान आंदोलन के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान का एक पुराना वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें शाहरुख किसानों को असली हीरो कहते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इस पर लोग शाहरुख पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि वे किसान आंदोलन पर चुप क्यों हैं। वे कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में अब क्यों कुछ नहीं बोल रहे हैं। कई लोग शाहरुख के इस वीडियो को हाल ही का बता कर भी शेयर कर रहे हैं।

शाहरुख का वायरल वीडियो
इस पुराने वीडियो में शाहरुख खान किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए कहते हैं, "हमारे जो किसान भाई और बहन लोग हैं, जो आप लोग हैं महाराष्ट्र में वो असली हीरो हैं। आप बहुत मेहनत करते हैं। मैं दिल्ली और मुंबई का हूं तो मुझे शायद गांव के बारे में इतना ज्ञान भी नहीं है। लेकिन मैं समझ पाता हूं कि आप लोग बहुत मेहनत करते हैं। कड़ी धूप में बीज डालते हैं, उसके बाद सिंचाई, उपजाई और कटाई होती है।"

वीडियो में शाहरुख आगे कहते हैं, "यह सब होनो के बावजूद भी कभी-कभी भगवान, अल्लाह और नेचर हमारा साथ नहीं देती और बारिश, पानी की प्रॉबलम हो जाती है। आप हिरो इसलिए हैं कि जिस चीज पर आप निर्भर हैं। जिस पर आपकी रोजी-रोटी चलती है। जिस चीज की वजह से हम लोग पल पाते हैं। वो जिस चीज पर आप निर्भर हैं कभी-कभी वो भी आपको नहीं मिली, तो आज आपने साबित कर दिया की उसको भी यानी पानी को भी आप खुद उपजा लेंगे तो असली हिरो आप लोग हैं।"

शाहरुख का यह वीडियो 6 अगस्त 2017 का है, तब उन्होंने एक कार्यक्रम में किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए यह बातें कही थीं। इससे पहले शाहरुख ने 2015 में आप पार्टी की रैली के दौरान 2 किसानों के आत्महत्या करने पर भी प्रतिक्रिया दी थी।

किसान आंदोलन पर कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सरकार का किया समर्थन
पिछले कुछ दिनों में किसान आंदोलन को लेकर देश-विदेश के कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन दिए हैं। केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसान 2 महीने से भी ज्यादा समय से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। बीते दिनों रिहाना, मिया खलीफा समेत कई इंटरनैशनल सेलिब्रिटी ने किसान आंदोलन के सपोर्ट में सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर किए थे। इसके बाद कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सरकार का समर्थन करते हुए पोस्ट शेयर कर बाहरी लोगों को दखल न देने की सलाह भी दी थी और इसे भारत का आंतरिक मामला बताया था।

किसान आंदोलन पर इंटरनेशनल सेलेब्स की प्रतिक्रिया के बाद अक्षय कुमार, सुनील शेट्टी, अजय देवगन, कंगना रनोट समेत कई हस्तियों ने देश की एकता को बनाए रखने और भारत के खिलाफ एजेंडा चलाने वाले लोगों से बचकर रहने को भी कहा था। वहीं शाहरुख खान ने अब तक किसान आंदोलन को लेकर कोई रिएक्शन नहीं दिया है। लेकिन लोगों को इंतजार है कि वे जल्द ही इस मामले पर कुछ बोलेंगे।

  •
